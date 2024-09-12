Powered by RND
Making Moves with TK

Taylor King & Red Circle
Whether it's money moves, dating moves, or whatever moves you happen to be making, Taylor King (TK) is here to share her tips and tricks on how to navigate ever...
Society & CultureEducationSelf-ImprovementBusinessCareers

Available Episodes

5 of 199
  • How To Get Your Groove BACK
    In this episode of Making Moves, we’re talking all about how to get your groove back when life throws you off track. Whether you're feeling stuck in a rut or just need a little spark of motivation, I’m sharing tips on how to reset, refocus, and get back to your best self. Tune in for practical advice and some real talk on finding your flow again!Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    56:50
  • Glow Up + Show Up: How To Network Like A Pro while Getting Ready
    Use code: MOVES to get $$$ off at happymammoth.com !!!In this episode, we're combining two things that make us feel unstoppable: glowing up and leveling up our networking game! Join TK as she spills her top tips for making authentic connections, all while answering juicy questions and getting glam for a night out. From conversation starters to memorable tips on leaving a lasting impression, this episode is packed with insights to help you show up as your best self. So grab your makeup bag, plug in, and get ready to network like a pro!WHERE YOU CAN LISTEN:Spotify Link: https://bit.ly/MakingMovesWithTKSpotifyApple Link: https://bit.ly/MakingMovesWithTKAppleGoogle Link: https://bit.ly/MakingMovesWithTKGoogleSubscribe to my YT channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/TaylorKingINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/tksjuicypolls/Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    46:16
  • HINGE - WTF IS GOING ON?
    In this episode of Making Moves, TK dives into the wild world of dating apps! As someone navigating the single life, TK shares unfiltered thoughts on Hinge’s algorithm and why it’s time for a major revamp. Plus, TK serves up some much-needed advice for men on how to seriously step up their Hinge profile game—because let’s face it, some of y’all could use a little help! Whether you’re swiping left, right, or just trying to figure it out, this one’s for you.WHERE YOU CAN LISTEN:Spotify Link: https://bit.ly/MakingMovesWithTKSpotifyApple Link: https://bit.ly/MakingMovesWithTKAppleGoogle Link: https://bit.ly/MakingMovesWithTKGoogleSubscribe to my YT channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/TaylorKingINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/tksjuicypolls/Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    30:07
  • Co Founder of Pickle - Navigating the Scrappy Road to Success, Investors & Team Building
    In this episode of Making Moves, TK sits down with the co-founder of Shop Pickle to dive into the scrappy journey of building a successful business in your 20s. They talk all about the challenges of securing investors, finding the perfect co-founder, and the art of managing time while growing a brand in your 20s. Whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur or just curious about the startup world, this episode is packed with real-world insights on turning scrappy beginnings into major success.WHERE YOU CAN LISTEN:Spotify Link: https://bit.ly/MakingMovesWithTKSpotifyApple Link: https://bit.ly/MakingMovesWithTKAppleGoogle Link: https://bit.ly/MakingMovesWithTKGoogleSubscribe to my YT channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/TaylorKingINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/tksjuicypolls/Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    58:00
  • New Era, New Energy: Where I've Been + Why I'm Loving Life
    After taking an unexpected break, TK is back and better than ever! In this episode, TK dives into the journey behind her podcast rebrand, what she's been up to, and how she's rediscovering her joy. From making new friends to finding her latest obsession with pickleball (yes, she's addicted!), it's been a wild ride. Tune in for all the details on what’s changed, how she got her energy back, and what you can expect from this exciting new chapter!WHERE YOU CAN LISTEN:Spotify Link: https://bit.ly/MakingMovesWithTKSpotifyApple Link: https://bit.ly/MakingMovesWithTKAppleGoogle Link: https://bit.ly/MakingMovesWithTKGoogleSubscribe to my YT channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/TaylorKingINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/tksjuicypolls/Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    32:32

About Making Moves with TK

Whether it's money moves, dating moves, or whatever moves you happen to be making, Taylor King (TK) is here to share her tips and tricks on how to navigate everyday life like a boss. Making Moves will feature special guests, close friends, internet personalities, and straight-up celebs to chat about how they, too, are Making Moves in their own lives. We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4 For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]   Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy
