From the 2014 War on Gaza to Genocide: A Decade of Impunity

A decade ago, during the 2014 assault on Gaza, Israeli forces brutally killed 2,219 Palestinians. Palestinian human rights organizations challenged the lack of accountability before Israeli courts for one of the most documented and egregious killings: the targeting and killing of the Bakr children while they played on the Gaza beach. A decade later, there is still no justice for the Bakr family and countless other Palestinian victims of blatant crimes committed by the Israeli military and other officials during the 2014 assault on Gaza. In episode 25 of the Adalah podcast, Muna Haddad, a Palestinian human rights lawyer and PhD candidate at the School of Law at Queen Mary University of London, shares her insights. Muna, who worked at Adalah as a lawyer on accountability cases from the 2014 war, walks us through the military’s legal system, its inherent design to shield perpetrators of violence against Palestinians, and how systemic impunity manifests during the ongoing genocide. Marking a Decade of Impunity: The Killing of Four Bakr Children by the Israeli Military in Gaza Al Mezan’s video with testimonies from the surviving children Comment end