A bi-monthly podcast where we have a short Chip Chat about Transistors! Semiconductors are one of the most fundamental technologies of our time, yet are often u...

Yes we are still around. In this episode we talk Intel, Oracle, and Strawberry. Dylan touts a new conspiracy theory he refuses to divulge.

Note: I apologize, my audio is a bit quiet. Not sure what happened but my whole onside recording got messed and I had to recover from cloud recording. In today's episode, we talk about recording with Dwarkesh, nuclear reactors, and ask what is going on with Samsung?

Another episode of Transistor Radio. We continue to worsen the show's quality to make it more fun for all of you guys. We talk about Intel, nuclear reactors and China WFE.

About Transistor Radio

A bi-monthly podcast where we have a short Chip Chat about Transistors! Semiconductors are one of the most fundamental technologies of our time, yet are often under-discussed or misunderstood. We want to chat about them (and other things). Come learn some more about Semiconductors!