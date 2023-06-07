Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
What Really Matters with Walter Russell Mead

What Really Matters with Walter Russell Mead

Podcast What Really Matters with Walter Russell Mead
Podcast What Really Matters with Walter Russell Mead

What Really Matters with Walter Russell Mead

Walter Russell Mead, a historian, pundit, and popular author, is encyclopedic about politics, culture, and history. On What Really Matters, Mead and Tablet depu...
Walter Russell Mead, a historian, pundit, and popular author, is encyclopedic about politics, culture, and history. On What Really Matters, Mead and Tablet depu...
  The Age of Apocalypse
    This week, Mead and Stern discuss Russia and Saudi Arabia, the remote work revolution, 19th-century French industrial policy, and living in the shadow of a Singularity. Recommended reading Via Meadia by Walter Russell Mead (Tablet) The Arc of a Covenant: The United States, Israel, and the Fate of the Jewish People by Walter Russell Mead (Knopf) RSS: A View to the Inside by Walter Andersen and Shridhar Damle (Penguin)
    7/6/2023
    32:10
  What Really Matters - a Tablet Magazine Podcast Featuring Walter Russell Mead
    Tablet news writer Walter Russell Mead, a historian, pundit, and popular author, is encyclopedic about politics, culture, and history. On What Really Matters, Mead and Tablet deputy editor Jeremy Stern help you understand the news, decide what news matters and what doesn't, and enjoy following the story of America and the world more than you do now.
    6/30/2023
    1:25

About What Really Matters with Walter Russell Mead

Walter Russell Mead, a historian, pundit, and popular author, is encyclopedic about politics, culture, and history. On What Really Matters, Mead and Tablet deputy editor Jeremy Stern help you understand the news, decide what news matters and what doesn't, and enjoy following the story of America and the world more than you do now.
