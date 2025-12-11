Live from the Figus Studio it’s Weekend Geek Update sponsored by https://dragonmeadery.com/ . This week Smurf fills you in on what we know about the WB/Netflix deal and how things might have taken a dark turn. Strange New Worlds continues to climb the charts, Sigourney Weaver to join the Prime Tomb Raider cast, and the Muppet Show is set to return for 2026. Demolition Man 2? Yeah, it could be a thing. Smurfs love for the Tracker show along with the book series. Thoughts on who might die in Stranger Things, and Smurfs take on the current season of The Witcher and the recently released Rats. All of this and more on your Weekend Geek Update. #Podcast #WGU #Comics #Scifi #NerdNews #Popculture #WhatWeKnow #NewTrailers #StrangerThings #Witcher #TheRats #WarnerBros #Netflix #Tracker #DemolitionMan #ToumbRaider #StarTrek #Supergirl #Gunnverse #DCComics #ElkindMedia #SmurfsTake #5280Geek #StayGeeky