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How To Deal

Attachment Nerd
Health & WellnessKids & Family
How To Deal
Latest episode

33 episodes

  • How To Deal

    How to Deal When Your Kids Are at Odds with Each Other | With Dr. Laura Markham

    07/10/2026 | 31 mins.
    Episode Summary
    In this deeply personal and research-backed conversation, host Eli Harwood sits down with Dr. Laura Markham — clinical psychologist, bestselling author, and founder of PeacefulParentHappyKids.com — to tackle one of the most exhausting realities of family life: sibling conflict. Together they explore what the research actually says about why siblings fight, what parents can do about it (and what they shouldn't), and how to raise kids who will genuinely like each other as adults. Eli even shares a real, unfiltered story from her own family — complete with onesies, a parking lot scene, and a sticker — and asks Dr. Laura to coach her through it live.
    Key Takeaways
    The #1 predictor of sibling kindness is your relationship with each child. Research consistently shows the closer you are to each child individually, the less they fight with each other.
    Discipline style shapes sibling behavior. When parents use power and force to solve problems, kids mirror that with each other. When parents model calm problem-solving, kids learn to do the same.
    Inviolate one-on-one time matters more than grand gestures. A predictable, protected window of time with each child — even 20 minutes — gives kids the security to handle their siblings with more grace.
    Pushing and shoving under age 6 is developmentally normal — it doesn't mean your parenting is failing. The prefrontal cortex won't be fully developed until the mid-20s, and meaningful impulse control takes years to build.
    Positive interactions are the long game. Research shows that what adults remember about their sibling relationships is not the conflict — it's the fun they had together. Protect and prioritize play.
    Kids need scripts, not just correction. When you give children the actual words to say ("I was still using that — can I have it back?"), they learn to use them, often faster than you'd expect.
    Parent leadership reduces sibling rivalry. When parents step in to create systems and structures (like a calendar for mom nights), kids don't have to fight for position.
    Talking about neurodivergence with siblings requires validation, not minimizing. Acknowledge what's hard for each child without making either child responsible for managing the other's feelings.

    About the Guest
    Dr. Laura Markham is a clinical psychologist trained at Columbia University, bestselling author, and one of the most trusted voices in parenting today. She is the founder of PeacefulParentHappyKids.com — a free resource with over 1,000 pages of parenting guidance — and the author of three books translated into more than 27 languages.
    🌐 Website: peacefulparenthappykids.com
    📸 Instagram: @peacefulparenthappykids
    📬 Free Newsletter: Sign up here

    Resources Mentioned
    📗 Peaceful Parent, Happy Siblings by Dr. Laura Markham Amazon | Publisher Page
    📘 Peaceful Parent, Happy Kids by Dr. Laura Markham Amazon | Publisher Page
    📙 Siblings Without Rivalry by Adele Faber & Elaine Mazlish Amazon
    🏫 Karyn Purvis Institute of Child Development at TCU (Trust-Based Relational Intervention / TBRI) child.tcu.edu Dr. Karen Purvis coined the phrase "Families that play together, stay together" and developed TBRI, a research-based model for supporting children impacted by trauma.

    Connect
    Learn more about secure parenting: https://www.attachmentnerd.com/secure-parenting-program
    Connect with Eli:
    Website: https://www.attachmentnerd.com/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/attachmentnerd/
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@attachmentnerd

    Music by Gold Child: https://www.goldchildmusic.com/
  • How To Deal

    How to Be Honest about Motherhood | With Libby Ward

    07/02/2026 | 23 mins.
    Episode Summary
    Eli sits down with Libby Ward — writer, speaker, and author of Honest Motherhood: On Losing My Mind and Finding Myself — for a deeply honest conversation about what it costs mothers when they sacrifice themselves completely. Together they explore the myth of selfless motherhood, the reality of generational trauma, and why radical honesty — with yourself first — is where real change begins.
    Key Takeaways
    You were never meant to do this alone. Human beings evolved in community, not nuclear family isolation. The loneliness of modern motherhood isn't a personal failing — it's a structural problem.
    Selflessness isn't the antidote to a selfish upbringing. Martyrdom doesn't protect your kids — it burdens them. Your children don't need a shell of you; they need you.
    Shame keeps us stuck. When we don't hear other mothers' real experiences, we assume we're the only ones struggling — and that shame makes it impossible to look honestly at what's actually happening.
    Generational trauma gets passed down until someone is ready to feel it. That someone might be you — and that is a gift, not a curse.
    Radical honesty starts with yourself, not the internet. Getting honest about your actual life — your nervous system, your capacity, your support system — is what gives you the freedom to make choices that actually fit your reality.
    Going no contact isn't the only option, and it isn't permanent. Separation can be a necessary step to find yourself before you can figure out what a relationship actually looks like.
    People-pleasing is an addiction. And like any addiction, recovery starts with honesty and the belief that you are worthy of reciprocal relationships.
    Your kids need you to be a whole person, not a perfect one. Modeling what it looks like to prioritize yourself teaches your children how they deserve to be treated in their own relationships.

