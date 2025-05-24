We now know who killed Emma. But after a nineteen-year wait for justice, at what cost? We hear from the women left to pick up the pieces after years of not being believed.
12: The Trial
06/06/2024 | 40 mins.
The man accused of killing Emma goes on trial. In a remarkable twist, the defence discard their plan of attack and the accused chooses to take the stand.
11. Collateral Damage
06/06/2024 | 27 mins.
More victims start to contact reporter Sam Poling and it changes the entire course of her investigation. One detective reveals why many women were silenced when reporting attacks.
10: Let Him Go
06/06/2024 | 33 mins.
A decision with the most devastating consequences is made in the hunt for Emma's killer. And what happens to the detectives who challenge the order to let their suspect go?
9: The Cable
03/15/2024 | 35 mins.
A dramatic twist in the hunt for Emma's killer. The murder weapon is revealed, but can it be linked to the prime suspect? And those at the heart of the inquiry start to come forward to reporter Sam Poling.
The naked body of a young woman is found in isolated woods. Police never catch her killer. Journalist Sam Poling's investigation takes her into a dark and unsettling world of sex, rape, lies and murder. And it leads her to confront the man she believes is the prime suspect.
From BBC Scotland, Who Killed Emma? Is an eight-part podcast that forensically takes apart the police investigation into Emma's murder and unravels the impact of a series of coincidences and missed opportunities until a clear suspect starts to emerge.
CREDITS
Reporter: Samantha Poling
Producer: Mona McAlinden
Audio Editor: Jennifer Tracey
Story Editor: Kirsty Williams
Audio editing and mixing: Fraser Jackson and Kris McConnachie
Executive Producers: Jennifer Tracey and Shelley Jofre
Commissioning Editors: Louise Thornton and Gareth Hydes
Thanks to Matt Roper
Special thanks to Eamon O Connor and all those who trusted us to tell their stories.
Who Killed Emma? is created and made by BBC Scotland on BBC Sounds.