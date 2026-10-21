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- Today’s Bible Verse:"Yet the Lord longs to be gracious to you; therefore he will rise up to show you compassion. For the Lord is a God of justice. Blessed are all who wait for him!" — Isaiah 30:18
Isaiah 30:18 reminds us that God is not only just but deeply compassionate. Even when we face delays, difficulties, or unanswered prayers, His desire is to show grace. Waiting on Him is not passive—it’s a posture of faith that positions us to receive His blessings fully.
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Meet Today’s Host: Jennifer Slattery
Jennifer Slattery is a national speaker and multi-published author who regularly writes for Love Inspired publishers (fiction), Guideposts (devotions), and numerous Salem owned websites.
She creates video devotions for Crosswalk Plus subscribers designed to help people break free from shame, experience increased peace amid anxiety-producing circumstances, and deepen their relational connection with the Lord. She hosts the Faith Over Fear podcast and each Friday on the Your Daily Bible Verse podcast.
When not creating content, you'll likely find her reading, doing something outdoors, or spending time with her favorite people, including her husband of 30+ years and adorable fur baby, Bean, a silly, snuggly and slightly stubborn mini-golden doodle.
Find out more at JenniferSlatteryLivesOutLoud.com and sign up for her free, resource-packed and biblically anchored newsletter HERE.
🌐 Learn more at JenniferSlatteryLivesOutLoud.com
Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
- Today’s Bible Verse:"Keep me from deceitful ways; be gracious to me and teach me your law." — Psalm 119:29
The psalmist’s prayer in Psalm 119:29 is a humble plea for integrity and discernment. In a world filled with half-truths and self-justification, he asks God to protect him from deceit—not just from others, but from the subtle lies within his own heart.
True freedom begins when we allow God’s truth to reshape our thinking and guide our choices. His Word becomes the compass that steers us away from false paths and into a life marked by honesty, humility, and grace.
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MEET YOUR HOST: Chaka Heinze at https://www.lifeaudio.com/your-daily-bible-verse/
Chaka Heinze is a writer, speaker, and lover of the Bible. She is actively involved in her local church on the Prayer and Healing team and mentors young women seeking deeper relationships with God.
After personally experiencing God's love and compassion following the loss of her eleven-year-old son, Landen, Chaka delights in testifying to others about God's unfathomable and transformative love that permeates even the most difficult circumstances.
Chaka and her husband of twenty-six years have five children ranging from adult age to preschool. Trained as an attorney, she’s had the privilege of mitigating sibling disputes for twenty-plus years.
Follow her on Chakaheinze.com.
Click to Listen to Signs of Life: UM News Podcast Season One | UMNews.org
Join us this Fall for Season One of "Signs of Life," an original podcast from UM News. The journey begins in Atlanta, hearing how a book from an icon of the Civil Rights movement is bringing relationship and understanding to two congregations seeking to bridge divides. Then to Belfast, learning about the Northern Ireland Peace Process and the Methodist connection that was—and is—an essential part of healing and peacemaking. Finally, at the Global Young Peoples Convocation in Dublin, explore the world of translation and interpretation through diversity, language and culture.
UM News Podcast Season One | UMNews.org
Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
- Today's Bible Verse: "Who is it that overcomes the world? Only the one who believes that Jesus is the Son of God." — 1 John 5:5
What does it mean to overcome the world as a Christian? First John 5:5 reminds us that victory isn't found in worldly success, personal strength, or having a life free from struggles. True spiritual victory comes through faith in Jesus Christ, the Son of God. When we believe in Him, we can stand firm against the pressures, temptations, and fears that pull us away from God.
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Listen to "Your Nightly Scripture" to end your day with God's word
MEET YOUR HOST: Dr. Kyle Norman at https://www.lifeaudio.com/your-daily-bible-verse/
The Reverend Dr. Kyle Norman is the Rector of St. Paul’s Cathedral, located in Kamloops BC, Canada. He holds a doctorate in Spiritual formation and is a sought-after writer, speaker, and retreat leader. His writing can be found at Christianity.com, crosswalk.com, ibelieve.com, Renovare Canada, and many others. Rev. Norman has 20 years of pastoral experience, and his ministry focuses on helping people overcome times of spiritual discouragement.
