Arch of Triumph

In this episode of Band BFFs, we break down Arch of Triumph by Johnny Vinson, a stately French-style march that challenges ensembles with its intricate articulations, key changes, and layered instrumentation. We discuss effective rehearsal techniques, from vocalizing articulation patterns to refining rhythmic accuracy, ensuring your band delivers a crisp and confident performance. Whether you're considering this piece for your program or looking for tips to refine your band's precision, this deep dive has you covered!