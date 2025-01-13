60 Cycle Hum: The Guitar Podcast!

Top 10 MOST EXPENSIVE SQUIERS - Cat guitar! SONIC ESP. Dragon Carved
00:00 Cat tail guitars
13:10 Here's the Top 10 Most EXPENSIVE Squiers (Pictures)
45:54 GOTTA GO FAST
52:50 Thanks Patreon!
54:23 Ryan is really into knobs
56:04 Dragon Guitar (LINK TO SNARKY'S GFM)
1:04:50 - This week's music was sent by Matt from Blue Light Special and is called "True"
1:14:38
Where in your rig would you invest $2000?
00:00 Barn amp
16:30 Is your pedal board the most expensive part of your rig?
44:30 Ibanez Multi Effect
54:50 Thanks Patreon!
55:55 Steve almost got arrested making a Facebook Marketplace sale
1:08:40 Moonshine
1:16:50 - This week's music was sent by Andres Krogh of Bright Flowers Bloom and is called "Heavy Horse"
1:21:13
Guitar isn't that serious
00:00 Travel Guitar
16:55 Guitarists take guitar way too seriously...and we're going to have a very serious conversation about it
49:00 Framus
56:27 Thanks Patreon!
58:55 MAIL TIME
1:01:26 Bigfoot
1:10:22 - This week's music was sent by Rachel Hoots and is called "The Katocaster"
1:18:19
USA TODAY HAS TERRIBLE TASTE IN CHRISTMAS MUSIC
00:00 Guyatone
18:20 THE WORST CHRISTMAS SONGS
42:35 Japanese Frank
48:14 Thanks Patreon!
48:55 Steve bought a Big Ear Pedals FRANK overdrive
53:03 The Best
1:07:50 - This week's music was sent by Blugubrious and is called "Surfing with Laurie"
1:11:52
Small builders can get away with ANYTHING - What else needs guitar IP?
00:00 The World Cup of Guitars
13:43 Small builders can get away with anything
26:56 What brands need guitar IP?
43:24 Longulele
50:40 Thanks Patreon!
52:30 It's Mail time! Thanks for the records Patrick!
56:00 Soda Pop Drums
1:05:52 - This week's music was sent by Patrick Pyne of Cloudburst and is called "Abstract The View"
60 Cycle Hum is a guitar podcast that covers the used market of Craigslist, Ebay and Reverb.com, Each week hosts Ryan and Steve tackle ads sent in by listeners and discuss topics relevant to the guitar gear industry. If you listen to Guitar Nerds, Chasing tone, or any other popular guitar podcast 60 Cycle Hum should be familiar to you.