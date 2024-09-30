Two Funny Mamas Ep 216

Dawn Porter, Director of the new Luther Vandross documentary "Luther: Never Too Much" joins Kym and Sherri to discuss the new film. Luther: Never Too Much premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival to a standing ovation and critical acclaim. The film will also premiere on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and Max on Jan 1st, 2025.