Yoto Daily

Yoto
Yoto Daily is a mini podcast for kids brought to you by the people at yotoplay.com. Games, activities, facts, jokes and more delivered hot and fresh directly to...
  • Stretch with Pema
    Pema leads us in some exercises to connect with our bodies and minds.Sunday episode of Yoto Daily - the mini podcast from the people at yotoplay.com.
    14:20
  • Roll up, roll up for games, games, games with Jake!
    Jake has some of our new favourite games today! Don't Say It, the Yes/No game and more!Saturday episode of Yoto Daily - the mini podcast from the people at yotoplay.com.
    12:39
  • Imagidance with Pema
    Join Pema for an imaginative dance session! Get creative and get moving - you too grownups, dancing is for everyone!Sunday episode of Yoto Daily - the mini podcast from the people at yotoplay.com.
    16:25
  • Jake Says
    Jake's here with a game of Jake Says! A game so old, the dinosaurs used to play it.Saturday episode of Yoto Daily - the mini podcast from the people at yotoplay.com.
    10:58
  • Friyay Jokes!
    Rib-tickling jokes from you folks! Yes it's time for some more listener jokes on your very own, award-winning Yoto Daily!Sunday episode of Yoto Daily - the mini podcast from the people at yotoplay.com.
    10:31

About Yoto Daily

Yoto Daily is a mini podcast for kids brought to you by the people at yotoplay.com. Games, activities, facts, jokes and more delivered hot and fresh directly to your ears... Hosted by Jake! With co-hosts Pema (creativity and poetry), Tania (French language-learning), Yasmeen (kid-friendly news stories and reporting) and Triya (fun animal games). Educational, fun, and one-of-a-kind.
