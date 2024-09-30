Kym and Sherri set up the TFM goals for 2025!
1:36:36
Two Funny Mamas Ep 217
Actresses from the new BET + film, "Queens of Christmas" Tyler Whitley and Hannah Whitley join Sherri and their Aunt Kym for a wild TFM Live.
Support a Black Business: https://www.marieantoinette929.com/ use code TFM15 at checkout for 15% off!
1:39:24
Two Funny Mamas Ep 216
Dawn Porter, Director of the new Luther Vandross documentary "Luther: Never Too Much" joins Kym and Sherri to discuss the new film.
Luther: Never Too Much premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival to a standing ovation and critical acclaim. The film will also premiere on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and Max on Jan 1st, 2025.
1:37:37
Two Funny Mamas Ep 215
Kym and Sherri get after each other about hairstyles and a lack of updates!
1:43:20
Two Funny Mamas Ep 214
Kym and Sherri get together to discuss enigma's, Sherri losing her pup Lexi, and Kym's plans with Joshua. Thankful for all of you TFM friends and family!
Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley
Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley are once again blending their comedic power to deliver a podcast that speaks to culture, sisterhood, moms and working women everywhere. Nothing is off limits when these two funny ladies get together to talk about life, love, motherhood, singleness, relationships, dating, pop culture, sex (or the lack thereof!) and everything in between. Raw, unfiltered and funny. That's what audiences can expect when Two Funny Mamas, Sherri and Kym, get on the mic!
Two Funny Mamas has proudly received two NAACP Image Awards: "Outstanding Lifestyle and Self-Help" 2022 and "Arts & Entertainment" 2023 with the help of Producer, Chris Denman and Mid Coast Media Group, LLC. and supported by Mocha Podcast Network.