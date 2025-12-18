Religious Prisoners and State Repression in Tajikistan
12/18/2025 | 26 mins.
Since 2012, USCIRF has recommended Tajikistan for designation as a Country of Particular Concern for the government’s egregious, ongoing, and systematic violations of freedom of religion or belief (FoRB). Among the particularly severe violations of religious freedom occurring in the country, the Tajik government regularly detains and imprisons individuals for their peaceful religious activities based on arbitrary “extremism” charges. FoRB victims largely include independent Muslims who deviate from the state’s preferred interpretation of Hanafi Sunni Islam. Other FoRB victims have included Ismaili Shi’a Muslims. Recently, Muzzafar Davlatmirov, a prominent Pamiri Ismaili Shi’a Muslim cleric who was imprisoned in 2022, died in custody while serving his sentence. On this episode of the USCIRF Spotlight Podcast, Vice Chair Asif Mahmood speaks with Bakh Safarov, founder of Central Asia Consulting, about FoRB Victims in Tajikistan, including the situation of Pamiri Ismaili Shi’a Muslims.
Criminalizing Faith: The Persecution of Ahmadiyya Muslims in Pakistan
12/16/2025 | 33 mins.
Pakistan’s Ahmadiyya Muslim community continues to be severely and systematically persecuted by the government. The Pakistani government has enacted a series of discriminatory laws and ordinances that restrict Ahmadiyya Muslims’ ability to observe their faith, including identifying as Muslim. In the first half of 2025, spikes in targeted violence against the Ahmadiyya Muslim community in Pakistan have contributed to a growing climate of fear. Authorities have increasingly prevented Ahmadiyya Muslims from sacrificing animals during Eid and have conducted “preventative arrests” ahead of the religious holiday. On today’s episode of the USCIRF Spotlight Podcast, USCIRF Commissioner Stephen Schenck speaks with Amjad Khan, a lawyer and spokesperson for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA, on the current situation for Ahmadiyya Muslims in Pakistan.With Contributions from:Veronica McCarthy, Public Affairs Specialist, USCIRF
Cuba and Nicaragua's Escalating Crackdown on Religious Communities
11/21/2025 | 34 mins.
Cuba and Nicaragua have ranked among the world’s most repressive governments toward religious freedom for years. In 2025, exiles and civil society organizations reported continuing severe restrictions on religious communities, including the banning of religious processions, surveillance and harassment of clergy, and legal constriction of religious groups. In some regards, the level of repression is escalating, considering indicators such as the re-imprisonment in June of a freedom of religion or belief (FoRB) victim previously released in January and the deaths of two religious freedom defenders in Nicaraguan custody in August. USCIRF has designated both nations as Countries of Particular Concern since its 2023 Annual Report. On this episode of the USCIRF Spotlight Podcast, Commissioner Maureen Ferguson speaks with Anna Lee Stangl, joint Director of Advocacy and Latin America team leader at Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW), about the violations facing religious communities in Cuba and Nicaragua. Read USCIRF's 2025 Annual Report Chapters on Cuba and Nicaragua. With Contributions from:Veronica McCarthy, Public Affairs Specialist, USCIRF
A Former Prisoner's Story and the Path to Religious Freedom in Eritrea
10/17/2025 | 20 mins.
The Eritrean government does not recognize religious communities other than the Tewahedo Orthodox, Roman Catholic, and Evangelical Lutheran churches, along with Sunni Islam. As a result, there are dozens religious minorities including Jehovah’s Witnesses (including several religious leaders), Baptists, and Pentecostals currently incarcerated in Eritrea. Authorities pressure prisoners to renounce their faith and ban praying aloud, singing, preaching, and possessing religious books. In 1994, police abducted Jehovah’s Witness Negede Teklemariam for “conscientiously objecting to performing compulsory military service.” He remained in prison for 26 years without being formally charged. The government finally released him in 2020. In its 2025 annual report, USCIRF recommended that the U.S. Department of State designate Eritrea as a Country of Particular Concern. On today’s episode of the USCIRF Spotlight Podcast, USCIRF Supervisory Policy Analyst Scott Weiner speaks with former Eritrean religious prisoner of conscience Negede Teklemariam about his experience being imprisoned for exercising his freedom of religion or belief. Scott is also joined by John McEachin of the Jehovah’s Witnesses as he discusses the general status of the Eritrean Witnesses community and possible policy changes that might offer them some relief. Read USCIRF’s 2025 Annual Report Chapter on Eritrea and USCIRF’s most recent Eritrea Country Update.
The IRF Ambassador: A Key Component of U.S. Leadership on Religious Freedom
10/03/2025 | 33 mins.
The U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, often referred to as the IRF Ambassador, plays a vital role in the U.S. government’s promotion of international religious freedom. Pursuant to the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 (IRFA), the IRF Ambassador is mandated to head the Office of International Religious Freedom, or IRF Office, at the State Department. Additional duties include serving as the principal adviser to the President and Secretary of State on matters involving religious freedom abroad and representing the United States on IRF matters diplomatically. In April, President Trump nominated Mark Walker as the next IRF Ambassador. As religious persecution increases globally, it is urgent that the Senate confirm an IRF ambassador to ensure this issue remains a priority in U.S. foreign policy and globally. On today’s episode of the USCIRF Spotlight Podcast, USCIRF Chair Hartzler and Vice Chair Mahmood speak with former IRF Ambassadors David Saperstein and Samuel Brownback to reflect on the impact of this position and share recommendations for the next Ambassador. Read USCIRF’s Factsheet on Key IRF-Related Positions, along with USCIRF’s Factsheet on IRFA to learn more about the legislation establishing the IRF Ambassador position. With Contributions from:Veronica McCarthy, Public Affairs Specialist, USCIRF
