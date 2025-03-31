Zion’s Voice: Kingdom Conversations

Episode 4: She Leads//The Unseen Work: Navigating the Pressure to Perform in Ministry
We'll be tackling the silent struggle of ministry burnout, the pressure to produce, and how we can stay connected to God's purpose rather than striving for human validation. Let's begin by grounding ourselves in scripture—because God's Word holds the answers to our struggles."
10:05
Episode 3: She Leads//Leading While Wounded
Leadership often demands perseverance, even amidst personal pain. How can we lead authentically when we ourselves are hurting? Let's explore this together."
8:44
Episode 13: Zion's Voice//Heaven’s Economy: Trusting God as Your Source
The world's economy may rise and fall, but God's economy never crashes. In this episode, we explore what it means to live under Heaven's economy—where faith, obedience, and divine provision override fear, scarcity, and financial pressure. When resources are tight and systems are shaking, where do you place your trust? We dive into:Biblical principles of God's provision and abundanceThe difference between earthly wealth and Kingdom richesWhy obedience opens the door to supernatural supplyHow to store up treasure in heaven without fear of lackReal stories and scriptures that prove God still provides today📖 Scriptures included: Matthew 6:19–34, Philippians 4:19, Malachi 3:10, 2 Corinthians 9 This episode will shift your mindset, build your faith, and remind you: Heaven is not in recession. 🙌 Trust the Source, not the system.
8:59
Episode 14: Zion's Voice//Heaven's blueprint
In this episode, we'll explore Heaven's Blueprint—what it means to align our daily decisions and lifestyle with the principles of Heaven. What does it truly mean to pray, 'Your Kingdom come, Your will be done, on earth as it is in Heaven' (Matthew 6:10)? Join the tribe: Iris Leon
10:40
Episode 2: She Leads//Transition New Season in Ministry
Leading Through Transition: Navigating New Seasons in MinistryDescription:Transitions are a natural part of ministry and life, but they often come with uncertainty, challenges, and the need for adjustment. In this episode of Mindshift with Iris, we dive into the art of navigating new seasons in ministry with grace and faith. Drawing from key scriptures like Isaiah 43:19 ("See, I am doing a new thing!") and Ecclesiastes 3:1 ("To everything, there is a season…"), we'll explore practical steps to embrace change, find clarity in God's direction, and lead effectively even in the midst of transition.Whether you're stepping into a new role, leaving behind the familiar, or discerning your next steps in ministry, this episode is packed with insights, biblical wisdom, and encouragement to help you move forward confidently in your calling.💡 Key Takeaways:How to trust God in seasons of uncertainty.Practical steps to adjust to new ministry roles and challenges.Biblical examples of leaders who thrived through transitionsJoin us as we uncover how transitions, while daunting, can be the gateway to your next God-ordained assignment.🎧 Tune in now on [your platform] and let's shift into the new season together!#MindshiftWithIris #KingdomLeadership #NavigatingTransitions #NewSeasonsInMinistry
Welcome to Zion's Voice: Kingdom Conversations, a monthly podcast from Heart of Zion Ministry designed to bring you kingdom truths, apostolic insights, and prophetic teachings. Each episode will guide you through topics that focus on spiritual activation, leadership, and living a Christ-centered life. Whether you're a seasoned leader or seeking to deepen your spiritual walk, Zion's Voice will help you navigate the complexities of life with a kingdom mindset. Subscribe today and join us as we explore Kingdom principles and practical wisdom for todav's believers. www.heartofzion.org