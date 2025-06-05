Women in the Middle®: Loving Life After 50 - Midlife Coach Podcast

EP #411: The Gift of Bucket List Envy in Midlife

Envy can be the gift that helps you create the perfect, most fun, and fulfilling personal bucket list in midlife. Your bucket list will be full of ideas that have the capability of keeping you entertained for years. Midlife can be a great time to start thinking about your bucket list. It seems like it should be easy for you to determine what you really want to do in your life before you run out of time. However, this is not the case for many. Learn more: https://suzyrosenstein.com/podcast/ep-411-the-gift-of-bucket-list-envy-in-midlife/