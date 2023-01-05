Arsenal beat Chelsea to return to winning ways and the top of the Premier League

Ian is joined by Mayowa Quadri to look back at Arsenal's 3-1 win over Chelsea (01:00). They discuss how Chelsea lined up and Mayowa gives a Chelsea fan's perspective on how the season has panned out for the club (04:37), Frank Lampard's performance after his sixth straight defeat as interim head coach and the importance of the next manager. Then there's praise for Arsenal (15:07), including Jakub Kiwior — who was impressive in his first Premier League start — Jorginho, Martin Ødegaard and how finishing the season strong is the priority for the Gunners.