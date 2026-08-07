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131 episodes
- What does it actually take to quit your jobs, start a creator business from zero, and grow an audience of more than 370,000 followers?
In today’s episode, we’re joined by Logan and Audrey of Ultimate Vacation. After years of working long hours in the service industry, they decided to take a chance on themselves, book their first content trip, and go all in on becoming full-time travel creators even though they had zero followers on Instagram when they quit their jobs.
We’re talking about how they grew so quickly, the consistency required to post every single day, and how they strategically use Trial Reels and repost their best-performing content to reach new audiences.
We also dive into:
• How they built a creator business together as a couple
• Why reposting your best content will not annoy most of your audience
• How they handle hate comments and online criticism
• The reality of working 12-hour days as full-time creators
• What they’ve learned about pitching, pricing, and negotiating brand deals
• Why creators need to track their results and demonstrate ROI
• How confidence is built by taking action—not waiting until you feel ready
• What they would do during their first 30 days if they had to start over today
Whether you’re struggling to publish your first post, trying to break through a growth plateau, or learning how to turn your audience into a real business, this episode will remind you that success comes from committing, experimenting, and continuing to show up.
🔗 LINKS MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:
Follow Ultimate Vacation on Instagram: HERE
Visit Logan and Audrey’s website: HERE
Follow The Creator Passport: HERE
YouTube: HERE
- Most creators are not struggling because they are untalented or incapable of growing. They are struggling because they are working on strategies that do not match the stage they are currently in.
A creator with 400 followers should not be operating like a creator with 40,000 followers. At the same time, a creator with 40,000 followers cannot continue treating their account like a hobby they are still experimenting with.
In this episode of The Creator Passport Podcast, we’re breaking down exactly what creators should focus on at 0–1K, 1K–10K, and 10K–50K followers—and what you can stop worrying about until you actually reach the next stage.
We’re covering:
• Why copying the strategy of a larger creator can slow down your growth
• What matters most when you are starting from zero
• How to clarify your niche, target audience, and account promise
• Why repetition and content volume are essential during your first 1,000 followers
• The skills every new creator should develop before worrying about monetization
• What you should ignore at the 0–1K stage, including expensive equipment, websites, logos, and building on every platform
• How to turn your best-performing content into a repeatable growth system between 1K and 10K followers
• Why signature series, community building, and stronger systems become more important as you grow
• When to begin pursuing brand partnerships, UGC, affiliate income, and digital products
• How to turn your audience into an actual creator business between 10K and 50K followers
• Why positioning, case studies, email marketing, and multiple revenue streams matter at this stage
• The biggest mistakes creators make at every level of growth
You do not need to build everything at once. You need to identify the one or two things that matter most at your current stage and give yourself permission to ignore the rest.
Whether you are trying to reach your first 1,000 followers, create more predictable growth, or finally turn your views into a sustainable business, this episode will help you build a strategy that actually matches where you are right now.
LINKS & RESOURCES:
🎒 Download our FREE Start From Scratch Guide HERE
📲 Follow The Creator Passport on Instagram HERE
🎥 Subscribe to The Creator Passport on YouTube HERE
Episode 126: How This Mom of 4 Built a Profitable Travel Creator Business Without Traveling Full-Time07/24/2026 | 56 mins.What if you could build a successful travel content business without traveling full time or waiting until your kids are older?
In this episode of The Creator Passport Podcast, Giselle and Stephen sit down with Emily, the creator behind A Mom Explores, to talk about how she turned her love of writing and family travel into a profitable, multi-platform content business.
Emily shares how she went from being a high school Spanish teacher and stay-at-home mom to building a blog that funds her family’s travels, growing an audience of nearly 180,000 followers on Instagram, securing brand partnerships, and creating content across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, her blog, and her podcast.
You’ll learn:
• How Emily creates travel content while raising four kids and working around school, sports, and family schedules
• Her system for turning one family vacation into months of daily vlogs, travel guides, hotel reviews, itineraries, and budget content
• How she gets work done in small pockets of time without waiting for the “perfect” schedule
• Why she recommends choosing one short-form platform and one long-form platform when you’re starting
• How 30- and 90-day platform sprints helped her grow without becoming distracted by every new trend
• How she adapted after Google updates dramatically affected her blog traffic and income
• Why personal experiences, honest opinions, and specific perspectives are becoming more valuable in the age of AI
• How she balances capturing content with protecting her family’s experience and allowing her children to choose when they appear on camera
• Her advice for turning years of unused travel footage into voiceovers, storytelling videos, and repeatable content series
• Why diversifying your income can make your creator business more sustainable when algorithms and platforms inevitably change
Emily also shares why you don’t need an exotic, full-time travel lifestyle to stand out. In fact, creating content for families with limited vacation time became one of her greatest competitive advantages.
Whether you’re a parent trying to make content creation work around your family or a creator looking for a more sustainable approach to growing and monetizing your platform, this episode will help you work with the life you already have—and turn it into a business that creates more freedom, connection, and adventure.
