Mature Me w/ Rich Wilkerson Jr.

The Heart And The Cost Of Shepherding God’s People — VOUS Pastors Assembly Panel — Rich Wilkerson Jr.

This week on Mature Me, Rich and DawnCheré host a panel from Pastors Assembly—VOUS Church’s two-day gathering created to equip pastors with practical tools, spiritual refreshment, and renewed vision for the long road of ministry.They’re joined by Joel Tudman, Dave Niblock, and Mariah McManus Goss for a conversation on the heart and cost of shepherding God’s people. Together, they explore the relational side of calling and the daily disciplines that shape leaders. The panel dives into pastoring through seasons of grief, finding your voice, wrestling with God, and learning to declare truth over yourself. Wisdom flows through every moment: every pastor needs a pastor, timing is everything, and pastoring often means sitting, waiting, and being open-handed.This episode is a reminder that leadership in the Kingdom begins with walking closely with Jesus, carrying His heart, and extending the grace you’ve been given.Don’t miss this powerful conversation—watch now 🔗Sign up for Leadership With Rich free weekly newsletter: ⁠https://www.richwilkersonjr.com⁠Watch this episode on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCARNPkLHwzeC4KSXGu4RISQ Follow Rich on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/richwilkersonjr/Follow Rich on TikTok: ⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@richwilkersonjr?lang=en⁠