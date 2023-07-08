Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland

Working Class Audio

Podcast Working Class Audio
Peel back the glamour of the professional recording world. Guests from the world of audio for music, film, games, restoration, and more share their insights on ...
MusicMusic Interviews
5 of 451
  • WCA #451 with Justin Gray - Playing Bass, Transition to Audio, ATMOS, Competing with Yourself, Being Challenged, and Having Nerdy Friends
    My guest is Producer, Mixer & Mastering Engineer Justin Gray. Based in Toronto, Canada, Justin has worked on projects for Snoop Dogg, Brandy, Nicky Youre, Mother Mother, Arkells, Jamie Fine, Lola Brooke, Upsahl, and The Sheepdogs. In this episode, we discuss Listing to Music with Dad Playing Bass Transition to Audio Getting to the Other Side of the Glass Immersive Audio ATMOS SACD Wedding Bands Film Music Having Nerdy Friends Canadian Funding Competing with Yourself Getting Paid Inspiration Health Musical Project Being Challenged Movement of Players  Matt's Rant: Getting Paid Links and Show Notes Justin's Site simpleinvoices.io Credits Guest: Justin Gray Host: Matt Boudreau Engineer: Matt Boudreau Producer: Matt Boudreau Editing: Anne-Marie Pleau  WCA Theme Music: Cliff Truesdell  Announcer: Chuck Smith
    8/7/2023
    1:26:30
  • WCA #450 with Vance Powell - Getting Along, Being In Control, Too Rogue, Diversification, and an Unnatural Fear of Failure
    My guest is seven-time Grammy award-winning producer, engineer, and mixer Vance Powell. Vance's list of credits includes Chris Stapleton, Elle King, The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather, The White Stripes, Arctic Monkeys, Wolfmother, Seasick Steve, Black Prairie, Tinariwe, and Jeff The Brotherhood, among many others. In this episode, we discuss Grammy's and Dog Shit Jealousy Unnatural Fear of Failure Fresh Produce Getting Along Taking Responsibility Being In Control Diversification Phish The Complexity of Live Sound Too Rogue Jack and Chris Looking to the Future Leaving Nashville Nashville Resources  ATMOS Matt's Rant: Reflecting On 450 episodes.  Links and Show Notes Vance Interview #1 Vance Interview #2 Vance Info Vance on Instagram Credits Guest: Vance Powell Host: Matt Boudreau Engineer: Matt Boudreau Producer: Matt Boudreau Editing: Anne-Marie Pleau  WCA Theme Music: Cliff Truesdell  Announcer: Chuck Smith
    7/31/2023
    1:24:26
  • WCA #449 with A.J.Hicks - Wearing Many Hats, Flotation Tanks, Panic Attacks, Music as a Tool, and the Panasonic Cassette Recorder
    My guest is Producer/Engineer Musician A.J. (Austin James) Hicks. A.J. has worked with Powerhouse, Fang, Suede Razors, Ultra Sect, Camellia Boutros, and Scott Erdy. A'J' has also worked with some of the best Bay Area musicians and producers, including Michael Rosen, Michael Urbano, Jim Bogios, Jeff Campitelli, Uriah Duffey, James DePrato, Jerry Becker, Vicki Randle, and Vooo.   In this episode, we discuss Wearing Many Hats Panasonic Cassette Alzheimer's  Music as a tool Music and the Brain Panic Attacks Flotation Tanks Pandemic Recording Chabot College Michael Rosen Matt's Rant: Audio Personalities Links and Show Notes A.J.'s Site A.J.'s new album Michael Rosen on WCA Credits Guest: A.J.Hicks Host: Matt Boudreau Engineer: Matt Boudreau Producer: Matt Boudreau Editing: Anne-Marie Pleau  WCA Theme Music: Cliff Truesdell  Announcer: Chuck Smith
    7/24/2023
    54:34
  • WCA #448 with Tim O'Sullivan - Cars on Fire, The Phoenix Sun, Niko Bolas, Eric Valentine, and Polite Persistence
    My guest is Grammy Nominated producer /engineer Tim O'Sullivan who has worked with Rayland Baxter, Yeah Yeah Yeah's, Mia Doi Todd, Chicano Batman, and É Arenas.    In this episode, we discuss The Phoenix Sun Uncles Band College Studio Cars on Fire Mechanical Engineering Arizona Studios Working at Capital The Runner Pool Niko Bolas Being Honest  Basic Signal Flow Night Crew Eric Valentine Archives at EMI Amazing Time Polite Persistence Working for UTA Studio Installs Brooklyn Tech work Matt's Rant: Doing Audio in Public Links and Show Notes Tim's Site Niko Bolas Steve Genewick Eric Valentine   Credits Guest: Tim O'Sullivan Host: Matt Boudreau Engineer: Matt Boudreau Producer: Matt Boudreau Editing: Anne-Marie Pleau  WCA Theme Music: Cliff Truesdell  Announcer: Chuck Smith
    7/17/2023
    1:01:55
  • WCA #447 with Harold LaRue- Mastering, Michigan Winters, Restaurant Lessons, Discharging Capacitors, Connecting Via The Union, and Professional Communications
    My guest is Grammy Winning Mastering engineer Harold LaRue who has worked with Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Esperanza Spalding, Lisa Bella Donna, Jeffrey Osborne (L.T.D.), Joey Alexander, Kayley Hill (The Voice), Jack Russell's Great White, and Southern Raised.  In this episode, we discuss Navy Brat Life Michigan Winters 4 Track Entry Ronan Chris Murphy  Software Development Pro Audio Repair Discharging Capacitors Restaurant Lessons Earned Marketing Food Recycling Retro Instruments Moving Around the US Networking via NARAS Transitioning to Mastering Growing Tired of Moving Moving to Houston Connecting Via The Union How to Join The Union Winning a Grammy Professional Communications Matt's Rant: Studio Owner Diversification Links and Show Notes Ronan Chris Murphy on WCA Harold's Site Credits Guest: Harold LaRue Host: Matt Boudreau Engineer: Matt Boudreau Producer: Matt Boudreau Editing: Anne-Marie Pleau  WCA Theme Music: Cliff Truesdell  Announcer: Chuck Smith
    7/10/2023
    1:04:46

Peel back the glamour of the professional recording world. Guests from the world of audio for music, film, games, restoration, and more share their insights on how they made their journey, how they survive, their advice on the real things including wins, losses, working with other people, money, and career advice.  Hosted by audio engineer Matt Boudreau. The Working Class Audio Podcast - Navigating the World of Recording with a working class perspective.
