Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley are once again blending their comedic power to deliver a podcast that speaks to culture, sisterhood, moms and working women ever...
  • Two Funny Mamas Ep 218
    1:36:36
    --------  
    1:36:36
  • Two Funny Mamas Ep 217
    1:39:24
    --------  
    1:39:24
  • Two Funny Mamas Ep 216
    1:37:37
    --------  
    1:37:37
  • Two Funny Mamas Ep 215
    1:43:20
    --------  
    1:43:20
  • Two Funny Mamas Ep 214
    57:48
    --------  
    57:48

Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley are once again blending their comedic power to deliver a podcast that speaks to culture, sisterhood, moms and working women everywhere. Nothing is off limits when these two funny ladies get together to talk about life, love, motherhood, singleness, relationships, dating, pop culture, sex (or the lack thereof!) and everything in between. Raw, unfiltered and funny. That's what audiences can expect when Two Funny Mamas, Sherri and Kym, get on the mic! Two Funny Mamas has proudly received two NAACP Image Awards: "Outstanding Lifestyle and Self-Help" 2022 and "Arts & Entertainment" 2023 with the help of Producer, Chris Denman and Mid Coast Media Group, LLC. and supported by Mocha Podcast Network.
