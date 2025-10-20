الملاحقات السياسية في الجامعات الإسرائيلية بعد أحداث السابع من أكتوبر #29
تتناول الحلقة الأولى من الموسم الثاني لبودكاست "عدالة" مع افتتاح السنة الأكاديمية، قضايا الطلاب الفلسطينيين في الجامعات والكليات الإسرائيلية، والتركيز على الملاحقات السياسية التي يتعرض لها الطلاب الفلسطينيون في الجامعات الإسرائيلية، خاصة بعد أحداث السابع من أكتوبر.
تتحدث المحامية لبنى توما من مركز عدالة عن التحديات التي يواجهها الطلاب الفلسطينيون في ظل السياسات الرقابية والسيطرة التي تفرضها الجامعات الإسرائيلية، والتي تهدف إلى قمع حرية التعبير والحد من النشاط السياسي. كما تناقش الحلقة دور المؤسسات الأكاديمية في تعزيز هذه السياسات، وكيفية تعامل الطلاب مع هذه الضغوط للحفاظ على حقوقهم في التعبير والتظاهر.
تتطرق الحوار إلى السبل المتاحة أمام الطلاب لممارسة حقهم في التعبير والتأثير في الواقع الجديد، والتأكيد على أهمية العمل الجماعي. يتطرق الحوار أيضاً إلى الوضع العالمي، حيث يُلاحظ أن سياسات ملاحقة الطلاب أصبحت ظاهرة عالمية، مما يسلط الضوء على التحديات التي تواجه حرية التعبير في المؤسسات الأكاديمية حول العالم.
تقديم واعداد: امل عرابي.
--------
39:04
--------
39:04
Dr. Hassan Jabareen on Israel’s Legislative Assault: Key Bills Threatening Palestinian Rights
As the Israeli Knesset returns from a three-month recess, Adalah’s General Director, Dr. Hassan Jabareen, examines an alarming wave of pending legislation targeting Palestinian rights. In this episode, Dr. Jabareen discusses several key discriminatory bills advancing through the Knesset, placing them within a broader legal and political context. He provides critical insights into the Knesset's legislative agenda and the growing political consensus around oppressive measures, underscoring the severe implications for Palestinians. For a more information, read Adalah’s recently published briefing paper.
--------
13:39
--------
13:39
Israel’s Legislative Attacks on UNRWA and its Implications for Palestinian Refugees
In this episode of Adalah’s podcast, Adalah Legal Director Dr. Suhad Bishara examines two newly passed Israeli laws aimed to paralyze UNRWA and halt its essential services for Palestinian refugees across the occupied Palestinian territory. Dr. Bishara reveals the full scope of these laws, the immediate threats to UNRWA’s operations, and the serious breaches of international law now in question. With over 2.5 million Palestinian refugees depending on the lifeline provided by UNRWA since its establishment in 1949, this discussion confronts the devastating impact these legal moves could bring.
--------
26:43
--------
26:43
Israel's Denial of Palestinian Grief: Detaining Bodies as Bargaining Chips
Israel withholds hundreds of deceased Palestinians’ bodies as bargaining chips, depriving their families of the right to bury their loved ones and grieve. In this episode, Budour Hassan, a researcher at Amnesty International who focuses on Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory, and Adalah’s General Director, Dr. Hassan Jabareen, discuss Israel’s policies and practices of detaining and degrading the dead.
“Since collective memory and shared public grief have always been central to the Palestinian narrative, erasing this memory and freezing grief are seen as important pillars in Israel's architecture of repression”, wrote Budour Hassan in a report she authored during her previous role at the Jerusalem Legal Aid and Human Rights Center. The report, titled 'The Warmth of Our Sons’, is available here.
Budour and Hassan explore the colonial origins of this policy, the legal framework that supports it, Supreme Court’s decisions on this policy and its application to Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, Jerusalem, and Israeli citizens. They also reflect on the impacts of this policy on the families and the Palestinian population at large.
--------
54:41
--------
54:41
From the 2014 War on Gaza to Genocide: A Decade of Impunity
A decade ago, during the 2014 assault on Gaza, Israeli forces brutally killed 2,219 Palestinians. Palestinian human rights organizations challenged the lack of accountability before Israeli courts for one of the most documented and egregious killings: the targeting and killing of the Bakr children while they played on the Gaza beach. A decade later, there is still no justice for the Bakr family and countless other Palestinian victims of blatant crimes committed by the Israeli military and other officials during the 2014 assault on Gaza.
In episode 25 of the Adalah podcast, Muna Haddad, a Palestinian human rights lawyer and PhD candidate at the School of Law at Queen Mary University of London, shares her insights. Muna, who worked at Adalah as a lawyer on accountability cases from the 2014 war, walks us through the military’s legal system, its inherent design to shield perpetrators of violence against Palestinians, and how systemic impunity manifests during the ongoing genocide.
Marking a Decade of Impunity: The Killing of Four Bakr Children by the Israeli Military in Gaza
Al Mezan’s video with testimonies from the surviving children Comment end