Episode 107 - Holiday Special
12/15/2025 | 36 mins.
Support the show and get access to our private discord server: ko-fi.com/wedgeheadpodcastFor the first and probably only time, we bring you the Wedgehead Podcast Holiday Special! So, grab a cup of hot cocoa, and listen to us as we run down the best holiday games from pinball's past, what to buy for the pinhead in your life, and a good reminder of what this season is really all about: PINBALL!Warning: We were in the holiday spirit, and the holiday spirit swears sometimes.Support the show
Episode 106 - Ballsaves: Pinball's Biggest Mistake!
12/01/2025 | 46 mins.
Support the show and receive a link to our private discord server: ko-fi.com/wedgeheadpodcastThis week's episode has us exploring the history of the ball save in pinball, why it has grown bigger over time, and whether or not it was actually all a big mistake.But we do curse throughout the show...this is your warning.Support the show
Bonus Episode - Best Game Ever: JAWS
11/24/2025 | 34 mins.
Support the show, and join our discord by donating to: ko-fi.com/wedgeheadpodcastFormer guest of the show, and video game designer Paul Michael Melio gave us this bonus episode to share on our channel with the first edition of BEST GAME EVER!Hear about why Jaws is Paul's favorite game of all time, and maybe why it should be yours as well.Warning: We must've rubbed off on Paul, because he does curse while he describes his love for Jaws, you have been warned.Support the show
Episode 105 - Pinball Hindsight Awards 1991
11/17/2025 | 48 mins.
Support the show and receive a link to our private discord automatically: ko-fi.com/wedgeheadpodcastWe are back once again, looking back through the decades with the mighty power of Hindsight to accurately give out awards to the best pinball machines that were released in the year 1991!Unlike network tv awards shows, we do however use occasional adult language. Support the show
Episode 104 - John Borg: The Man Who Doesn't F*&k Around
11/03/2025 | 1h 3 mins.
Support the show and get access to our private discord: ko-fi.com/wedgeheadpodcastWe are discussing the pinball career of legendary pinball designer and mechanical engineer, John Borg. He worked at Premier, Data East, Sega, and still works at Stern to this day, and we deep dive into his games and what design hallmarks that he is best known for.As always though, just like John, we don't f*&k around on this show. Curse words are present. Career Retrospective Seminar Expo 2024TOPcast Interview 2008Support the show
Wedgehead Pinball Podcast