Find more from Rev. Norman at revkylenorman.ca
Click to Listen to Signs of Life: UM News Podcast Season One | UMNews.org
Join us this Fall for Season One of "Signs of Life," an original podcast from UM News. The journey begins in Atlanta, hearing how a book from an icon of the Civil Rights movement is bringing relationship and understanding to two congregations seeking to bridge divides. Then to Belfast, learning about the Northern Ireland Peace Process and the Methodist connection that was—and is—an essential part of healing and peacemaking. Finally, at the Global Young Peoples Convocation in Dublin, explore the world of translation and interpretation through diversity, language and culture.
UM News Podcast Season One | UMNews.org
Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
Service Changes You | A Bonus Episode From "On The Ground with Samaritan's Purse"10/17/2026 | 27 mins.In this Bonus Episode of "On The Ground" | Service has the ability to radically change us. God can use serving others to mold and shape our hearts to look more like His. This is what happened in Angie’s life—a volunteer Kristy met while on the ground in Mississippi. Hear how the Lord is using Angie’s testimony to show others that they are never too far from Him.
Jason Taft, an assistant director with Samaritan’s Purse U.S. Disaster Relief, met Angie in Mississippi after a tornado tore through the southern part of the state. He was amazed by her skills on the skid-steer, but even more amazed by her story.
Angie has known about God her entire life, but she has not always walked with Him. Her upbringing was hard, and her adult life has been marked by many trials and disappointments. When twin tornadoes came through her town, Angie went out and served with U.S. Disaster Relief. She kept going back, day after day.
In her private life, Angie was in active alcoholism and plagued by grief. But when she was serving, she was not drinking. Angie continually cried out to the Lord for help. About a year later, God delivered her from alcohol.
Service was the catalyst that the Lord used to change Angie's heart. And now she gets to serve all over the country, using her abilities and sharing her story with homeowners and fellow volunteers. Angie tells Kristy about a particular moment on a deployment when her testimony blessed a room full of volunteers.
“And I believe that God is going to use all of us … And if people will just be brave enough to tell [their] story—it gets raw, but I'm living proof that God can do anything.” – Angie Polk
If you’d like to keep up to date with more stories from On the Ground, please visit SamaritansPurse.org.
Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
- Today's Bible Verse:
"Then they got rid of the foreign gods among them and served the Lord. And he could bear Israel's misery no longer." — Judges 10:16
What happens when our own choices lead to pain, regret, and difficult consequences? Judges 10:16 reveals the depth of God's compassion for His people, even after they repeatedly turned away from Him. When the Israelites abandoned their false gods and returned to the Lord, God responded to their suffering with compassion, reminding us that His heart is not indifferent to our pain.
Click to Listen to Signs of Life: UM News Podcast Season One | UMNews.org
Join us this Fall for Season One of "Signs of Life," an original podcast from UM News. The journey begins in Atlanta, hearing how a book from an icon of the Civil Rights movement is bringing relationship and understanding to two congregations seeking to bridge divides. Then to Belfast, learning about the Northern Ireland Peace Process and the Methodist connection that was—and is—an essential part of healing and peacemaking. Finally, at the Global Young Peoples Convocation in Dublin, explore the world of translation and interpretation through diversity, language and culture.
UM News Podcast Season One | UMNews.org
Meet Today’s Host: Jennifer Slattery
Jennifer Slattery is a national speaker and multi-published author who regularly writes for Love Inspired publishers (fiction), Guideposts (devotions), and numerous Salem owned websites.
She creates video devotions for Crosswalk Plus subscribers designed to help people break free from shame, experience increased peace amid anxiety-producing circumstances, and deepen their relational connection with the Lord. She hosts the Faith Over Fear podcast and each Friday on the Your Daily Bible Verse podcast.
When not creating content, you'll likely find her reading, doing something outdoors, or spending time with her favorite people, including her husband of 30+ years and adorable fur baby, Bean, a silly, snuggly and slightly stubborn mini-golden doodle.
Find out more at JenniferSlatteryLivesOutLoud.com and sign up for her free, resource-packed and biblically anchored newsletter HERE.
Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
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About Your Daily Bible Verse
Your Daily Bible Verse is a daily podcast where we dive deeper into Scripture, re-examining your favorite verses and getting to the heart of the message of God’s Word.Your Daily Bible Verse is a production from Bible Study Tools and LifeAudio.Podcast website
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