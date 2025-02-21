From Addiction to Redemption: Sister Miriam’s Radical Journey to Healing
SPECIAL THANKS TO CORPORATE TRAVEL, PRODUCERS OF THE GOOD NEWS CONFERENCE FOR MAKING THIS INTERVIEW POSSIBLE!
www.goodnewsconference.com What if your biggest struggles—your addictions, your need for control, even your mindless Instagram scrolling—aren’t just bad habits, but actually trauma responses to your own sorrowful mysteries? And what if God isn’t just asking you to push through, but actually wants to heal you?
In this episode of The Chris Stefanick Show, I sit down with Sister Miriam James Heidland, a former Division I athlete who battled addiction and deep wounds before one encounter with a Catholic priest completely changed her life. Now, as a leader with the John Paul II Healing Center, she helps people step into the deep healing and transformation that God desires for all of us.
We’re breaking down some BIG ideas, including:
Healing isn’t just for “broken” people—it’s for EVERYONE (yes, even you).
Why we keep running from our pain—and how God invites us to stop.
What our addictions are REALLY covering up (spoiler: it’s deeper than willpower).
How Jesus—who carried His own wounds—teaches us what true freedom looks like.
And, of course… how I ended up crying (again).
This is more than just a conversation—it’s a call to look at your own life in a new way. If you’ve ever felt like your past disqualifies you or that healing is for other people, this episode is here to remind you:God is still working on you. And He isn’t done yet.
Watch now and take the first step into the healing God has for you!
Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and share this with someone who needs it.
........
Enter to win a FREE pilgrimage to Our Lady of Guadalupe for you and a guest by following this link! https://reallifecatholic.com/pilgrima...
........
THANK YOU to our Missionaries of Joy who make all of this work possible! Please consider supporting our work today:
--------
33:31
What If Depression and Anxiety Are the Only Logical Response to a World Without God?
Please note: we’re not talking about clinical anxiety and depression which can be a cross that makes you SAINT (insert your name here). That’s not all attributable to “lack of faith,” and may need treatment by professionals. We’re talking about the spiritual root causes of what seems to be a tsunami of mental health issues.
What’s wrong with young people today? The mental health crisis is skyrocketing—depression, anxiety, confusion about identity… But maybe, just maybe, the problem isn’t just what we see on the surface. Maybe these young people are a "canary in the coal mine," revealing something toxic in our entire culture. Could it be that young people are simply more sensitive to the emptiness of a worldview stripped of God, objective truth, and the transcendent? What if the real problem is a spiritual one?
On this episode of The Chris Stefanick Show, I sit down with one of my absolute favorite speakers (sorry to my other preacher friends!)—Monsignor James Shea, President of the University of Mary. Together, we dive deep into the mental health crisis, the spiritual battle at play, and the solution that’s often overlooked: conversion.
And here’s where it gets crazy: I’m going to show you a wild clip from a conference that proves just how real this battle is. Monsignor Shea, one of the most powerful voices for truth today, encountered something unbelievable while preaching—something that may just leave you speechless. Plus, we’re giving away something EPIC!
If you sign up for our newsletter (link below), you’ll automatically be entered into a drawing to win a FREE trip with me and Jim Wahlberg to Our Lady of Guadalupe next fall! No strings attached. Just sign up and BOOM—you’re in!
........
Enter to win a FREE pilgrimage to Our Lady of Guadalupe for you and a guest by following this link! https://reallifecatholic.com/pilgrimage-giveaway/
........
THANK YOU to our Missionaries of Joy who make all of this work possible! Please consider supporting our work today: https://reallifecatholic.com/moj/
........
✈️ To learn more about all of Real Life Catholic Pilgrimages visit: https://reallifecatholic.com/pilgrimages/ ........
✉️ Subscribe to our newsletter for weekly inspiration in your inbox. https://reallifecatholic.com/opt-in/
........
LIFE: The Journey of Real Life Catholics is HERE! Watch the first episode for FREE on our exclusive streaming platform: https://bit.ly/3yIWG72
.........
️ Listen to 3-Minute Reset, my NEW podcast with Pat Lencioni for working Christians: https://apple.co/3RHoSg2
.........
Listen to the "Chris Stefanick Show" as a podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast…
--------
42:48
Beatings, Stonings, Persecution... How St. Paul Changed the World Against all Odds
If you’ve never heard about the mind-blowing conversion of Saint Paul… buckle up, because this story is about to ROCK YOUR WORLD!
Saint Paul wasn’t just any apostle—this guy literally reshaped Western civilization with nothing but passion, prayer, and 32,000 words that still outshine the works of ancient philosophers. Second only to Jesus, Paul’s influence is off-the-charts. We’re talking countless lives changed, entire cultures transformed, and an unstoppable zeal that fueled him until the very end!
In this episode (filmed behind the Vatican, how cool is that?!), I’m taking you through the nitty-gritty of who Saint Paul was and why his conversion means so much for us today. You’ll hear all about his daring journey to the heart of Rome, his insane run-in with Emperor Nero, and the relentless prayer life that made him relentless at sharing the Gospel.
Seriously, if anyone proves that prayer can revolutionize the world, it’s Saint Paul! I’ll also give you a sneak peek of our brand-new seven-part series, The Way of the Apostle, designed to help YOU share the faith with that same unstoppable joy. Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and share this video so you never miss an episode of The Chris Stefanick Show!
