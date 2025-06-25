On the premiere episode of Time Zero, we look at the ways that the threat of nuclear annihilation has shaped global realities for 80 years—and how contemporary artists, filmmakers, and writers have responded. We also consider the nuclear industry's many ecological violences, from uranium extraction, to large-scale atomic energy disasters, to the ethical and engineering failures inherent to the disposal of radioactive waste. Time Zero aims to make one thing abundantly clear: if we are to imagine any future narrative for our species, we must rethink the nuclear entirely, understanding it not as a technology, but as a monster. Learn more, make a donation, or find a text-based version of today's program at timezeropod.com.
Time Zero is a ten-episode series about the nuclearized world from American writer, researcher, composer, and visual artist Sean J Patrick Carney. Episode 01 arrives June 25. Visit timezeropod.com to get an essay version of every episode with citations, links, and images delivered directly to your inbox.