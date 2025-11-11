Powered by RND
Two Sisters In Business
Two Sisters In Business
Two Sisters In Business

Lauren Dudley Stephens & Kaki Dudley McGrath
Arts, Fashion & Beauty
Two Sisters In Business
Latest episode

Available Episodes

  Episode 41: Our Chat with Krista LaRay, Founder of Penny Linn
    On today's episode, we are chatting with Krista LeRay, Founder of viral needlepoint company, Penny Linn. Krista walks us through her career path and what lead her to start her multi-million dollar needlepoint business, what it was like on opening day at her flagship shop in Rowayton, CT and all of the ups and downs of running a booming startup. Listen in for an exciting announcement, too! 
    42:20
  Episode 40: A Sister Catch-Up
    On today's episode, grab a coffee and we'll play catch-up on all things Dudley season, our favorite styles dropping, our dream Dudley store that we hope to one day open, and getting ready for all of the holiday craziness.
    30:43
  Episode 39: Our Chat with Artist Sally King Benedict
     On today's episode we welcome artist and entrepreneur Sally King Benedict to discuss our recent collaboration with Sally, what inspires her daily, her ideal perfect day in the studio, and how important it is to stay true to your brand.  You will love this conversation with Sally! Listen in to feel inspired and get a glimpse into the process of an artist.      
    49:06
  Episode 38: Our Feature on The TODAY Show
    Today we are discussing the behind-the-scenes of our TODAY Show feature and the results of being featured on one of the most popular morning shows. We also discuss our upcoming Dudley drops and what to expect in the coming month of October. 
    34:40
  Episode 37: The Art of Saying No (Or Yes?)
    On today's episode, we discuss our busy Fall schedules, Taylor Swift as a brand and story teller, whether or not we are in our yes (or no) eras, and a controversial take on why we think more venture capital and private equity money is not the answer for female entrepreneurs and what we think is actually needed. 
    35:19

About Two Sisters In Business

Hi there, I'm Lauren and I'm Kaki and we are sister business partners and shocker best friends This is our podcast two sisters in business. We'll let you decide who's older. We hope you'll join us while we talk about what it's like to work with your sister, to be a mom, and run a family business. So listen to us in the pickup line at school or while you're having your morning coffee. We want you to be inspired to Start that side hustle, escape the stresses of the day, and most importantly, laugh along the way. Find us at Spotify, Apple, or wherever your podcasts are found. And in case you're wondering, I'm the oldest. We hope you'll join Kaki and me. This is Two Sisters in Business.
ArtsFashion & Beauty

