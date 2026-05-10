About 1380 The Answer KTKZ

About 1380 The Answer KTKZ

About 1380 The Answer KTKZ

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KTKZ 1380 AM, known as "The Answer," is a news and talk radio station based in Sacramento, California. The station covers a wide range of topics, including politics, business, and current events. In addition to its news and talk programming, KTKZ also provides extensive coverage of sports, particularly those of local interest.



KTKZ is the flagship station of the Sacramento Kings, the city's NBA team, and provides live coverage of all the team's games. The station also provides coverage of other local sports teams, including the Sacramento Republic FC of the USL Championship and the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.



In addition to local sports coverage, KTKZ also provides national sports coverage, including NFL games and analysis, as well as coverage of other major sports leagues like MLB, NHL, and NBA. The station also provides extensive coverage of college sports, particularly those of local interest like the Sacramento State Hornets.



KTKZ is a popular destination for sports fans in the Sacramento area, providing up-to-date information, analysis, and commentary on all the latest sports news and events. With its comprehensive coverage of local and national sports teams, KTKZ is a go-to source for sports fans in the region.