Follow Emily on Instagram HERE
Follow TCP on Instagram HERE
Join TCP Priority Waitlist HERE
Download our FREE Start from Scratch Course HERE
Episode 125: From First-Time Hiker to Paid Travel Creator: Building a Business as a Full-Time Working Mom07/17/2026 | 52 mins.In this episode of The Creator Passport Podcast, we’re sitting down with Shaneice of She Dares to Go, a Virginia-based adventure travel creator and mom who is building a powerful brand around taking epic adventures without waiting for a partner, a group chat, or the “perfect” time to begin.
What started as neighborhood walks with her daughter during one of the most difficult seasons of her life eventually turned into hiking, road trips, outdoor adventures, paid tourism partnerships, and a growing community of women and mothers who want to create meaningful memories with their kids.
But Shaneice’s journey hasn’t just been about traveling more. It has also been about learning to believe in herself, detach her worth from views and brand responses, and begin operating like the CEO of a real creator business.
In this conversation, Shaneice shares how she pushed through the messy middle of content creation, became more confident pitching and negotiating, and built systems that allow her to consistently create content while working a full-time job and raising her daughter. She also takes us behind the scenes of how she sold out a 25-person group adventure in only three days—even with an audience of around 22,000 followers.
We’re covering:
How Shaneice went from never hiking before to building an adventure travel brand around exploring with her daughter
Why you don’t need to be the world’s greatest expert before sharing what you know
The pressure that comes when you shift from posting as a hobby to intentionally growing and monetizing
How to stop attaching your self-worth to views, follower growth, brand responses, and rejection
The question Shaneice asks herself when making business decisions: “What would the CEO of a successful company do?”
How she became more confident pitching brands and charging higher rates
Why confidence comes from taking action and getting repetitions—not waiting until you feel ready
How she creates content with her daughter while still protecting her privacy and allowing her to be a kid
The realistic behind-the-scenes experience of parenting, traveling, and creating content at the same time
How Shaneice balances a full-time job, motherhood, frequent posting, brand partnerships, and travel
The time audit that helped her identify what was actually moving her business forward
How batching, repurposing, reposting, automation, and AI have helped her save time
Why repeating your strongest messages and formats is good marketing—not a lack of creativity
How she transformed her group adventure from a small event she was only partially confident in into a sold-out experience
Why treating her trip like a real launch helped her sell all 25 spots in three days
The mindset shift that took her promotional Reel from around 1,000 views one year to approximately 50,000 views the next
Why you don’t need 100,000 followers to host an event, build a community, or create a profitable offer
If you’re building your creator business while working another job, raising a family, or navigating a difficult season of life, this episode is proof that you don’t need unlimited time, the biggest audience, or complete confidence to begin.
You need a meaningful reason to keep going, systems that support your real life, and the willingness to decide that you will be successful—then continue taking action until your results catch up.
LINKS & RESOURCES
Follow Shaneice on Instagram: @shedarestogo
Follow @thecreatorpassport on Instagram: @thecreatorpassport
Join our TCP Priority Waitlist HERE
- If you’ve ever wondered what can happen when you stop treating content creation like a hobby and start treating it like a real business, this episode is for you. In this episode of The Creator Passport Podcast, we’re sitting down with Melanie and Enzo from Travel Light Mel to talk about how they grew over 150,000 followers in just six months, won our 30-day Instagram growth challenge, and turned their passion for hut-to-hut hiking and international travel into a growing creator business.
Melanie and Enzo share how they went from winging it on Instagram and YouTube to building systems, creating consistent content, selling digital hiking guides, pitching brands, outsourcing to a VA, and using storytelling to grow a highly engaged travel audience. We also dive into what it looks like to build a creator business as a couple, how they split responsibilities, how they use trial reels to keep reaching new audiences, and why leaning into the things you are genuinely passionate about can completely change your growth.
In this episode, we cover:
• How Melanie and Enzo grew 40,000+ followers in one month
• Why voiceover reels became one of their biggest growth drivers
• How they use trial reels to test hooks and repurpose viral content
• Why storytelling is one of the most important skills for creators
• How they sell digital hiking guides through Instagram content
• The power of soft CTAs and ManyChat funnels
• How they pitch brands and organize outreach with systems
• What it looks like to build a creator business as a couple
• Why outsourcing and SOPs can help creators scale faster
• How to stay consistent while traveling internationally
• Why sharing what you are truly passionate about helps you stand out
• The mindset shift that helped them treat content like a business
If you’re a travel creator, aspiring full-time creator, or someone who knows your content has potential but feels like you’re still winging it, this episode will give you so many tactical takeaways and a huge reminder that six months of focused consistency can completely change your business.
🚨 LINKS & RESOURCES
Follow Melanie & Enzo on Instagram
Melanie's Group Trips & Travel Guides
Join the TCP VIP Waitlist
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About The Creator Passport Podcast
"All content creators and digital entrepreneurs want to know the secret to success. The Creator Passport by Giselle and Stephen Jiroch proves that success isn’t just about algorithms and trends—it’s about strategy over hustle, creativity over competition, and mindset over metrics. After scaling our social media to over 1 million followers, generating billions of views, and building a 7-figure business from content creation, we’re here to break down the biggest misconceptions in the creator economy. Tune in to what works (and what doesn’t) to grow and monetize—without burnout.Podcast website
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