Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsTechnologyTransistor Radio
Listen to Transistor Radio in the App
Listen to Transistor Radio in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Transistor Radio

Podcast Transistor Radio
Doug Dylan Jon
A bi-monthly podcast where we have a short Chip Chat about Transistors! Semiconductors are one of the most fundamental technologies of our time, yet are often u...
More
Technology

Available Episodes

5 of 28
  • Episode 28: Top 3 Stories of Semiconductors 2024
    In today's joint ChinaTalk-Transistor Radio, Dylan, Doug, Jon, and Jordan go through their top 3 stories of 2024.
    --------  
    36:52
  • Episode 27: Intel, Nuclear, and China WFE
    Another episode of Transistor Radio. We continue to worsen the show's quality to make it more fun for all of you guys. We talk about Intel, nuclear reactors and China WFE.
    --------  
    39:19
  • Episode 26: Nuclear, Samsung
    Note: I apologize, my audio is a bit quiet. Not sure what happened but my whole onside recording got messed and I had to recover from cloud recording. In today's episode, we talk about recording with Dwarkesh, nuclear reactors, and ask what is going on with Samsung?
    --------  
    39:08
  • Episode 25: Intel, Oracle and AI
    Yes we are still around. In this episode we talk Intel, Oracle, and Strawberry. Dylan touts a new conspiracy theory he refuses to divulge.
    --------  
    42:51
  • Episode 24: Nvidia Delays, Japan Carry Trade, and Intel
    In today's episode, we talk about Nvidia Blackwell delays, what is a Japan carry trade, and cry over Intel
    --------  
    42:34

More Technology podcasts

Trending Technology podcasts

About Transistor Radio

A bi-monthly podcast where we have a short Chip Chat about Transistors! Semiconductors are one of the most fundamental technologies of our time, yet are often under-discussed or misunderstood. We want to chat about them (and other things). Come learn some more about Semiconductors!
Podcast website

Listen to Transistor Radio, Diggnation (rebooted) and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 4:03:01 AM