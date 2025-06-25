Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsArtsTime Zero
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Time Zero
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Time Zero

Sean J Patrick Carney
ArtsHistory
Time Zero
Latest episode

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • 01: Put on the Whole Armor of God
    On the premiere episode of Time Zero, we look at the ways that the threat of nuclear annihilation has shaped global realities for 80 years—and how contemporary artists, filmmakers, and writers have responded.  We also consider the nuclear industry's many ecological violences, from uranium extraction, to large-scale atomic energy disasters, to the ethical and engineering failures inherent to the disposal of radioactive waste. Time Zero aims to make one thing abundantly clear: if we are to imagine any future narrative for our species, we must rethink the nuclear entirely, understanding it not as a technology, but as a monster.  Learn more, make a donation, or find a text-based version of today's program at timezeropod.com. 
    --------  
    52:18
  • 00: Coming Soon: Time Zero
    Time Zero is a ten-episode series about the nuclearized world from American writer, researcher, composer, and visual artist Sean J Patrick Carney. Episode 01 arrives June 25.  Visit timezeropod.com to get an essay version of every episode with citations, links, and images delivered directly to your inbox. 
    --------  
    2:00

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Time Zero

a show about the nuclearized world
Podcast website
ArtsHistoryVisual Arts

Listen to Time Zero, Things Bakers Know: The King Arthur Baking Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/26/2025 - 9:04:06 PM