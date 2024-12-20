A Conversation with Kari Benson, ACL’s Deputy Assistant Secretary for Aging
Deputy Assistant Secretary for Aging, Kari Benson, provides information and insight into the Administration for Community Living and the Office of Elder Justice and Adult Protective Services.
21:04
Disability Inclusion in APS
According to National Adult Maltreatment Reporting System (NAMRS) data, a little under 25% of APS reports are called into APS regarding adults aged 18-59. In this podcast, we will discuss how APS can better serve people with disabilities who are under 60 years old. Jennifer Spoeri, APS TARC Subject Matter Expert, will speak with Patty Quatieri of the Disabled Persons Protection Commission and Leigh Anne McKingsley, Senior Director of Disability & Justice Initiatives for The ARC.
A transcript of this podcast is available at https://pstrapiubntstorage.blob.core.windows.net/strapib/assets/September_2024_Podcast_Transcript_8761b367e8.pdf.
19:10
Protecting the Protectors - Highlighting the Texas Dept. of Family & Protective Services Safety Unit
In this podcast, Jennifer Spoeri, APS TARC Subject Matter Expert, will speak with Linsay Tomlinson, Director of Worker Safety Support at the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. The Safety Unit provides response, training and support to APS professionals across the state of Texas.
A transcript of this podcast is avaiable at https://pfs2.acl.gov/strapib/assets/July2024_Podcast_Transcript_146fc6e23b.pdf.
24:36
Partnership between Nevada APS and Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada
In this podcast, Jennifer Spoeri, APS TARC Subject Matter Expert, will speak with Tammy Sever, former chief of APS in Nevada, Robin Tejada, Chief of Nevada APS and Debra Bookout, Directing Attorney of Guardianship Advocacy Project at Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada. We will learn more about Nevada APS and their commitment to their clients through their work with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada.
A transcript for this podcast is located at https://pstrapiubntstorage.blob.core.windows.net/strapib/assets/May2024_Podcast_Transcript_64f4ccab06.pdf.
18:11
Trauma on the Job: Surviving Exposure in APS
In this podcast, Jennifer Spoeri, APS TARC Subject Matter Expert, will speak with Taryn Hughes, a compassion fatigue therapist with Forest Hughes & Associates. Ms. Hughes trains human services professionals regarding compassion fatigue and vicarious trauma. We will learn more about how APS professionals normalize what we see and how we can limit our trauma exposure.
The mission of the Adult Protective Services Technical Assistance Resource Center is to support federal, state, and local partners’ use of data and analytics, research and evaluation, and innovative practice and innovative strategies to enhance the effectiveness of APS programs.