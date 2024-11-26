In today's joint ChinaTalk-Transistor Radio, Dylan, Doug, Jon, and Jordan go through their top 3 stories of 2024.
36:52
Episode 27: Intel, Nuclear, and China WFE
Another episode of Transistor Radio. We continue to worsen the show's quality to make it more fun for all of you guys. We talk about Intel, nuclear reactors and China WFE.
39:19
Episode 26: Nuclear, Samsung
Note: I apologize, my audio is a bit quiet. Not sure what happened but my whole onside recording got messed and I had to recover from cloud recording.
In today's episode, we talk about recording with Dwarkesh, nuclear reactors, and ask what is going on with Samsung?
39:08
Episode 25: Intel, Oracle and AI
Yes we are still around. In this episode we talk Intel, Oracle, and Strawberry. Dylan touts a new conspiracy theory he refuses to divulge.
42:51
Episode 24: Nvidia Delays, Japan Carry Trade, and Intel
In today's episode, we talk about Nvidia Blackwell delays, what is a Japan carry trade, and cry over Intel
