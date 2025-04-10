Paul Simmons and Sylvana Niehuser talk to Jay and Kellie about the past, present, and future of Olympia parks projects.
--------
1:12:56
The 2025 Budget
The 2025 Budget was rough. In this special episode of the podcast, Jay and Kellie talk about how we got here, what we're doing to build a sustainable budget for the future, and how important it was/is for us to protect and care for our employees.
--------
26:42
The Chiefs
In episode 3, both Chiefs are here! Jay and Kellie talk public safety with Police Chief Rich Allen and Fire Chief Matthew Morris. They discuss the culture of their departments, the focus on taking care of their staff, recent strategic planning efforts and their hopes for the future.
--------
1:01:51
Economic Development Director Mike Reid
In episode 2, Jay and Kellie go in depth with our Economic Development Director, Mike Reid. They discuss Mike’s deep roots in Olympia, the lasting effects of COVID on our community, Olympia Strong, and the City’s unique, people-centered approach to Economic Development.
--------
45:35
Director of Housing & Homeless Response Darian Lightfoot
Jay and Kellie are joined by Olympia's Director of Housing & Homeless Response, Darian Lightfoot.