Former Arsenal and England National Team striker and BBC Match of the Day pundit Ian Wright is joined by a rotating panel of friends and special guests to discu... More
Available Episodes
5 of 138
Arsenal beat Chelsea to return to winning ways and the top of the Premier League
Ian is joined by Mayowa Quadri to look back at Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Chelsea (01:00). They discuss
how Chelsea lined up and Mayowa gives a Chelsea fan’s perspective on how the season has panned out for the club (04:37), Frank Lampard’s performance after his sixth straight defeat as interim head coach and the importance of the next manager. Then there’s
praise for Arsenal (15:07), including Jakub Kiwior — who was impressive in his first Premier League start — Jorginho, Martin Ødegaard and how finishing the season strong is the priority for the Gunners.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/3/2023
34:58
Instant Reactions From Emirates Stadium to Arsenal’s Champions League Defeat Against Wolfsburg
Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga from the Emirates Stadium! They were there to witness Arsenal’s defeat to Wolfsburg in extra time in the Champions League semifinal (01:04), and they break down the game, which saw Arsenal come close despite so many injuries. They also discuss some of the interludes from the game, the positive takeaways for Arsenal this season, and the crowd of 60,063 people, which is a record for a Women's Champions League match in England (15:22).
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/1/2023
25:12
Manchester City beat Arsenal, is that it for the Premier League title race?
It’s a quick one today, as Ian is joined by Ryan Hunn to chat about Manchester City’s 4-1 win over Arsenal (00:55) and move two points by the Gunners, with two games in hand. There’s praise for Guardiola and his side, but flowers go to Kevin de Bruyne (15:23), before praising some other good performances this week and recapping some other midweek results in the Premier League (22:08).
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/27/2023
31:32
Noel Gallagher and Shaun Wright-Phillips on the biggest match of the Premier League season
Ian and Ryan are joined by special guests Shaun Wright-Phillips and Noel Gallagher, recorded live at Spotify HQ the night before Manchester City v Arsenal. They look ahead to the game, chat about Arsenal and Manchester City’s seasons so far, how this title race compares to previous seasons, what it takes to play in a title showdown, what their team talks would be and much more!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/26/2023
53:50
The Cold-Blooded XI
Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to construct the first 'Wrighty’s House' conceptual 11, featuring some of the most all-time cold-blooded men’s players! They each give their picks for goalkeeper (04:52), defenders (10:45), midfielders (30:18), strikers (43:27), plus a manager and a bench! They argue their case for what makes their picks so cold-blooded and why they should be included.
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Former Arsenal and England National Team striker and BBC Match of the Day pundit Ian Wright is joined by a rotating panel of friends and special guests to discuss the latest football headlines, as well as the broader social issues impacting the sport and the world at large. Listeners can expect reminiscences from Ian’s playing days, his perspective as one of England’s leading sports pundits, as well as some chat about some of Ian’s cultural passions, especially music and film.