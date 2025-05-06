Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsHistoryWe Didn't Start the Fire: The History Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
We Didn't Start the Fire: The History Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

We Didn't Start the Fire: The History Podcast

Crowd Network
HistoryArtsTV & FilmFilm History
We Didn't Start the Fire: The History Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 136
  • What is Artificial Intelligence? | Introducing SystemShift
    Do you love We Didn't Start The Fire? Then you'll love this new podcast.   Perfect for question-askers and curious minds, welcome to SystemShift! Have a listen, and if you love it, hit one of the links below to see and hear more. Enjoy!   https://podfollow.com/1683278976 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ENvqNLnE8js Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    8:13
  • BEATLEMANIA: First-Hand Experiences Presented by Something About The Beatles
    My guests are three very special ladies whom have all appeared on the show before, but this time, all three have memoirs out. Debbie Gendler was the first to appear on SATB (121: New York Stories) and her story as the 1st US fan (as far as I’m concerned) was initially laid out there. But now HER memoir has been published, I Saw Them Standing There: Adventures of an Original Fan During Beatlemania and Beyond.  Debbie joins returning guests Carol Tyler (146: Fab 4 Mania) and Sibbie O’Sullivan (273: My Private Lennon) as they react to each other’s books. What ensued though was something bigger than what we anticipated, as the notion of collating their stories and those of other 1st-generation fans into something bigger and grander took shape.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:35:34
  • ELVIS PRESLEY: His Last Moments Presented by History Shorts
    Please enjoy this bonus episode from the History Shorts podcast! Who has not heard at least one of Elvis Presley’s songs or knows exactly who they are looking at when they see his image? But did you know that the details surrounding the king of rock and roll’s untimely death are just as big of a part of pop culture as his life and music? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    12:34
  • CHARLES DE GAULLE: Interview with Pierre Azou on The French History Podcast
    Please enjoy this bonus episode from The French History Podcast! Is it better to be a hero or great? What is the difference? What makes someone a hero or great in France? Pierre talks all about that and how to get into the Panthéon. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    36:19
  • JFK: The Kennedy Assassination
    Please enjoy this bonus episode which is the series premier of Countdown to Dallas, a new show from Evergreen Podcasts. In this episode we recap the basic events surrounding President Kennedy's assassination. We’ll discuss the formation of the famous Warren Commission, its findings — and highlight the one thing about its report that's often overlooked. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    24:40

More History podcasts

Trending History podcasts

About We Didn't Start the Fire: The History Podcast

This brand new pop culture history podcast is nothing like anything you've heard before, and it's everything you need to understand the modern world. Katie Puckrik and Tom Fordyce, an American pop culture buff and a British music lover, have taken the smash-hit song by Billy Joel and turned it into a podcast. Billy lists 120 people, places, and things in 'We Didn't Start The Fire', and Katie and Tom will do an episode on every single one to create the most fascinating, random and original history of the post-war world. Over the next two and a half years, we're going to learn about politics, rock 'n' roll, sport, space, television, the Cold War, guided along the way by historians, eyewitnesses, and mega-fans. Billy started it. We're going to finish it. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @spreadthatfire, email us at [email protected], and go to spreadthatfire.com to buy merch.
Podcast website
HistoryArtsTV & FilmFilm History

Listen to We Didn't Start the Fire: The History Podcast, History That Doesn't Suck and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

We Didn't Start the Fire: The History Podcast: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast Geraint Thomas Cycling Club
    Geraint Thomas Cycling Club
    Sports, Health & Wellness, Leisure
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/4/2025 - 3:09:25 AM