Disability Inclusion in APS

According to National Adult Maltreatment Reporting System (NAMRS) data, a little under 25% of APS reports are called into APS regarding adults aged 18-59. In this podcast, we will discuss how APS can better serve people with disabilities who are under 60 years old. Jennifer Spoeri, APS TARC Subject Matter Expert, will speak with Patty Quatieri of the Disabled Persons Protection Commission and Leigh Anne McKingsley, Senior Director of Disability & Justice Initiatives for The ARC. A transcript of this podcast is available at https://pstrapiubntstorage.blob.core.windows.net/strapib/assets/September_2024_Podcast_Transcript_8761b367e8.pdf.