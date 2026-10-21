In this Bonus Episode of "On The Ground" | Service has the ability to radically change us. God can use serving others to mold and shape our hearts to look more like His. This is what happened in Angie’s life—a volunteer Kristy met while on the ground in Mississippi. Hear how the Lord is using Angie’s testimony to show others that they are never too far from Him.

Jason Taft, an assistant director with Samaritan’s Purse U.S. Disaster Relief, met Angie in Mississippi after a tornado tore through the southern part of the state. He was amazed by her skills on the skid-steer, but even more amazed by her story.

Angie has known about God her entire life, but she has not always walked with Him. Her upbringing was hard, and her adult life has been marked by many trials and disappointments. When twin tornadoes came through her town, Angie went out and served with U.S. Disaster Relief. She kept going back, day after day.

In her private life, Angie was in active alcoholism and plagued by grief. But when she was serving, she was not drinking. Angie continually cried out to the Lord for help. About a year later, God delivered her from alcohol.

Service was the catalyst that the Lord used to change Angie's heart. And now she gets to serve all over the country, using her abilities and sharing her story with homeowners and fellow volunteers. Angie tells Kristy about a particular moment on a deployment when her testimony blessed a room full of volunteers.

“And I believe that God is going to use all of us … And if people will just be brave enough to tell [their] story—it gets raw, but I'm living proof that God can do anything.” – Angie Polk

If you’d like to keep up to date with more stories from On the Ground, please visit SamaritansPurse.org.

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