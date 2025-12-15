Support the show and get access to our private discord server: ko-fi.com/wedgeheadpodcastFor the first and probably only time, we bring you the Wedgehead Podcast Holiday Special! So, grab a cup of hot cocoa, and listen to us as we run down the best holiday games from pinball's past, what to buy for the pinhead in your life, and a good reminder of what this season is really all about: PINBALL!Warning: We were in the holiday spirit, and the holiday spirit swears sometimes.Support the show