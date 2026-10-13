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4 episodes
- You know him as the writer of today’s biggest hits, but Hershy Weinberger’s musical journey began many years ago at summer camp. Now, the talented composer and singer joins Benny to revisit the opportunities that opened doors and the songs that established his place in Jewish music. The conversation takes a few musical turns, exploring Chassidish classics, spontaneous musical creations, and how he went from being a fan to finding himself Backstage with Benny!
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▶️ This episode is brought to you by United Refuah Healthshare
It's Time to Prioritize YOUR Health and Savings | apply at https://unitedrefuah.org and use promo code BACKSTAGE26 for a $100 gift card!
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Produced by Tzvi Fishoff
Filmed and Edited by Lenz Solution Studios
Band: Gershon Freishtat (Leader), Ido Shushan, Sruli Friedman, Danny Flam
Audio Production: Chesky Levi and Reuven Brecher
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Connect with Benny:
Socials, Concerts, Merch: https://linktr.ee/bennysmusic
For bookings and inquiries:
info@bennysmusic.com | WhatsApp: (646) 598-4140
להזמנות אירועים בארץ ישראל:
יונתן יחיאל - 0525000210 | yonatan@bennysmusic.com
- Eitan Katz has given us niggunim that have become part of the most meaningful moments of the year. Now he joins Benny to revisit the music that shaped him, share stories behind the songs, and explore the impact a niggun can have. They bring back some beloved classics, but this time, there’s something new! A brand-new song comes to life Backstage with Benny.
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▶ This episode is brought to you by EsrogShopper.com
Some people have an orchard owner who sets one aside, a connection in Eretz Yisroel, a Rav checking it at the source. EsrogShopper.com gives you that level of access and the ability to specify exactly what you want. | Visit https://esrogshopper.com and use promo code BENNY for a FREE chinuch set!
▶ Thank you to our sponsor Atica
The finest non-iron | Visit https://aticaman.com and use promo code BENNY10 for 10% off all purchases!
▶ Thank you to our sponsor NYC Designer Outlet
Designer fashion, all in one place | Visit https://nycdesigneroutlet.com and use promo code BENNY30 for $30 off a pair of shoes!
► Thank you to our sponsor PZ Deals
Never pay full price again when you download the PZ Deals app | https://app.pz.deals/install/mpp
▶ Get your tickets to Benny & Friends 2! https://www.singentertainment.net/
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Produced by Tzvi Fishoff
Filmed and Edited by Lenz Solution Studios
Band: Gershon Freishtat (Leader), Yaacov Friedman, Mendel Hodakov, Yehuda Piamenta
Audio Production: Pulse and Reuven Brecher
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Connect with Benny:
Socials, Concerts, Merch: https://linktr.ee/bennysmusic
For bookings and inquiries:
info@bennysmusic.com | WhatsApp: (646) 598-4140
להזמנות אירועים בארץ ישראל:
יונתן יחיאל - 0525000210 | yonatan@bennysmusic.com
- Baruch Levine started composing as a kid and the rest is Jewish music history. The beloved composer and singer joins Benny for a conversation that covers it all — childhood favorites, hit songs, the stories behind them, and even some regrets along the way. Packed with nostalgia, laughs, and of course, music - this is what happens when Baruch comes Backstage with Benny.
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▶ This episode is brought to you by Atica
Where timeless elegance meets everyday ease | visit https://aticaman.com and use promo code BENNY10 for 10% OFF all purchases!
▶ Thank you to our sponsor Seamless Concierge
The Concierge Service That Thinks Ahead | https://bookseamless.com
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Produced by Tzvi Fishoff
Filmed and Edited by Lenz Solution Studios
Band: Gershon Freishtat (Leader), Ido Shushan, Sruli Friedman, Danny Flam
Audio Production: Chesky Levi and Reuven Brecher
______________________________
Connect with Benny:
Socials, Concerts, Merch: https://linktr.ee/bennysmusic
For bookings and inquiries:
info@bennysmusic.com | WhatsApp: (646) 598-4140
להזמנות אירועים בארץ ישראל:
יונתן יחיאל - 0525000210 | yonatan@bennysmusic.com
- Benny sits down with one of Jewish music's most versatile voices, Shulem Lemmer, for the very first episode of Backstage with Benny! From chazzanus and Yiddish music to industry insights and experiences, this episode is exactly the kind of conversation that can only happen Backstage. Oh, and they sing. A lot.
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▶ This episode is brought to you by Next Level Taste
Nationwide gourmet gifting | From boards and platters to unique gifting and hosting packages — if you're looking to send something guaranteed to be gone in seconds, visit https://sharenlt.com/
▶ Thank you to our sponsor Atica
The finest non-iron | Visit https://aticaman.com and use promo code BENNY100
______________________________
Produced by Tzvi Fishoff
Filmed and Edited by Lenz Solution Studios
Band: Gershon Freishtat (Leader), Ido Shushan, Sruli Friedman, Danny Flam
Audio Production: Chesky Levi and Reuven Brecher
______________________________
Connect with Benny:
Socials, Concerts, Merch: https://linktr.ee/bennysmusic
For bookings and inquiries:
info@bennysmusic.com | WhatsApp: (646) 598-4140
להזמנות אירועים בארץ ישראל:
יונתן יחיאל - 0525000210 | yonatan@bennysmusic.com
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About Backstage with Benny
Every great show has an even better backstage. Hosted by Jewish music superstar Benny Friedman, Backstage with Benny takes you behind the curtain into the music-filled conversations, insights and laughter that can only happen Backstage. Joined by the biggest names in Jewish music and a live band always at the ready, you never know when the conversation turns into a song.Podcast website
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