About About Federal Benefits with Winter Troxel

As the founding partner of Bridgemark Wealth Management, Winter Troxel is dedicated to educating and guiding federal employees through their transition into a successful retirement. Whether he is broadcasting his radio show, meeting with clients one-on-one, or speaking at federal agencies around the DC area, Winter strives to help people make sense of their federal benefits and put them to good use long past their working years. Winter is a Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICPⓇ). He has contributed to Forbes, Fortune.com, Money.com, and recently published his first book, Seven Steps to Retirement Success: The Only Guide You Need to the Most Important Transition of Your Life.