About KTGR

About KTGR

About KTGR

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KTGR, known as "The Tiger," is a premier sports radio station based in Columbia, Missouri, providing extensive sports coverage for listeners across Central Missouri. As part of Zimmer Radio Group, KTGR is the go-to source for fans of University of Missouri athletics, with dedicated broadcasts of Missouri Tigers games and select NCAA events. This strong focus on Missouri sports and NCAA coverage makes KTGR a favorite for college sports enthusiasts in the region.



KTGR’s programming features popular sports talk shows and live broadcasts, delivering expert insights, in-depth commentary, and real-time game coverage. Notable shows like "The Big Show" offer comprehensive sports analysis and discussion on trending topics, while the station’s live updates keep listeners informed on local scores, traffic, and weather.



Accessible on both AM and FM frequencies, KTGR can be tuned in via traditional radio or streamed online, offering Missouri sports fans a reliable source for all things Tigers, NCAA, and more.

