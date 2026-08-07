In this episode of The Creator Passport Podcast, we’re sitting down with Shaneice of She Dares to Go, a Virginia-based adventure travel creator and mom who is building a powerful brand around taking epic adventures without waiting for a partner, a group chat, or the “perfect” time to begin.



What started as neighborhood walks with her daughter during one of the most difficult seasons of her life eventually turned into hiking, road trips, outdoor adventures, paid tourism partnerships, and a growing community of women and mothers who want to create meaningful memories with their kids.



But Shaneice’s journey hasn’t just been about traveling more. It has also been about learning to believe in herself, detach her worth from views and brand responses, and begin operating like the CEO of a real creator business.



In this conversation, Shaneice shares how she pushed through the messy middle of content creation, became more confident pitching and negotiating, and built systems that allow her to consistently create content while working a full-time job and raising her daughter. She also takes us behind the scenes of how she sold out a 25-person group adventure in only three days—even with an audience of around 22,000 followers.



We’re covering:

How Shaneice went from never hiking before to building an adventure travel brand around exploring with her daughter

Why you don’t need to be the world’s greatest expert before sharing what you know

The pressure that comes when you shift from posting as a hobby to intentionally growing and monetizing

How to stop attaching your self-worth to views, follower growth, brand responses, and rejection

The question Shaneice asks herself when making business decisions: “What would the CEO of a successful company do?”

How she became more confident pitching brands and charging higher rates

Why confidence comes from taking action and getting repetitions—not waiting until you feel ready

How she creates content with her daughter while still protecting her privacy and allowing her to be a kid

The realistic behind-the-scenes experience of parenting, traveling, and creating content at the same time

How Shaneice balances a full-time job, motherhood, frequent posting, brand partnerships, and travel

The time audit that helped her identify what was actually moving her business forward

How batching, repurposing, reposting, automation, and AI have helped her save time

Why repeating your strongest messages and formats is good marketing—not a lack of creativity

How she transformed her group adventure from a small event she was only partially confident in into a sold-out experience

Why treating her trip like a real launch helped her sell all 25 spots in three days

The mindset shift that took her promotional Reel from around 1,000 views one year to approximately 50,000 views the next

Why you don’t need 100,000 followers to host an event, build a community, or create a profitable offer



If you’re building your creator business while working another job, raising a family, or navigating a difficult season of life, this episode is proof that you don’t need unlimited time, the biggest audience, or complete confidence to begin.

You need a meaningful reason to keep going, systems that support your real life, and the willingness to decide that you will be successful—then continue taking action until your results catch up.

LINKS & RESOURCES

Follow Shaneice on Instagram: @shedarestogo

Follow @thecreatorpassport on Instagram: @thecreatorpassport

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