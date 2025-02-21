What If Depression and Anxiety Are the Only Logical Response to a World Without God?

Please note: we're not talking about clinical anxiety and depression which can be a cross that makes you SAINT (insert your name here). That's not all attributable to "lack of faith," and may need treatment by professionals. We're talking about the spiritual root causes of what seems to be a tsunami of mental health issues. What's wrong with young people today? The mental health crisis is skyrocketing—depression, anxiety, confusion about identity… But maybe, just maybe, the problem isn't just what we see on the surface. Maybe these young people are a "canary in the coal mine," revealing something toxic in our entire culture. Could it be that young people are simply more sensitive to the emptiness of a worldview stripped of God, objective truth, and the transcendent? What if the real problem is a spiritual one? On this episode of The Chris Stefanick Show, I sit down with one of my absolute favorite speakers (sorry to my other preacher friends!)—Monsignor James Shea, President of the University of Mary. Together, we dive deep into the mental health crisis, the spiritual battle at play, and the solution that's often overlooked: conversion. And here's where it gets crazy: I'm going to show you a wild clip from a conference that proves just how real this battle is. Monsignor Shea, one of the most powerful voices for truth today, encountered something unbelievable while preaching—something that may just leave you speechless.