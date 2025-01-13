Powered by RND
60 Cycle Hum: The Guitar Podcast!

Ryan &amp; Steve
60 Cycle Hum is a guitar podcast that covers the used market of Craigslist, Ebay and Reverb.com, Each week hosts Ryan and Steve tackle ads sent in by listeners ...
Music

  • Top 10 MOST EXPENSIVE SQUIERS - Cat guitar! SONIC ESP. Dragon Carved
    Episode 564 is is brought to you by... Want to send us mail? 60 Cycle Hum #615 9450 Mira Mesa Blvd. San Diego, CA 92126 LINK HERE FOR PHOTOS 00:00 Cat tail guitars 13:10 Here's the Top 10 Most EXPENSIVE Squiers (Pictures) 45:54 GOTTA GO FAST 52:50 Thanks Patreon! 54:23 Ryan is really into knobs 56:04 Dragon Guitar (LINK TO SNARKY'S GFM) 1:04:50 - This week's music was sent by Matt from Blue Light Special and is called "True"
    1:14:38
  • Where in your rig would you invest $2000?
    Episode 563 is is brought to you by... Want to send us mail? 60 Cycle Hum #615 9450 Mira Mesa Blvd. San Diego, CA 92126 LINK HERE FOR PHOTOS 00:00 Barn amp 16:30 Is your pedal board the most expensive part of your rig? 44:30 Ibanez Multi Effect 54:50 Thanks Patreon! 55:55 Steve almost got arrested making a Facebook Marketplace sale 1:08:40 Moonshine 1:16:50 - This week's music was sent by Andres Krogh of Bright Flowers Bloom and is called "Heavy Horse"
    1:21:13
  • Guitar isn't that serious
    Episode 562 is is brought to you by... Want to send us mail? 60 Cycle Hum #615 9450 Mira Mesa Blvd. San Diego, CA 92126 LINK HERE FOR PHOTOS 00:00 Travel Guitar 16:55 Guitarists take guitar way too seriously...and we're going to have a very serious conversation about it 49:00 Framus 56:27 Thanks Patreon! 58:55 MAIL TIME 1:01:26 Bigfoot 1:10:22 - This week's music was sent by Rachel Hoots and is called "The Katocaster"
    1:18:19
  • USA TODAY HAS TERRIBLE TASTE IN CHRISTMAS MUSIC
    Episode 561 is is brought to you by... Want to send us mail? 60 Cycle Hum #615 9450 Mira Mesa Blvd. San Diego, CA 92126 ⁠LINK HERE FOR PHOTOS⁠ 00:00 Guyatone 18:20 THE WORST CHRISTMAS SONGS 42:35 Japanese Frank 48:14 Thanks Patreon! 48:55 Steve bought a Big Ear Pedals FRANK overdrive 53:03 The Best 1:07:50 - This week's music was sent by Blugubrious and is called "Surfing with Laurie"
    1:11:52
  • Small builders can get away with ANYTHING - What else needs guitar IP?
    Episode 560 is is brought to you by... Want to send us mail? 60 Cycle Hum #615 9450 Mira Mesa Blvd. San Diego, CA 92126 LINK HERE FOR PHOTOS 00:00 The World Cup of Guitars 13:43 Small builders can get away with anything 26:56 What brands need guitar IP? 43:24 Longulele 50:40 Thanks Patreon! 52:30 It's Mail time! Thanks for the records Patrick! 56:00 Soda Pop Drums 1:05:52 - This week's music was sent by Patrick Pyne of Cloudburst and is called "Abstract The View"
    1:11:29

About 60 Cycle Hum: The Guitar Podcast!

60 Cycle Hum is a guitar podcast that covers the used market of Craigslist, Ebay and Reverb.com, Each week hosts Ryan and Steve tackle ads sent in by listeners and discuss topics relevant to the guitar gear industry. If you listen to Guitar Nerds, Chasing tone, or any other popular guitar podcast 60 Cycle Hum should be familiar to you.
