A dramatic twist in the hunt for Emma's killer. The murder weapon is revealed, but can it be linked to the prime suspect? And those at the heart of the inquiry start to come forward to reporter Sam Poling.

A decision with the most devastating consequences is made in the hunt for Emma's killer. And what happens to the detectives who challenge the order to let their suspect go?

We now know who killed Emma. But after a nineteen-year wait for justice, at what cost? We hear from the women left to pick up the pieces after years of not being believed.

About Who Killed Emma?

The naked body of a young woman is found in isolated woods. Police never catch her killer. Journalist Sam Poling's investigation takes her into a dark and unsettling world of sex, rape, lies and murder. And it leads her to confront the man she believes is the prime suspect. From BBC Scotland, Who Killed Emma? Is an eight-part podcast that forensically takes apart the police investigation into Emma's murder and unravels the impact of a series of coincidences and missed opportunities until a clear suspect starts to emerge. CREDITS Reporter: Samantha Poling Producer: Mona McAlinden Audio Editor: Jennifer Tracey Story Editor: Kirsty Williams Audio editing and mixing: Fraser Jackson and Kris McConnachie Executive Producers: Jennifer Tracey and Shelley Jofre Commissioning Editors: Louise Thornton and Gareth Hydes Thanks to Matt Roper Special thanks to Eamon O Connor and all those who trusted us to tell their stories. Who Killed Emma? is created and made by BBC Scotland on BBC Sounds.