Welcome to the 12 x 12 Picture Book Podcast! Host Julie Hedlund, Founder of the 12 x 12 Picture Book Writing Challenge, introduces us to this new podcast for picture book writers and/or illustrators. What you'll discover in this episode: The history of the 12 x 12 Picture Book Writing Challenge When to register for the 2026 challenge 12 things Julie wished she knew when she started writing picture books Join the 12 x 12 Picture Book Writing Challenge in 2026. Click here to register by February 15, 2026. Subscribe and join us for the new endeavor! Future episodes will include author and illustrator interviews, conversations with agents and editors, and discussions on the craft of writing picture books and getting published. Find out more at www.12x12challenge.com. We'll see you there!