Your Yarmouth Podcast
Town of Yarmouth
  • Episode 1: Meet the Town Administrator & The Power of Town Meeting
    In our first episode of Your Yarmouth, we sit down with Town Administrator Robert Whritenour to get to know the person guiding our community's operations. Get insight into his role and background, but more importantly, understand why the Town Meeting form of government is so critical in Yarmouth. Mr. Whritenour explains the mechanics, the power, and the vital importance of resident participation in this direct form of democracy that shapes our town's future. Tune in to learn how you can have a voice in your Yarmouth.Learn more about Yarmouth Town Meeting by visiting our website: https://yarmouth.ma.us/1880/Yarmouth-Town-MeetingVisit the Town of Yarmouth's website at https://yarmouth.ma.usFollow us on social media!Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/youryarmouthpodcastInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/youryarmouthpodcast/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLin_ou5cTmE3uZESDkQCLuAbKHjyYzmoj
About Your Yarmouth Podcast

Hello! Welcome to the Your Yarmouth Podcast, the official podcast from the Town of Yarmouth, MA. Whether you're a long-time resident or new to our community, this is your go-to source for all the important news and updates you need to know.
