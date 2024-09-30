Darby Allin and Will Ospreay: TV Match of the Year? Plus, WWE Gears Up for Netflix. | The Masked Man Show

David and Kaz kick off the show by recapping Darby Allin and Will Ospreay's banger from AEW Dynamite (4:55). Then they get into the following: Mercedes Moné is coming into her own (15:08) Is it time to wrap up Adam Cole and MJF (21:19)? AEW is suffering without the world title on TV every week (40:00) Who will open the premiere or 'Raw' on Netflix (45:00? Kevin Owens proclaims himself as the real world champion with the Winged Eagle (53:32) Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide Producer: Brian H. Waters