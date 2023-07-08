WCA #451 with Justin Gray - Playing Bass, Transition to Audio, ATMOS, Competing with Yourself, Being Challenged, and Having Nerdy Friends

My guest is Producer, Mixer & Mastering Engineer Justin Gray. Based in Toronto, Canada, Justin has worked on projects for Snoop Dogg, Brandy, Nicky Youre, Mother Mother, Arkells, Jamie Fine, Lola Brooke, Upsahl, and The Sheepdogs. In this episode, we discuss Listing to Music with Dad Playing Bass Transition to Audio Getting to the Other Side of the Glass Immersive Audio ATMOS SACD Wedding Bands Film Music Having Nerdy Friends Canadian Funding Competing with Yourself Getting Paid Inspiration Health Musical Project Being Challenged Movement of Players Matt's Rant: Getting Paid Links and Show Notes Justin's Site simpleinvoices.io Credits Guest: Justin Gray Host: Matt Boudreau Engineer: Matt Boudreau Producer: Matt Boudreau Editing: Anne-Marie Pleau WCA Theme Music: Cliff Truesdell Announcer: Chuck Smith