    About the Guest
    Libby Ward is a writer, speaker, and advocate redefining the motherhood narrative. Known for her honesty, humor, and relatable voice, Libby reaches millions of women each week through her social media platforms. She has been featured on the BBC, Good Morning America, and is a member of Reese Witherspoon's inaugural Hello Sunshine Collective. Her debut memoir, Honest Motherhood: On Losing My Mind and Finding Myself, is out now.
    🌐 Website: libbyward.com
    📸 Instagram: @libbyward
    🎵 TikTok: @libbywardofficial

    Resources Mentioned
    📖 Honest Motherhood: On Losing My Mind and Finding Myself by Libby Ward
    Amazon (Hardcover)
    Amazon (Audiobook — read by Libby herself!)
    Publisher Page (Penguin Random House)
    Libby's own book page
    💬 "Pain travels through families until someone is ready to feel it" — a widely-shared quote on intergenerational trauma, attributed to therapist Stephi Wagner and popularized in the cycle-breaking community.
    🔄 Alcoholics Anonymous / Radical Honesty — The principle of radical honesty as the starting point for recovery, referenced from AA tradition. Learn more at aa.org.

    Ready to Go Deeper?
    If this conversation resonated with you and you're ready to break your own cycles and show up more securely for your kids, check out Eli's Secure Parenting Program — a therapist-led, pay-what-you-can program grounded in 70+ years of attachment research.
    👉 Join the Secure Parenting Program
    Connect with Eli:
    Website: attachmentnerd.com
    Instagram: @attachmentnerd
    TikTok: @attachmentnerd

    Music by Gold Child: goldchildmusic.com
  • How To Deal

    Navigating Marriage in the Parenting Years | With Eli Weinstein

    06/26/2026 | 24 mins.
    Episode Summary
    Therapist, author, and host of The Dude Therapist podcast Eli Weinstein, LCSW joins the show to talk about one of the hardest (and least talked about) relationship challenges: staying connected to your partner while you're deep in the trenches of parenthood. Eli brings his signature no-BS warmth and humor to share real, actionable tools — including the "First On Scene" rule, the Huddle tactic, and how to tackle the invisible mental load — all drawn from his new book From I Do to We Do.
    Key Takeaways
    Take a pause before you take it out on your partner. When you're dysregulated in a parenting moment, step away for 2–5 minutes before engaging. Your kids will still be screaming — but your brain will be in a better place.
    The "First On Scene" rule. Whoever arrives first to handle a situation becomes the lead. Their way goes — as long as it's not dangerous. This eliminates power struggles and toe-stepping between partners.
    Make the mental load visible. Write down everything on your mental plate, sit with your partner, and ask (not demand): "Is there anything on this list you can take?" Let go enough to actually hand it over.
    Anticipation is the secret sauce. The partner NOT holding the mental load should proactively look ahead and ask, "What can I take off your plate this week?" — before being asked.
    Microdose your relationship with sweetness. Small daily rituals — a special phrase at bedtime, a little physical affection, a note — are the glue that holds couples together during chaos.
    It's us vs. the chaos, not us vs. each other. Use Eli's "Huddle" technique: check in on each other's energy, divide the game plan, and face the problem as a united front — not as opponents.
    Play to your strengths. Divide household labor based on what actually works for each person's brain, preferences, and neuroses — not rigid gender roles.

