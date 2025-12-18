The Eritrean government does not recognize religious communities other than the Tewahedo Orthodox, Roman Catholic, and Evangelical Lutheran churches, along with Sunni Islam. As a result, there are dozens religious minorities including Jehovah’s Witnesses (including several religious leaders), Baptists, and Pentecostals currently incarcerated in Eritrea. Authorities pressure prisoners to renounce their faith and ban praying aloud, singing, preaching, and possessing religious books. In 1994, police abducted Jehovah’s Witness Negede Teklemariam for “conscientiously objecting to performing compulsory military service.” He remained in prison for 26 years without being formally charged. The government finally released him in 2020. In its 2025 annual report, USCIRF recommended that the U.S. Department of State designate Eritrea as a Country of Particular Concern. On today’s episode of the USCIRF Spotlight Podcast, USCIRF Supervisory Policy Analyst Scott Weiner speaks with former Eritrean religious prisoner of conscience Negede Teklemariam about his experience being imprisoned for exercising his freedom of religion or belief. Scott is also joined by John McEachin of the Jehovah’s Witnesses as he discusses the general status of the Eritrean Witnesses community and possible policy changes that might offer them some relief. Read USCIRF’s 2025 Annual Report Chapter on Eritrea and USCIRF’s most recent Eritrea Country Update.