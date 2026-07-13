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AI for Beginners (300 episodes)
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AI for Beginners (300 episodes)

A.I. For Beginners
Technology
AI for Beginners (300 episodes)
Latest episode

305 episodes

  • AI for Beginners (300 episodes)

    Episode 304 – A.I. for Planning Better Hiking Trips in 2026

    07/13/2026 | 6 mins.
    Episode 304 – A.I. for Planning Better Hiking Trips in 2026
    Hiking is becoming one of the most popular ways for people to disconnect from digital overload and reconnect with nature, yet proper planning remains essential for safety and enjoyment. In this episode, we discuss how AI helps people plan better hiking trips in 2026 through trail analysis, weather forecasting, fitness matching, equipment recommendations, and safety preparation.
    Learn how artificial intelligence helps hikers choose trails that match their experience levels, physical condition, travel goals, and available time. We explore how AI tools analyze terrain difficulty, weather changes, emergency access points, wildlife risks, and seasonal conditions to create safer and more enjoyable outdoor experiences.
    This episode also highlights the emotional and mental health benefits of spending time outdoors. AI is helping more people experience nature confidently while reducing the uncertainty that often discourages beginners from exploring hiking and outdoor activities.
    Keywords: hiking trips 2026, AI hiking tools, outdoor adventures, trail planning, hiking safety, nature travel, smart travel planning, hiking routes, camping and hiking, AI weather analysis, outdoor fitness, hiking preparation, travel experiences, healthy hobbies, adventure planning
  • AI for Beginners (300 episodes)

    Episode 303 – A.I. for Smarter Coupon Hunting in 2026

    07/12/2026 | 6 mins.
    Episode 303 – A.I. for Smarter Coupon Hunting in 2026
    Saving money through coupons has evolved far beyond cutting paper discounts from newspapers. In this episode, we explore how AI is helping people find smarter coupon opportunities in 2026 by analyzing shopping habits, tracking online promotions, comparing discounts, and identifying hidden savings across stores and digital platforms.
    Learn how artificial intelligence helps households save money automatically while avoiding the frustration of expired deals, misleading promotions, and time-consuming searches. We discuss how AI coupon systems personalize savings opportunities based on lifestyle habits, grocery preferences, shopping history, and household needs.
    This episode also explores how small financial optimizations can create meaningful long-term savings during periods of inflation and rising living costs. AI is helping consumers spend more intentionally while reducing financial pressure in everyday life.
    Keywords: coupon hunting 2026, AI shopping savings, digital coupons, smart discounts, grocery savings, online shopping deals, AI budgeting tools, supermarket discounts, save money shopping, coupon apps, household budgeting, AI consumer tools, shopping hacks, retail savings, affordable living
  • AI for Beginners (300 episodes)

    Episode 302 – A.I. for Learning Chess Faster in 2026

    07/11/2026 | 6 mins.
    Episode 302 – A.I. for Learning Chess Faster in 2026
    Chess has experienced enormous growth in popularity over recent years, attracting beginners and experienced players looking to improve strategic thinking, concentration, and mental discipline. In this episode, we discuss how AI is helping people learn chess faster in 2026 through personalized lessons, game analysis, adaptive practice routines, and real-time strategic feedback.
    Learn how artificial intelligence helps players understand openings, tactics, endgames, and long-term planning without becoming overwhelmed by the complexity of the game. We explore how AI identifies individual weaknesses, adapts learning difficulty, and creates realistic improvement pathways that keep learning enjoyable rather than frustrating.
    This episode also highlights how chess itself helps improve patience, focus, emotional control, and decision-making skills far beyond the chessboard. AI is making this timeless game more accessible for everyday people regardless of age or experience level.
    Keywords: learn chess 2026, AI chess coach, chess strategies, beginner chess tips, chess improvement, AI learning tools, online chess training, mental focus, strategic thinking, chess lessons, chess practice, board games, AI gaming tools, chess tactics, educational hobbies
  • AI for Beginners (300 episodes)

    Episode 301 – A.I. for Finding the Cheapest Fuel Prices in 2026

    07/10/2026 | 6 mins.
    Episode 301 – A.I. for Finding the Cheapest Fuel Prices in 2026
    Fuel prices continue fluctuating unpredictably, making transportation costs increasingly difficult for households and commuters to manage. In this episode, we explore how AI helps drivers find the cheapest fuel prices in 2026 by comparing local stations, analyzing price trends, predicting fuel increases, and optimizing driving routes to reduce unnecessary fuel consumption.
    Learn how artificial intelligence helps people save money during daily commutes, long-distance travel, and family road trips while also helping reduce stress caused by rising transportation costs. We discuss how AI systems monitor fuel pricing patterns in real time, identify hidden savings opportunities, and help drivers make smarter decisions about when and where to refuel.
    This episode also explores how fuel expenses quietly affect monthly household budgets far more than many people initially realize. AI is helping people gain better financial control without needing major lifestyle changes or expensive technology upgrades.
    Keywords: fuel prices 2026, AI fuel savings, cheapest gas stations, fuel comparison apps, transportation savings, smart driving tools, fuel budgeting, gas price tracking, commuting costs, AI navigation tools, car expenses, travel savings, energy costs, smart travel planning, fuel efficiency
  • AI for Beginners (300 episodes)

    Episode 300 – A.I. for Creating a More Organized Digital Life in 2026

    07/09/2026 | 7 mins.
    Episode 300 – A.I. for Creating a More Organized Digital Life in 2026
    Modern digital life has become increasingly overwhelming as people manage endless emails, passwords, subscriptions, notifications, files, photos, apps, cloud accounts, and online responsibilities every single day. In this episode, we discuss how AI is helping people organize their digital lives more effectively in 2026 by simplifying information management, reducing digital clutter, automating repetitive tasks, and improving online security.
    Learn how artificial intelligence helps individuals organize files, prioritize notifications, clean inboxes, manage passwords, sort photos, track subscriptions, and create healthier relationships with technology overall. We explore how AI helps reduce digital stress while improving focus, productivity, and mental clarity in increasingly connected lifestyles.
    This episode also highlights how digital overload quietly affects concentration, sleep, emotional balance, and everyday decision-making. AI is helping people regain a sense of control over technology instead of constantly feeling controlled by it. In a world where digital complexity continues growing rapidly, building a more organized digital life may become one of the most valuable modern life skills.
    Keywords: digital organization 2026, AI productivity tools, organize digital life, digital decluttering, smart technology habits, inbox management, password organization, AI lifestyle assistant, reduce screen stress, digital productivity, online organization, file management, AI automation tools, digital wellness, organized living
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About AI for Beginners (300 episodes)
Unlock the power of artificial intelligence with AI for Beginners! This podcast takes you step-by-step from zero to AI pro in 100 bite-sized episodes. Learn AI basics, master tools like chatbots, and discover how to automate tasks and boost creativity—no tech experience needed. Perfect for anyone curious about AI, automation, or starting a side hustle with artificial intelligence. Each 10-minute episode is packed with practical tips for beginners. Subscribe now and start your AI journey today!
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