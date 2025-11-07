Episode 1: Meet the Town Administrator & The Power of Town Meeting

In our first episode of Your Yarmouth, we sit down with Town Administrator Robert Whritenour to get to know the person guiding our community's operations. Get insight into his role and background, but more importantly, understand why the Town Meeting form of government is so critical in Yarmouth. Mr. Whritenour explains the mechanics, the power, and the vital importance of resident participation in this direct form of democracy that shapes our town's future. Tune in to learn how you can have a voice in your Yarmouth.