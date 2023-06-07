What Really Matters with Walter Russell Mead

Walter Russell Mead, a historian, pundit, and popular author, is encyclopedic about politics, culture, and history. On What Really Matters, Mead and Tablet depu...
The Age of Apocalypse
This week, Mead and Stern discuss Russia and Saudi Arabia, the remote work revolution, 19th-century French industrial policy, and living in the shadow of a Singularity.
7/6/2023
32:10
