Women in the Middle®: Loving Life After 50 - Midlife Coach Podcast

Envy can be the gift that helps you create the perfect, most fun, and fulfilling personal bucket list in midlife. Your bucket list will be full of ideas that have the capability of keeping you entertained for years. Midlife can be a great time to start thinking about your bucket list. It seems like it should be easy for you to determine what you really want to do in your life before you run out of time. However, this is not the case for many. Learn more: https://suzyrosenstein.com/podcast/ep-411-the-gift-of-bucket-list-envy-in-midlife/
EP #410: Creating Your Own Bonus Family in Midlife with Dr. Jann Blackstone
Today’s show is about creating your own bonus family in midlife with Dr. Jann Blackstone. It’s highly likely that you’re either navigating a blended family situation or have someone close to you who is. You probably also know that there are many challenges, no matter your age and stage, including adult children, grandchildren, parents, or grandparents. My guest today is Dr. Jann Blackstone. Jann specializes in child custody, co-parenting, divorce, and stepfamily mediation. She is the author of multiple books on divorce, remarriage, and co-parenting, including Ex-Etiquette for Parents: Good Behavior After Divorce and Separation, Ex-Etiquette for Weddings, Ex-Etiquette for Holidays, and My Parents are Divorced, Too. Learn more: https://suzyrosenstein.com/podcast/ep-410-creating-your-own-bonus-family-in-midlife-with-dr-jann-blackstone/
EP #409: Burnout, a Wake Up Call & a Midlife Transition to Becoming a Speaking Coach with Laurie-Ann Murabito
Today's interview is with Laurie-Ann Murabito. Laurie-Ann is a professional speaker who went from helping companies like Johnson and Johnson and American Towers with their leadership to helping coaches, consultants, and service providers learn how to write and deliver captivating presentations to use as their best form of marketing all because of an incident at the Fort Lauderdale airport. Learn more: https://suzyrosenstein.com/podcast/ep-409-burnout-a-wake-up-call-a-midlife-transition-to-becoming-a-speaking-coach-with-laurie-ann-murabito/
EP #408: How to Live a Healthy, Active, Passion-Filled Life at 99 with Elaine Lalanne
Today’s interview is about how to live a healthy, active, passion-filled life at 99 with the First Lady of Fitness, Elaine Lalanne. You may recognize her name because she and her husband, Jack Lalanne were likely on television talking about exercise when you grew up. Elaine is a sparkling, vivacious, and inspirational health and fitness expert, motivational speaker, and prolific author. Known and loved universally by thousands worldwide for her warmth, spontaneity, and ongoing advocacy for living a positive, active, and healthy life at any age, Elaine stimulates, motivates, and educates, through her multiple entertainment appearances, popular “Pass it On Podcast”, frequent articles, and multiple, best-selling books. Learn more: https://suzyrosenstein.com/podcast/ep-408-how-to-live-a-healthy-active-passion-filled-life-at-99-with-elaine-lalanne/
EP #407: How to Find your Perfect Retirement Location with Margaret Vandergriff
Finding your perfect retirement location in midlife can be one of the most exciting or confusing times in midlife. This episodes explores the relevant issues to consider when you make the decision to move and relocate to the location for your retirement chapter. My guest is retirement relocation expert, Margaret Vandergriff. Margaret founded Your Place Finder LLC in 2017 after three disastrous empty nest moves herself. These experiences greatly informed some of her best advice! Margaret helps individuals and couples avoid the pitfalls and reap the rewards of finding the perfect location to retire. Learn more: https://suzyrosenstein.com/podcast/ep-407-how-to-find-your-perfect-retirement-location-with-margaret-vandergriff/
About Women in the Middle®: Loving Life After 50 - Midlife Coach Podcast
Women in the Middle® is a podcast for midlife women who are ready to hear some good news about being over 50! Suzy Rosenstein, MA and Master Certified Life Coach shares the good, bad, ugly, and sometimes downright hysterical about growing older and making the changes you want to make so you don't have regrets in your second chapter. As a midlife coach for women, Suzy shares an upbeat perspective along with coaching & guidance about self-care, career boredom, career change, entrepreneur lifestyle, happiness, relationships, mindset, empty nest, aging, and life transitions with a mix of guests, humor and no-nonsense. If you feel stuck in your midlife moment, get unstuck and clear about what you want at https://suzyrosenstein.com/podcast-bundle/