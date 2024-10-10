In high school, Francisco didn’t fit in with his white, upper middle class, conservative classmates and he didn’t want to. Maybe it was teenage angst, but his identity revolved around being different and rebellious. As he got older, he channeled his punk rock spirit into a fight for social change. Now, he’s a community organizer in Philly dedicated to finding common ground. My brother Francisco has always been someone I’ve looked up to because he’s never been afraid to stand up for what he believes is right. I loved sitting down to rehash our childhood memories together, but I also learned what motivates him to get up every morning and do the hard work of building a better world. As our country experiences a resurgence of strikes, mutual aid, and activism I thought we could all take something away from Franscisco’s winding path towards organizing. To learn about the organizations and resources Francisco mentions in the episode, check out the Center for Popular Democracy (and their affiliates), the AFL CIO, Democratic Socialists of America, Make the Road NY, and the Working Families Party. Note: This interview happened prior to the election. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

It was during her teenage years that Kiana’s life changed dramatically due to pain. She wanted to be an actor and a singer but her condition put that dream on hold. Instead of attending a prestigious performing arts program, she spent her early 20s confined to her bed. I met Kiana doing theater in high school, but didn’t know everything she was going through. More than a decade after graduating, it was a privilege to reconnect. We talked about her diagnosis and how it’s affected her relationships, responsibilities, and art. Everything in her life is still impacted by an unseen battle, but as she has received better treatment Kiana is grateful to be expanding her horizons and showing up for her Minneapolis community in new ways.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Students often ask Mr. J why he’s a teacher. They say he just seems too cool. He used to be one of these students - he went to the high school he teaches at today. Back then, being a teacher seemed like the lamest job in the world to him. But now, he’s a testament to the fact that you can indeed be a “cool teacher.” As Black man in his early thirties, Mr. J knows he’s in a unique position to teach in the predominantly Black community where he was born and raised. Sometimes it’s not just about what’s on the board but the ways that he can be a role model. I wanted to know about the day to day realities of working in a profession known for being underpaid, overworked, and yet, extremely important. He talks about the highs and hardships of his job and he opens up about his own adolescence, sharing his ambitions and the times he’s felt underestimated.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Daniel says being trans is just a small part of his identity. His obsession with Radiohead is a way bigger part of his life—it’s often in the queue during his drive to and from high school. Most high schoolers are probably fixated on their favorite bands. But most 16 year olds haven’t testified in front of their representatives or organized a protest (and dance party) in front of the Supreme Court. Daniel invites us into his world as a young trans Latino in Arizona. Growing up near the border he’s surrounded by Mexican culture and immersed in communities of queer folks and artists of color. He paints a different picture than you might imagine for someone living as a double minority in a red state. He explains why it’s not so simple to pack up and move even when facing the threat of harmful legislation. This season I really wanted to hear from a young person about what they wished for the world and I was lucky to meet someone as empathetic and generous as Daniel. He gets real about navigating family ties and friendships as an in-betweener and speaks honestly about how his age affects his activism.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Too often miners are painted almost as caricatures - as conservative, ignorant, poor, depressed, and selfish. The reality is that miners often go unheard. Coming from families of multi-generational coal miners is a core part of who Danny, Terry, and Charles are. But what they’re most proud of is being in a union. From their childhoods spent playing in the Appalachian mountains, to their first day inside the mines, to a career-defining strike, they paint us a picture of their lives over decades. Today, they continue to fight to be seen in their community, and by our nation at large. In our interview, they each get candid about regrets they’ve had, lessons they’ve learned, and hopes they hold onto for the future of West Virginia. I went into this conversation hoping to find working class solidarity, and came away feeling even more empowered than I had imagined.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About When You're Invisible

This is my love letter to the working class people and immigrants who shaped me. Too often we focus on stories about people who have achieved positions of influence, wealth, and power. On this podcast, we won’t be doing that. Many of our guests have never been interviewed before. I want to shed light on the experiences of folks who feel invisible. What do everyday people have to say about their lives, their country, their hopes and dreams, and what they believe would make the world a better place? I’m your host, Maria Fernenda Diez and I’m a first gen Mexican-American. Growing up, my family moved to different regions of the US - from the East Coast to the Midwest to the South - and we were on food stamps when I was young before we became middle class. I ended up getting an almost full ride to the Ivy League but never left my roots behind. I call myself an in-betweener because I’m part of many communities, but don’t fully fit into one single community. Although this can be lonely at times, it’s a vulnerability that can help me connect with others, have honest conversations, and build genuine connections.