Zion’s Voice: Kingdom Conversations

Episode 2: She Leads//Transition New Season in Ministry

Leading Through Transition: Navigating New Seasons in MinistryDescription:Transitions are a natural part of ministry and life, but they often come with uncertainty, challenges, and the need for adjustment. In this episode of Mindshift with Iris, we dive into the art of navigating new seasons in ministry with grace and faith. Drawing from key scriptures like Isaiah 43:19 ("See, I am doing a new thing!") and Ecclesiastes 3:1 ("To everything, there is a season…"), we'll explore practical steps to embrace change, find clarity in God's direction, and lead effectively even in the midst of transition.Whether you're stepping into a new role, leaving behind the familiar, or discerning your next steps in ministry, this episode is packed with insights, biblical wisdom, and encouragement to help you move forward confidently in your calling.💡 Key Takeaways:How to trust God in seasons of uncertainty.Practical steps to adjust to new ministry roles and challenges.Biblical examples of leaders who thrived through transitionsJoin us as we uncover how transitions, while daunting, can be the gateway to your next God-ordained assignment.