About Federal Benefits with Winter Troxel
About Federal Benefits with Winter Troxel

Podcast About Federal Benefits with Winter Troxel
WMAL | Winter Troxel
As the founding partner of Bridgemark Wealth Management, Winter Troxel is dedicated to educating and guiding federal employees through their transition into a s...
GovernmentBusinessInvesting

Available Episodes

5 of 88
  • About Federal Benefits with Winter Troxel 12.15.2024
    Saturday, December 15, 2024See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    43:30
  • About Federal Benefits with Winter Troxel 12.07.24
    Saturday, December 07, 2024See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    43:31
  • About Federal Benefits with Winter Troxel 11.30.24
    Saturday, November 30, 2024See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    40:25
  • About Federal Benefits with Winter Troxel 11.23.2024
    Saturday, November 23, 2024See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    43:30
  • About Federal Benefits with Winter Troxel 11.16.24
    Saturday, November 16, 2024See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    43:26

About About Federal Benefits with Winter Troxel

As the founding partner of Bridgemark Wealth Management, Winter Troxel is dedicated to educating and guiding federal employees through their transition into a successful retirement. Whether he is broadcasting his radio show, meeting with clients one-on-one, or speaking at federal agencies around the DC area, Winter strives to help people make sense of their federal benefits and put them to good use long past their working years. Winter is a Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICPⓇ). He has contributed to Forbes, Fortune.com, Money.com, and recently published his first book, Seven Steps to Retirement Success: The Only Guide You Need to the Most Important Transition of Your Life.
