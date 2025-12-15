Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsHistoryWedgehead Pinball Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Wedgehead Pinball Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Wedgehead Pinball Podcast

Wedgehead
HistoryLeisure
Wedgehead Pinball Podcast
Latest episode

108 episodes

  • Wedgehead Pinball Podcast

    Episode 107 - Holiday Special

    12/15/2025 | 36 mins.

    Support the show and get access to our private discord server: ko-fi.com/wedgeheadpodcastFor the first and probably only time, we bring you the Wedgehead Podcast Holiday Special! So, grab a cup of hot cocoa, and listen to us as we run down the best holiday games from pinball's past, what to buy for the pinhead in your life, and a good reminder of what this season is really all about: PINBALL!Warning: We were in the holiday spirit, and the holiday spirit swears sometimes.Support the show

  • Wedgehead Pinball Podcast

    Episode 106 - Ballsaves: Pinball's Biggest Mistake!

    12/01/2025 | 46 mins.

    Support the show and receive a link to our private discord server: ko-fi.com/wedgeheadpodcastThis week's episode has us exploring the history of the ball save in pinball, why it has grown bigger over time, and whether or not it was actually all a big mistake.But we do curse throughout the show...this is your warning.Support the show

  • Wedgehead Pinball Podcast

    Bonus Episode - Best Game Ever: JAWS

    11/24/2025 | 34 mins.

    Support the show, and join our discord by donating to: ko-fi.com/wedgeheadpodcastFormer guest of the show, and video game designer Paul Michael Melio gave us this bonus episode to share on our channel with the first edition of BEST GAME EVER!Hear about why Jaws is Paul's favorite game of all time, and maybe why it should be yours as well.Warning: We must've rubbed off on Paul, because he does curse while he describes his love for Jaws, you have been warned.Support the show

  • Wedgehead Pinball Podcast

    Episode 105 - Pinball Hindsight Awards 1991

    11/17/2025 | 48 mins.

    Support the show and receive a link to our private discord automatically: ko-fi.com/wedgeheadpodcastWe are back once again, looking back through the decades with the mighty power of Hindsight to accurately give out awards to the best pinball machines that were released in the year 1991!Unlike network tv awards shows, we do however use occasional adult language. Support the show

  • Wedgehead Pinball Podcast

    Episode 104 - John Borg: The Man Who Doesn't F*&k Around

    11/03/2025 | 1h 3 mins.

    Support the show and get access to our private discord: ko-fi.com/wedgeheadpodcastWe are discussing the pinball career of legendary pinball designer and mechanical engineer, John Borg.  He worked at Premier, Data East, Sega, and still works at Stern to this day, and we deep dive into his games and what design hallmarks that he is best known for.As always though, just like John, we don't f*&k around on this show. Curse words are present. Career Retrospective Seminar Expo 2024TOPcast Interview 2008Support the show

More History podcasts

Trending History podcasts

About Wedgehead Pinball Podcast

A weekly pinball podcast brought to you by the people that run Wedgehead, a pinball bar in Portland, Oregon. Each week Alan and Alex discuss a different pinball topic, with a focus on location play, often with other interesting guests.Support our show: https://ko-fi.com/wedgeheadpodcast If you have any questions, or might want to guest on a future episode, please email : [email protected].
Podcast website
HistoryLeisureGamesHobbies

Listen to Wedgehead Pinball Podcast, The Ancients and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/26/2025 - 9:53:22 AM