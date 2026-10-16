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A (Mostly) 80s Music Podcast: What Difference Does It Make?
Dave Sloan and Holly Cantos - 80s Music Podcast
Latest episode
330 episodes
- From 1987 to the early aughts, award-winning creative genius John Frost created the offbeat cartoony sounds heard in between the songs at the World Famous KROQ in Los Angeles.
He now works with many of your favorite Alt Rock stations via his company, Frostbytes.
On the podcast, he shares insights into his career and his opinions on songs 30 to 21 from the 1989 KROQ year-end chart.
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- Richard Blade makes his third appearance on the podcast, following his book Imposters and his upon turn as Master MC for the Howard Jones “Things Can Only Get Better” Tour.
This episode showcases Richard's music curation skills, giving us some insight into the 80s music played on the World Famous KROQ, as we look at songs 40 to 31 from their 1989 year-end chart.
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- Julie Gidlow is first and foremost a music fan. She used her USC Graduate degree in Journalism to land an editing job at Radio & Records (R&R). She helped shape this music industry newspaper, and ushered it into the new century. Her love for Duran Duran and attending concerts led her to realize she had a book in her. We now have Behind The Setlist: Confessions Of A Non-Groupie. It's a thinly veiled, true-life story about a music fan's encounter with a rock star.
Julie joins the podcast to share her story, and her love for 80s music, as we discuss songs 50 to 41 from the 1989 KROQ year-end chart.
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- Did you know September 25th is National One-Hit Wonder Day? Well, neither did we, but since we now know it's a thing, we created this episode.
Did we invite friend of the show, Craig Rosen onto the podcast because Steve Rosen, the creator of One-Hit Wonder Day was unavailable? Possibly, but Craig does give us his unique perspective on the songs. What constitutes a one-hit wonder artist? We don't know, but we do know a hit when we hear it, so please enjoy our salute to 80s one-hit wonders!
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- Glen Matlock has seen a lot, and he pours it all out on his new solo album, Consequences Coming. Glen steps into our virtual studio to discuss his solo career and the amazing band he's assembled. But no chat with Glen would be complete without us asking about The Sex Pistols, what life was like working with Vivienne Westwood at her shop, SEX, and what his favorite song is to play as the touring bass man in Blondie.
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About A (Mostly) 80s Music Podcast: What Difference Does It Make?
Dave and Holly, your 80s music aficionados, talk to the artists and music industry insiders that made it the greatest decade for music.Podcast website
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