Drew McIntyre’s Path to WrestleMania, and Revisiting Kevin Nash-Goldberg at Starrcade '98 | Ringer Wrestling Worldwide
Merry Christmas Eve! Ben, Khal, and Brian kick off the show sharing some of their wrestling-related Christmas traditions (2:54). Then, they discuss what Drew McIntyre’s road to WrestleMania might look like (7:09), and the latest turn in the New Day story (22:06). Then, in the ‘Nostalgia Freakz Moment of the Week’, they revisit Starrcade 1998, when Kevin Nash ended Goldberg’s epic 173-match win streak (30:160). Then, in a special “Worldwide Christmas Carol” segment, the guys get into the gift-giving spirit as the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet-to-Come (53:34).
***Warning do not listen with your kids in the car unless you want to ruin Christmas for them***
Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters
1:12:13
The Maskies: End of the Year Awards | The Masked Man Show
David and Kaz close out the year with the Maskies, handing out awards in the pro wrestling world, including Wrestler of the Year, Moment of the Year, Feud of the Year, and more!
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters
1:42:18
Darby Allin and Will Ospreay: TV Match of the Year? Plus, WWE Gears Up for Netflix. | The Masked Man Show
David and Kaz kick off the show by recapping Darby Allin and Will Ospreay’s banger from AEW Dynamite (4:55). Then they get into the following:
Mercedes Moné is coming into her own (15:08)
Is it time to wrap up Adam Cole and MJF (21:19)?
AEW is suffering without the world title on TV every week (40:00)
Who will open the premiere or 'Raw' on Netflix (45:00?
Kevin Owens proclaims himself as the real world champion with the Winged Eagle (53:32)
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters
1:28:47
CM Punk and Seth Rollins's Rivalry Heats Up, and Stone Cold Steve Austin and Booker T’s Supermarket Brawl Revisited. Plus, Oba Femi Talks His NXT Title Match. | Ringer Wrestling Worldwide
The crew is back together! Ben, Khal, Brian, and David fire up the mics to discuss a few hot things from 'Raw,' including CM Punk and Seth Rollins's feud and how the crowd is seemingly split down the middle (3:00).
Plus, they discuss the possible teasing of Penta El Zero's arrival to WWE (37:26)
Then, in the Nostalgia Freakz Moment of the Week, they revisit Stone Cold Steve Austin and Booker T’s supermarket brawl (42:07).
After the break, they welcome the no. 1 contender for the NXT championship, Oba Femi. He comes on to discuss his upcoming match with Trick Williams, getting acclimated to pro wrestling, his relationship with Shawn Michaels, the WWE transfer window, and more (55:26)
Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Guests: David Shoemaker and Oba Femi
Producer: Brian H. Waters
1:29:27
Kevin Owens Spoils Cody Rhodes's Night; Saturday Night’s Main Event Recap
David and Kaz kick off the show by discussing the nostalgic look of Saturday Night’s Main Event (3:20). Then they discuss the following:
Chelsea Green becoming the inaugural women’s U.S. champion (8:26)
Kevin Owens piledriving Cody Rhodes after the show went off the air (19:08)
Will Cody Rhodes vacate the title (22:48)?
Gunther retains his World Heavyweight title (41:38)
Liv Morgan's biggest win of her title reign (48:40)
Winners and losers from Saturday Night's Main Event (53:04)
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters
