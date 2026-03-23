Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsMusicYou Don't Know Mojack
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
You Don't Know Mojack
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

You Don't Know Mojack

A podcast exploring every release in the SST Records catalogue, in order, from start to finish.
Music
You Don't Know Mojack
Latest episode

310 episodes

  • You Don't Know Mojack

    309 Confront James "Just Do It."

    03/23/2026 | 35 mins.
    In it to win it with another Confront James album. We'll press on, but will we survive?
    .
    .
    .
    YOU DON’T KNOW MOJACK is a podcast dedicated to exploring the entire SST catalogue, in order, from start to finish. During the podcast we will discuss all the releases that are part of our core DNA, as well as many lesser-known releases that deserve a second chance, or releases that we are discovering for the very first time (we actually don’t know Mojack!). First and foremost we are fans, and acknowledge that we are not perfect and don’t know everything – sometimes the discussion is more about a time, place, feeling, personal experience or random tangents, and less about the facts (but we will try to get to the facts too). Facebook: www.facebook.com/mojackpod/ Twitter: @mojackpod Instagram: www.instagram.com/mojackpod/ Blog: www.mojackpod.com/ Tumblr: www.tumblr.com/blog/mojackpod Theme Song: Shockflesh
  • You Don't Know Mojack

    308 Bazooka "Blowhole"

    03/16/2026 | 55 mins.
    FOOM!
    .
    .
    .
    YOU DON’T KNOW MOJACK is a podcast dedicated to exploring the entire SST catalogue, in order, from start to finish. During the podcast we will discuss all the releases that are part of our core DNA, as well as many lesser-known releases that deserve a second chance, or releases that we are discovering for the very first time (we actually don’t know Mojack!). First and foremost we are fans, and acknowledge that we are not perfect and don’t know everything – sometimes the discussion is more about a time, place, feeling, personal experience or random tangents, and less about the facts (but we will try to get to the facts too). Facebook: www.facebook.com/mojackpod/ Twitter: @mojackpod Instagram: www.instagram.com/mojackpod/ Blog: www.mojackpod.com/ Tumblr: www.tumblr.com/blog/mojackpod Theme Song: Shockflesh
  • You Don't Know Mojack

    307 Roger Miller's Exquisite Corpse "Unfold" w/ Ken Winokur

    03/09/2026 | 1h 54 mins.
    Ryan and Brant clucking around the Chicken Loft with Ken Winokur!
    .
    .
    .
    YOU DON’T KNOW MOJACK is a podcast dedicated to exploring the entire SST catalogue, in order, from start to finish. During the podcast we will discuss all the releases that are part of our core DNA, as well as many lesser-known releases that deserve a second chance, or releases that we are discovering for the very first time (we actually don’t know Mojack!). First and foremost we are fans, and acknowledge that we are not perfect and don’t know everything – sometimes the discussion is more about a time, place, feeling, personal experience or random tangents, and less about the facts (but we will try to get to the facts too). Facebook: www.facebook.com/mojackpod/ Twitter: @mojackpod Instagram: www.instagram.com/mojackpod/ Blog: www.mojackpod.com/ Tumblr: www.tumblr.com/blog/mojackpod Theme Song: Shockflesh
  • You Don't Know Mojack

    306 Gone "All the Dirt That's Fit to Print" w/ Andy Batwinas

    03/02/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    ...and some that isn't, with Andy Batwinas part 2!
    .
    .
    .
    YOU DON’T KNOW MOJACK is a podcast dedicated to exploring the entire SST catalogue, in order, from start to finish. During the podcast we will discuss all the releases that are part of our core DNA, as well as many lesser-known releases that deserve a second chance, or releases that we are discovering for the very first time (we actually don’t know Mojack!). First and foremost we are fans, and acknowledge that we are not perfect and don’t know everything – sometimes the discussion is more about a time, place, feeling, personal experience or random tangents, and less about the facts (but we will try to get to the facts too). Facebook: www.facebook.com/mojackpod/ Twitter: @mojackpod Instagram: www.instagram.com/mojackpod/ Blog: www.mojackpod.com/ Tumblr: www.tumblr.com/blog/mojackpod Theme Song: Shockflesh
  • You Don't Know Mojack

    305 Confront James "Test One Reality" w/ Andy Batwinas

    03/02/2026 | 1h 44 mins.
    Test One Memory with Andy Batwinas part 1!
    .
    .
    .
    YOU DON’T KNOW MOJACK is a podcast dedicated to exploring the entire SST catalogue, in order, from start to finish. During the podcast we will discuss all the releases that are part of our core DNA, as well as many lesser-known releases that deserve a second chance, or releases that we are discovering for the very first time (we actually don’t know Mojack!). First and foremost we are fans, and acknowledge that we are not perfect and don’t know everything – sometimes the discussion is more about a time, place, feeling, personal experience or random tangents, and less about the facts (but we will try to get to the facts too). Facebook: www.facebook.com/mojackpod/ Twitter: @mojackpod Instagram: www.instagram.com/mojackpod/ Blog: www.mojackpod.com/ Tumblr: www.tumblr.com/blog/mojackpod Theme Song: Shockflesh

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About You Don't Know Mojack

A podcast exploring each release on SST Records, in order, from start to finish.
Podcast website
Music

Listen to You Don't Know Mojack, Takin’ A Walk Nashville and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.8.3 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/24/2026 - 4:07:45 PM
A company fromMADSACK