Mature Me w/ Rich Wilkerson Jr.

The Heart And The Cost Of Shepherding God’s People — VOUS Pastors Assembly Panel — Rich Wilkerson Jr.
This week on Mature Me, Rich and DawnCheré host a panel from Pastors Assembly—VOUS Church's two-day gathering created to equip pastors with practical tools, spiritual refreshment, and renewed vision for the long road of ministry.They're joined by Joel Tudman, Dave Niblock, and Mariah McManus Goss for a conversation on the heart and cost of shepherding God's people. Together, they explore the relational side of calling and the daily disciplines that shape leaders. The panel dives into pastoring through seasons of grief, finding your voice, wrestling with God, and learning to declare truth over yourself. Wisdom flows through every moment: every pastor needs a pastor, timing is everything, and pastoring often means sitting, waiting, and being open-handed.This episode is a reminder that leadership in the Kingdom begins with walking closely with Jesus, carrying His heart, and extending the grace you've been given.
45:17
45:17
VOUS Staff Meeting: The Circle Every Leader Should Live In — Rich Wilkerson Jr.
On the road to VOUSCon earlier this year, Rich led a staff meeting to celebrate wins, cast vision, and talk about where they're headed.In this session, Rich unpacks a leadership principle inspired by Stephen Covey's The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: the Circle of Concern, the Circle of Influence, and the Circle of Control. He explains how great leaders focus on what they can actually lead, change, and steward—rather than being consumed by what's out of their hands.Drawing from Genesis 45, Rich shares three areas every leader must keep under control: attitude, habits, and voice. It's a reminder that effective leadership starts with leading yourself well.Catch the full leadership talk and be encouraged to lead—proactively, intentionally, and faithfully.
41:16
41:16
Ep 67 — What Dr. Dharius Daniels Has Learnt In His Years Of Leadership — Rich Wilkerson Jr.
This week on Mature Me, Rich sits down with Dr. Dharius Daniels—pastor, author, and leadership voice—for a powerful breakout conversation recorded live at VOUSCon.In a room full of leaders, they unpack what it means to lead with longevity—spiritually, emotionally, and biblically. From soul wounds to stewardship, this conversation dives deep into the heart behind lasting leadership.They explore the tension between being led and being driven—and how your internal health determines your external impact."When you're being led, the divine determines the pace. When you're being driven, your dysfunction determines the pace."This episode is for anyone navigating purpose, pressure, and the path to becoming who God's called them to be.
44:20
44:20
Ep 66 — Can Structure Kill the Spirit? Rich & Abbie Gamboa Go There — Rich Wilkerson Jr.
This week on Mature Me, Rich sits down with Abbie Gamboa—worship leader, songwriter, and member of UPPERROOM.Abbie's life is marked by surrender, spontaneity, and the presence of the Holy Spirit. She opens up about learning to lead before she felt ready, navigating the tension between excellence and expression, and how motherhood reshaped her view of worship and leadership.This conversation is a powerful reminder: God doesn't always come the same way twice. The greatest offering is your posture, not your performance.
1:22:53
1:22:53
Ep 65 — Joe L Barnes' Experience As A Grammy Winning Worship Leader — Rich Wilkerson Jr.
This week on Mature Me, Rich sits down with Joe L Barnes—husband, grammy award winning and platinum-selling songwriter, worship leader, and founder of For Every Dreamer.Joe shares the quiet, faithful road behind the songs that have shaped a generation. From hidden seasons of prayer and fasting to the heartbreak that deepened his worship, this conversation explores the weight of calling, the gift of grief, and the miracles we miss when we chase success over presence.They talk about the story behind Promises, the difference between gifts and fruit, and what it really means to lead your family before you lead a crowd."The promise without Your presence will be a prison."