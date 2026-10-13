Eitan Katz has given us niggunim that have become part of the most meaningful moments of the year. Now he joins Benny to revisit the music that shaped him, share stories behind the songs, and explore the impact a niggun can have. They bring back some beloved classics, but this time, there’s something new! A brand-new song comes to life Backstage with Benny.

____________________________



▶ This episode is brought to you by EsrogShopper.com

Some people have an orchard owner who sets one aside, a connection in Eretz Yisroel, a Rav checking it at the source. EsrogShopper.com gives you that level of access and the ability to specify exactly what you want. | Visit https://esrogshopper.com and use promo code BENNY for a FREE chinuch set!



▶ Thank you to our sponsor Atica

The finest non-iron | Visit https://aticaman.com and use promo code BENNY10 for 10% off all purchases!



▶ Thank you to our sponsor NYC Designer Outlet

Designer fashion, all in one place | Visit https://nycdesigneroutlet.com and use promo code BENNY30 for $30 off a pair of shoes!



► Thank you to our sponsor PZ Deals

Never pay full price again when you download the PZ Deals app | https://app.pz.deals/install/mpp



▶ Get your tickets to Benny & Friends 2! https://www.singentertainment.net/

____________________________



Produced by Tzvi Fishoff

Filmed and Edited by Lenz Solution Studios

Band: Gershon Freishtat (Leader), Yaacov Friedman, Mendel Hodakov, Yehuda Piamenta

Audio Production: Pulse and Reuven Brecher

______________________________



Connect with Benny:

Socials, Concerts, Merch: https://linktr.ee/bennysmusic



For bookings and inquiries:

info@bennysmusic.com | WhatsApp: (646) 598-4140



להזמנות אירועים בארץ ישראל:

יונתן יחיאל - 0525000210 | yonatan@bennysmusic.com