    About the Guest
    Eli Weinstein, LCSW is a licensed clinical therapist, international speaker, and host of The Dude Therapist podcast. His debut book, From I Do to We Do: Navigating Marriage in the Parenting Years (Wiley/Jossey-Bass, 2026), is the guide he wishes he had when he became a dad — covering everything from the mental load to conflict resolution to keeping intimacy alive. He's appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and been featured in Psychology Today and across 300+ podcasts.
    🌐 Website: https://www.eliweinsteinlcsw.com/
    📖 Book: From I Do to We Do on Amazon
    🎙️ Podcast: The Dude Therapist on Apple Podcasts
    📸 Instagram: @eliweinstein_lcsw | @thedudetherapist

    Resources Mentioned
    📖 From I Do to We Do by Eli Weinstein — His new book on navigating marriage through the parenting years
    📖 Fair Play by Eve Rodsky — The landmark book on the invisible mental load and how to redistribute it fairly
    📖 Wired for Love by Stan Tatkin — The "couple bubble" concept referenced in the episode
    🎬 Phil Stutz's "Active Love" tool — The concept Eli references for pushing love toward your partner in a difficult moment (also see the Netflix documentary Stutz)
    📖 The Tools by Phil Stutz & Barry Michels — The book behind the Active Love concept

    Learn more about secure parenting: https://www.attachmentnerd.com/secure-parenting-program
    Connect with Eli:
    Website: https://www.attachmentnerd.com/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/attachmentnerd/
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@attachmentnerd

    Music by Gold Child: https://www.goldchildmusic.com/
  • How To Deal

    How to Deal with Sex Talks | With Kimberly Wolf

    06/19/2026 | 32 mins.
    Episode Summary
    In this episode, Eli sits down with sex educator and Harvard-trained expert Kimberly Wolf to tackle one of the most anxiety-producing topics in parenting: talking to your kids about sex, bodies, and healthy relationships. Kimberly brings a practical, shame-free, and deeply reassuring framework for parents at every stage — from toddlers to teens — with one clear message: you don't have to have all the answers. You just have to show up.
    Key Takeaways
    Start with safety and practicality. Framing sex education around safety takes the emotional charge out of it — for parents and kids. Even a 4-year-old can understand, "Nobody touches your body without permission."
    These are ongoing conversations, not one big talk. Replace the idea of "the talk" with a lifelong, open dialogue. Small moments build the foundation for big ones.
    You don't need all the answers. Saying "That's a great question — let me find out" signals to your child that you can handle this topic, and that they can come to you.
    Parents are more influential than the media — but only if they show up. Research consistently shows parents outrank peers and media in influencing teen decisions about sex, but only when they actively engage.
    Pornography is shaping kids' understanding of intimacy. It normalizes harmful power dynamics and reaches kids through mainstream media, not just explicit sites. Media literacy is a must.
    Teach what love feels like. Help kids build an internal compass for healthy relationships — safety, respect, and being heard — so they can recognize when something feels off.
    Time-binding awkward conversations is a pro communication tool. Saying "I need one minute — bear with me" is a real-world skill your child will use in their own relationships someday.
    If you feel like a loser with your teenager, you're probably winning. They hear you, even when they don't show it.

    About the Guest
    Kimberly Wolf, M.Ed. is a leading sex educator, speaker, curricular consultant, and parenting strategist. She holds an undergraduate degree in gender studies from Brown University and a master's in human development and psychology from the Harvard Graduate School of Education. She teaches in schools across the country, offers online courses for parents, and provides private coaching. She is also the author of Talk with Her: A Dad's Essential Guide to Raising Healthy, Confident, and Capable Daughters.
    🎟️ Listener Discount: Use code SECURE at checkout on Kimberly's website for a discount on her courses.
    🌐 Website: kimberlywolf.com
    📸 Instagram: @itskimberlywolf
    📖 Book: Talk with Her on Amazon
    🏫 Courses & Resources: kimberlywolf.com/courses

    Resources Mentioned
    📚 Talk with Her by Kimberly Wolf — A dad's essential guide to raising healthy, confident, and capable daughters
    🌐 Kimberly Wolf's Online Courses & Resources — Online courses for parents and school programs for teens
    🔬 Research: Parents' Influence on Teen Sexual Decision-Making — Research summary on how parental communication outweighs media influence
    🔬 Research: Impact of Internet Pornography on Children and Adolescents (ScienceDirect) — Systematic review on how pornography shapes adolescent attitudes and behavior
    🔬 American Academy of Pediatrics: Teens and Pornography — AAP guidance on the emotional and relational impact of pornography on teens

