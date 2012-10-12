Open app
12 x 12 Picture Book Podcast
Julie Hedlund
    001 - Welcome to the 12 x 12 Picture Book Podcast

    1/14/2026 | 28 mins.

    Welcome to the 12 x 12 Picture Book Podcast!  Host Julie Hedlund, Founder of the 12 x 12 Picture Book Writing Challenge, introduces us to this new podcast for picture book writers and/or illustrators.  What you'll discover in this episode:  The history of the 12 x 12 Picture Book Writing Challenge When to register for the 2026 challenge 12 things Julie wished she knew when she started writing picture books   Join the 12 x 12 Picture Book Writing Challenge in 2026. Click here to register by February 15, 2026. Subscribe and join us for the new endeavor! Future episodes will include author and illustrator interviews, conversations with agents and editors, and discussions on the craft of writing picture books and getting published. Find out more at www.12x12challenge.com. We'll see you there!

About 12 x 12 Picture Book Podcast

Podcast for picture book writers by picture books writers with the 12 x 12 Picture Book Writing Challenge founder Julie Hedlund and co-host Kelli Panique www.12x12challenge.com
