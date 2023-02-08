About WRFC - The Ref 960 AM

About WRFC - The Ref 960 AM

About WRFC - The Ref 960 AM

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WRFC - The Ref 960 AM is Athens, Georgia’s go-to sports talk station, offering dedicated coverage of Georgia Bulldogs athletics and NCAA events, making it a must-listen for college sports fans. As part of Cox Media Group, WRFC – The Ref brings exclusive broadcasts, live game analysis, and insightful commentary focused on University of Georgia sports.



Known as the flagship station for Georgia Bulldogs coverage, WRFC airs live broadcasts of UGA football, basketball, and other key sports, keeping fans closely connected to their favorite teams. With popular programs like ""The Morning Show"" and ""Dawg Nation Daily,"" The Ref provides in-depth discussions and updates on both local and national sports, including NCAA events, making it essential for fans of Georgia and college sports.



Tune into WRFC on 960 AM or via online streaming for nonstop sports talk and live game coverage that keeps the Athens community and Georgia fans informed and engaged.