........
Enter to win a FREE pilgrimage to Our Lady of Guadalupe for you and a guest by following this link! https://reallifecatholic.com/pilgrimage-giveaway/
........
Join the waitlist to recieve Way of the Apostle for FREE: https://coaching.reallifecatholic.com/apostle-waitlist
........
THANK YOU to our Missionaries of Joy who make all of this work possible! Please consider supporting our work today: https://reallifecatholic.com/moj/
........
✈️ To learn more about all of Real Life Catholic Pilgrimages visit: https://reallifecatholic.com/pilgrimages/ ........
✉️ Subscribe to our newsletter for weekly inspiration in your inbox. https://reallifecatholic.com/opt-in/
........
LIFE: The Journey of Real Life Catholics is HERE! Watch the first episode for FREE on our exclusive streaming platform: https://bit.ly/3yIWG72
.........
️ Listen to 3-Minute Reset, my NEW podcast with Pat Lencioni for working Christians: https://apple.co/3RHoSg2
.........
Listen to the "Chris Stefanick Show" as a podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
--------
18:04
What Happens After You Die? Shocking Near-Death Stories and the Evidence That Can’t Be Ignored!
In this eye-opening video, I sit down with John Burke, a researcher who has interviewed over 1,500 people who have had near-death experiences (NDEs). John’s extensive research reveals compelling evidence that the soul exists and that there is life after death. These NDE stories aren’t just hallucinations—they offer real, verifiable details about what happens when we die.
John shares what initially sparked his interest in NDEs and how these experiences defy common skeptics' explanations. He also tells extraordinary stories, such as a blind person’s first experience of sight in heaven and a woman’s journey to heaven during brain surgery. One of the most striking discoveries is that people from all over the world, regardless of culture or background, describe encountering the same God, experiencing unconditional love, and reviewing their lives.
Additionally, John reveals how people who have had NDEs experience time in heaven as multidimensional, challenging our understanding of time on Earth. This conversation is a powerful affirmation that we all have a soul and that death is not the end. It offers profound insights into what awaits us on the other side and how our lives are eternally connected to God.
If you've ever wondered about the reality of the afterlife or the existence of the soul, this video is for you.
Show Links: Learn more about John Burke and Order his books here! https://imagineheaven.net/
Listen to John Burke on his Imagine Heaven podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@JohnBurkeImagineHeaven
........
Enter to win a FREE pilgrimage to Our Lady of Guadalupe for you and a guest by following this link! https://reallifecatholic.com/pilgrimage-giveaway/
........
THANK YOU to our Missionaries of Joy who make all of this work possible! Please consider supporting our work today: https://reallifecatholic.com/moj/
........
✈️ To learn more about all of Real Life Catholic Pilgrimages visit: https://reallifecatholic.com/pilgrimages/ ........
✉️ Subscribe to our newsletter for weekly inspiration in your inbox. https://reallifecatholic.com/opt-in/
........
LIFE: The Journey of Real Life Catholics is HERE! Watch the first episode for FREE on our exclusive streaming platform: https://bit.ly/3yIWG72
.........
️ Listen to 3-Minute Reset, my NEW podcast with Pat Lencioni for working Christians: https://apple.co/3RHoSg2
.........
Listen to the "Chris Stefanick Show" as a podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
--------
41:40
The Battle You’re Losing Against Yourself (And 5 Tips on How to Win)
Ever feel like you’ve tried to make a change but somehow always end up back where you started? It's frustrating, and it’s easy to think that the chance to change has passed. But I’ve got news for you: it’s not too late. Change doesn’t need to wait for the new year or the "perfect moment." You can start today.
In this episode, I’m sharing 5 straightforward tips to help you make real, lasting change in your life. The truth is, transformation happens when you stop waiting and take action, no matter how small the step.
We all face the challenge of becoming the person God has called us to be. And let’s face it—temptations are real. Ever notice how Doritos are impossible to stop eating? They’re engineered to be that way, right? But facing your weaknesses head-on isn’t always the solution. Sometimes, it’s about avoiding situations that trigger them in the first place. The bottom line is this: Your mistakes don’t define you. Real change comes when you understand that God’s grace is enough. Trust in His plan, take that first step forward, and let Him guide you through the process.
Show links: Wisephone: wisephone.com/chris (Use code: CHRIS for discount) The Light Phone: https://www.thelightphone.com/
........
Enter to win a FREE pilgrimage to Our Lady of Guadalupe for you and a guest by following this link! https://reallifecatholic.com/pilgrimage-giveaway/
........
THANK YOU to our Missionaries of Joy who make all of this work possible! Please consider supporting our work today: https://reallifecatholic.com/moj/
........
✈️ To learn more about all of Real Life Catholic Pilgrimages visit: https://reallifecatholic.com/pilgrimages/
........
✉️ Subscribe to our newsletter for weekly inspiration in your inbox. https://reallifecatholic.com/opt-in/
The world says the Catholic Faith is boring. And too often, we act like we believe it. Ready to live your Faith like an adventure instead? Chris Stefanick wants to help you live the JOY God created you for, right here and now. Hit Play and get rolling!