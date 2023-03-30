Every week, Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Neil Miller enter the pop-culture discourse with a lively (and occasionally heated) debate pegged to the biggest... More
The Best of Nic Cage’s Favorite Nic Cage Movies
You thought we were done with Cage didn’t you? Guess again! It turns out that Nic Cage has a list of favorite movies that he’s made. So this week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna discuss the best of Nic Cage’s favorite Nic Cage movies. They start by giving out some “Cagie” Awards, playing a little game, and talking about the one movie on Nic’s list that didn’t make the poll (14:14). Then they break down the four movies that did make the poll and talk about which is their favorite (49:02).
Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
4/27/2023
1:40:12
Trial Royale: The Nicolas Cage Match. Final Round.
It’s the final round of the Cage Match! This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna finish up their Nic Cage Trial Royale. But first, they discuss the inspiration for this month of Cage, ‘Renfield’ (6:24). Then they give out “Cagie” Awards (35:13) before going through some final pretrial dismissals (49:40). Later, they discuss the movies that made it to the final round and reveal which one they'll be voting for (1:00:50).
Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
4/20/2023
1:23:18
Trial Royale: The Nicolas Cage Match. Round 2—Caged Division.
The Cage Match continues! This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna continue their Nic Cage Trial Royale with the Caged division. But first, they have an update on their big movie bet in the wake of the box office success of ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ (7:42). Then, they warm back up for the Cage discussion with a Nic Cage trivia game (17:37). Later, they go through some more pretrial dismissals (34:41) before discussing each of the four movies in the Caged division of the bracket (47:34).
Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
4/13/2023
1:33:18
Trial Royale: The Nicolas Cage Match. Round One—Un-Caged Division
It’s a Cage match! This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna begin another Trial Royale! In this multi-week series, they’ll be pitting Nicolas Cage movies against each other to determine the best Nicolas Cage movie ever. First up is the Un-Caged division.
They start the pod by talking about their anticipation for Cage’s upcoming movie, ‘Renfield,’ and his status as a nepo baby (6:47). Then they go through some pretrial dismissals and give out some awards (29:02). Later, they discuss the listener submissions chosen to be in the Un-Caged division of the poll (42:34).
Now it's up to you to decide! What's the best movie in the Un-Caged division?
Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
4/6/2023
1:32:14
The Best On-Screen Moment Featuring Dungeons and/or Dragons
This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best on-screen moment featuring dungeons and/or dragons! They start by discussing the movie that inspired this debate: ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ (8:41). Then, after struggling to define what a dungeon is (21:41), they give out some category awards and go through pretrial dismissals (32:04). After that, they finally reveal their picks for the best on-screen moment featuring dungeons and/or dragons (51:27)! And finally, they read some listener submissions and choose one (or maybe two) to add to the final poll (1:06:10).
Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
