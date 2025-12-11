Open app
    Live from the Figus Studio it’s Weekend Geek Update sponsored by https://dragonmeadery.com/ . This week Smurf fills you in on what we know about the WB/Netflix deal and how things might have taken a dark turn. Strange New Worlds continues to climb the charts, Sigourney Weaver to join the Prime Tomb Raider cast, and the Muppet Show is set to return for 2026. Demolition Man 2? Yeah, it could be a thing. Smurfs love for the Tracker show along with the book series. Thoughts on who might die in Stranger Things, and Smurfs take on the current season of The Witcher and the recently released Rats. All of this and more on your Weekend Geek Update. #Podcast #WGU #Comics #Scifi #NerdNews #Popculture #WhatWeKnow #NewTrailers #StrangerThings #Witcher #TheRats #WarnerBros #Netflix #Tracker #DemolitionMan #ToumbRaider #StarTrek #Supergirl #Gunnverse #DCComics #ElkindMedia #SmurfsTake #5280Geek #StayGeeky

    This year at the Colorado Festival of Horror we had a few creative and colorful panels like the Monstrous Tattoo Competition. Body art on display for our judges Xander, Kevin, and the world-famous Enigma. Don’t be shy and step right up as we see some horror inspired tattoos on the COFOH Main Stage.   #COFOH2025 #ColoradoFestivalofHorror #COFOHPanel #PanelInterview #HorrorTattoo #TattooCompetition #TattooArt #TheEnigma #XanderSmith #KevinKeen #ElkindMedia #WeekendGeekUpdate #Podcast #5280Geek #StayGeeky

    The stars of the show take center stage for this year’s Colorado Festival as the entire unit of Colonial Marines from Aliens takes control of an amazing panel. Special guest hosts Eric and Madi of Horrible Things Film Club along with Smurf doing the introduction makes for a wild trip to “a time long ago”. Buckle up Buttercup this one’s for all the Aliens fans out there! #COFOH2025 #ColoradoFestivalofHorror #Aliens #Aliens40 #ColonialMarines #Scifi #ScifiHorror #PanelInterview #SpotlightInterview #JenetteGoldstein #MarkRolston #RiccoRoss #DanielCash #CynthiaDaleScott #HorribleThingsFilmClub #ElkindMedia #WeekendGeekUpdate #Podcast #5280Geek #StayGeeky

    This year Colorado Festival of Horror had a return guest to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their cult classic film Shivers. The energetic and always entertaining Lynn Lowry joins Daniel Crosier on the COFOH main stage to expand on the film, her current projects, and being a scream queen. #CultClassic #ClassicHorror #LynnLowry #Shivers #Anniversary #TheCrazies #Terror #ScreamQueen #SororityBabes #Horror #ColoradoFestivalofHorror #PanelInterview #DanielCrosier #COFOH2025 #WeekendGeekUpdate #ElkindMedia #5280Geek #StayGeeky

    The elegant Sybil Danning takes command of the Colorado Festival of Horrors Main Event Stage as she talks about some amazing moments on and off the screen. She has had an amazing career and shares a bit with the eager fan and continues a conversation between her and Smurf that was truly amazing.    #CultClassic #ClassicHorror #SybilDanning #Howling2 #AmazonWomenontheMoon #BattleBeyondtheStars #ColoradoFestivalofHorror #Interview #PanelInterview #COFOH2025 #SmurfsTake #YourQuartersWorth #WeekendGeekUpdate #ElkindMedia #5280Geek #StayGeeky

The latest in Geek News and Pop Culture More than just a podcast, a way of life
