Episode Summary

Therapist, author, and host of The Dude Therapist podcast Eli Weinstein, LCSW joins the show to talk about one of the hardest (and least talked about) relationship challenges: staying connected to your partner while you're deep in the trenches of parenthood. Eli brings his signature no-BS warmth and humor to share real, actionable tools — including the "First On Scene" rule, the Huddle tactic, and how to tackle the invisible mental load — all drawn from his new book From I Do to We Do.

Key Takeaways

Take a pause before you take it out on your partner. When you're dysregulated in a parenting moment, step away for 2–5 minutes before engaging. Your kids will still be screaming — but your brain will be in a better place.

The "First On Scene" rule. Whoever arrives first to handle a situation becomes the lead. Their way goes — as long as it's not dangerous. This eliminates power struggles and toe-stepping between partners.

Make the mental load visible. Write down everything on your mental plate, sit with your partner, and ask (not demand): "Is there anything on this list you can take?" Let go enough to actually hand it over.

Anticipation is the secret sauce. The partner NOT holding the mental load should proactively look ahead and ask, "What can I take off your plate this week?" — before being asked.

Microdose your relationship with sweetness. Small daily rituals — a special phrase at bedtime, a little physical affection, a note — are the glue that holds couples together during chaos.

It's us vs. the chaos, not us vs. each other. Use Eli's "Huddle" technique: check in on each other's energy, divide the game plan, and face the problem as a united front — not as opponents.

Play to your strengths. Divide household labor based on what actually works for each person's brain, preferences, and neuroses — not rigid gender roles.



About the Guest

Eli Weinstein, LCSW is a licensed clinical therapist, international speaker, and host of The Dude Therapist podcast. His debut book, From I Do to We Do: Navigating Marriage in the Parenting Years (Wiley/Jossey-Bass, 2026), is the guide he wishes he had when he became a dad — covering everything from the mental load to conflict resolution to keeping intimacy alive. He's appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and been featured in Psychology Today and across 300+ podcasts.

🌐 Website: https://www.eliweinsteinlcsw.com/

📖 Book: From I Do to We Do on Amazon

🎙️ Podcast: The Dude Therapist on Apple Podcasts

📸 Instagram: @eliweinstein_lcsw | @thedudetherapist



Resources Mentioned

📖 From I Do to We Do by Eli Weinstein — His new book on navigating marriage through the parenting years

📖 Fair Play by Eve Rodsky — The landmark book on the invisible mental load and how to redistribute it fairly

📖 Wired for Love by Stan Tatkin — The "couple bubble" concept referenced in the episode

🎬 Phil Stutz's "Active Love" tool — The concept Eli references for pushing love toward your partner in a difficult moment (also see the Netflix documentary Stutz)

📖 The Tools by Phil Stutz & Barry Michels — The book behind the Active Love concept



Learn more about secure parenting: https://www.attachmentnerd.com/secure-parenting-program

Connect with Eli:

Website: https://www.attachmentnerd.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/attachmentnerd/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@attachmentnerd



Music by Gold Child: https://www.goldchildmusic.com/