WCA #451 with Justin Gray - Playing Bass, Transition to Audio, ATMOS, Competing with Yourself, Being Challenged, and Having Nerdy Friends
My guest is Producer, Mixer & Mastering Engineer Justin Gray. Based in Toronto, Canada, Justin has worked on projects for Snoop Dogg, Brandy, Nicky Youre, Mother Mother, Arkells, Jamie Fine, Lola Brooke, Upsahl, and The Sheepdogs.
In this episode, we discuss
Listing to Music with Dad
Playing Bass
Transition to Audio
Getting to the Other Side of the Glass
Immersive Audio
ATMOS
SACD
Wedding Bands
Film Music
Having Nerdy Friends
Canadian Funding
Competing with Yourself
Getting Paid
Inspiration
Health
Musical Project
Being Challenged
Movement of Players
Matt's Rant: Getting Paid
Links and Show Notes
Justin's Site
simpleinvoices.io
Credits
Guest: Justin Gray
Host: Matt Boudreau
Engineer: Matt Boudreau
Producer: Matt Boudreau
Editing: Anne-Marie Pleau
WCA Theme Music: Cliff Truesdell
Announcer: Chuck Smith
8/7/2023
1:26:30
WCA #450 with Vance Powell - Getting Along, Being In Control, Too Rogue, Diversification, and an Unnatural Fear of Failure
My guest is seven-time Grammy award-winning producer, engineer, and mixer Vance Powell. Vance's list of credits includes Chris Stapleton, Elle King, The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather, The White Stripes, Arctic Monkeys, Wolfmother, Seasick Steve, Black Prairie, Tinariwe, and Jeff The Brotherhood, among many others.
In this episode, we discuss
Grammy's and Dog Shit
Jealousy
Unnatural Fear of Failure
Fresh Produce
Getting Along
Taking Responsibility
Being In Control
Diversification
Phish
The Complexity of Live Sound
Too Rogue
Jack and Chris
Looking to the Future
Leaving Nashville
Nashville Resources
ATMOS
Matt's Rant: Reflecting On 450 episodes.
Links and Show Notes
Vance Interview #1
Vance Interview #2
Vance Info
Vance on Instagram
Credits
Guest: Vance Powell
Host: Matt Boudreau
Engineer: Matt Boudreau
Producer: Matt Boudreau
Editing: Anne-Marie Pleau
WCA Theme Music: Cliff Truesdell
Announcer: Chuck Smith
7/31/2023
1:24:26
WCA #449 with A.J.Hicks - Wearing Many Hats, Flotation Tanks, Panic Attacks, Music as a Tool, and the Panasonic Cassette Recorder
My guest is Producer/Engineer Musician A.J. (Austin James) Hicks. A.J. has worked with Powerhouse, Fang, Suede Razors, Ultra Sect, Camellia Boutros, and Scott Erdy. A'J' has also worked with some of the best Bay Area musicians and producers, including Michael Rosen, Michael Urbano, Jim Bogios, Jeff Campitelli, Uriah Duffey, James DePrato, Jerry Becker, Vicki Randle, and Vooo.
In this episode, we discuss
Wearing Many Hats
Panasonic Cassette
Alzheimer's
Music as a tool
Music and the Brain
Panic Attacks
Flotation Tanks
Pandemic Recording
Chabot College
Michael Rosen
Matt's Rant: Audio Personalities
Links and Show Notes
A.J.'s Site
A.J.'s new album
Michael Rosen on WCA
Credits
Guest: A.J.Hicks
Host: Matt Boudreau
Engineer: Matt Boudreau
Producer: Matt Boudreau
Editing: Anne-Marie Pleau
WCA Theme Music: Cliff Truesdell
Announcer: Chuck Smith
7/24/2023
54:34
WCA #448 with Tim O'Sullivan - Cars on Fire, The Phoenix Sun, Niko Bolas, Eric Valentine, and Polite Persistence
My guest is Grammy Nominated producer /engineer Tim O'Sullivan who has worked with Rayland Baxter, Yeah Yeah Yeah's, Mia Doi Todd, Chicano Batman, and É Arenas.
In this episode, we discuss
The Phoenix Sun
Uncles Band
College Studio
Cars on Fire
Mechanical Engineering
Arizona Studios
Working at Capital
The Runner Pool
Niko Bolas
Being Honest
Basic Signal Flow
Night Crew
Eric Valentine
Archives at EMI
Amazing Time
Polite Persistence
Working for UTA
Studio Installs
Brooklyn
Tech work
Matt's Rant: Doing Audio in Public
Links and Show Notes
Tim's Site
Niko Bolas
Steve Genewick
Eric Valentine
Credits
Guest: Tim O'Sullivan
Host: Matt Boudreau
Engineer: Matt Boudreau
Producer: Matt Boudreau
Editing: Anne-Marie Pleau
WCA Theme Music: Cliff Truesdell
Announcer: Chuck Smith
7/17/2023
1:01:55
WCA #447 with Harold LaRue- Mastering, Michigan Winters, Restaurant Lessons, Discharging Capacitors, Connecting Via The Union, and Professional Communications
My guest is Grammy Winning Mastering engineer Harold LaRue who has worked with Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Esperanza Spalding, Lisa Bella Donna, Jeffrey Osborne (L.T.D.), Joey Alexander, Kayley Hill (The Voice), Jack Russell's Great White, and Southern Raised.
In this episode, we discuss
Navy Brat Life
Michigan Winters
4 Track Entry
Ronan Chris Murphy
Software Development
Pro Audio Repair
Discharging Capacitors
Restaurant Lessons
Earned Marketing
Food Recycling
Retro Instruments
Moving Around the US
Networking via NARAS
Transitioning to Mastering
Growing Tired of Moving
Moving to Houston
Connecting Via The Union
How to Join The Union
Winning a Grammy
Professional Communications
Matt's Rant: Studio Owner Diversification
Links and Show Notes
Ronan Chris Murphy on WCA
Harold's Site
Credits
Guest: Harold LaRue
Host: Matt Boudreau
Engineer: Matt Boudreau
Producer: Matt Boudreau
Editing: Anne-Marie Pleau
WCA Theme Music: Cliff Truesdell
Announcer: Chuck Smith