    Connect with Eli & the Show
    Learn more about secure parenting: https://www.attachmentnerd.com/secure-parenting-program
    Connect with Eli:
    Website: https://www.attachmentnerd.com/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/attachmentnerd/
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@attachmentnerd

    Music by Gold Child: https://www.goldchildmusic.com/
  • How To Deal

    How to Deal with Feeling Disconnected from Your Sweetheart | With Morgan Burch

    06/13/2026 | 38 mins.
    Episode Summary
    Relationship coach Morgan Burch joins Eli to unpack one of the most common — and most painful — dynamics in modern partnerships: the moment you need your partner most is exactly when neither of you has anything left to give. Together, they explore the "hero child" wound, why co-regulation matters more than date nights, and practical tools like the Mirror Game and the DIC Talk that can transform conflict into genuine connection.
    Key Takeaways
    The Parenthood Paradox: Both partners have less to give at the exact moment they long for more from each other — recognizing this cycle is the first step to breaking it.
    Microdosing Connection: You don't need a weekend away. Fifteen minutes on the couch with no phones can rebuild safety, trust, and closeness faster than any grand gesture.
    Co-regulation requires self-regulation first: When you feel the urge to blame your partner, that's a signal you're overwhelmed — regulate yourself before attempting to reconnect.
    The Hero Child wound: If you grew up parentified or as the "fixer," your nervous system learned that doing more = being loved. Unlearning that pattern is the key to real intimacy.
    The Mirror Game: Reflective listening — hearing, naming, and validating your partner's feelings without fixing or advising — is one of the most healing things you can do in a relationship.
    The DIC Talk (Dream, Invitation, Collaborate): Instead of issuing demands or keeping score, share a vulnerable dream, invite your partner in, and build a solution together.
    Responsibility Dysmorphia: Taking on a distorted sense of responsibility is a childhood survival strategy — noticing it is the first step to releasing it.
    Seeing yourself clearly = seeing unsafe relationships clearly: When you practice self-acceptance and self-care, the gap between how you treat yourself and how an unsafe partner treats you becomes impossible to ignore.

    About the Guest
    Morgan Burch is a relationship coach and creator of The SEEN Method® — a framework built on the belief that beneath every conflict lies one of four things: something someone was scared of, embarrassed about, expecting, or a need that went unmet. She helps couples and individuals stop coping and start connecting, and has reached millions through her viral content and private coaching practice.
    🌐 Website: https://morganburch.com/
    📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goodmorgantherapy/
    ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GoodMorganTherapy
    💼 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/morgan-burch-747a8226/

    Resources Mentioned
    The SEEN Method® — Morgan's signature framework for authentic connection
    🎓 Free Relationship Masterclass: https://seenmethod.com/free-masterclass
    📚 The SEEN Method eBook (13 Secrets to Break the Cycles that Break Your Heart): https://theseenmethod.com/ebook
    🏫 8-Week SEEN Method Class (live, interactive, solo or with partner): https://morganburch.com/live-virtual-class-seen
    💑 Couples Coaching with Morgan: https://morganburch.com/takeaction/
    IFS (Internal Family Systems / Parts Work) — The therapeutic modality Morgan references for working with the "hero child" and inner parts
    Learn more: https://ifs-institute.com
    EMDR Therapy — Mentioned as a healing modality for those working through deeper relational or childhood trauma
    Learn more: https://www.emdria.org/about-emdr-therapy/
    Attachment Theory & Co-Regulation — The research foundation underlying the tools discussed in this episode
    The Gottman Institute: https://www.gottman.com

    Learn more about secure parenting: https://www.attachmentnerd.com/secure-parenting-program
    Connect with Eli:
    Website: https://www.attachmentnerd.com/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/attachmentnerd/
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@attachmentnerd

    Music by Gold Child: https://www.goldchildmusic.com/
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About How To Deal
How To Deal is the podcast for parents who want to raise emotionally healthy kids in a world full of messy moments. Therapist and bestselling author Eli Harwood (aka The Attachment Nerd) brings you real stories, expert advice, and practical tools to build stronger relationships with your children—and yourself. Attachmentnerd.com
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