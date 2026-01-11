Tiffin Talk - The Official Podcast of the City of Tiffin, Iowa

Episode 1: Welcome to Tiffin Talk – The Official Podcast of the City of Tiffin, IowaJoin us for the very first episode of Tiffin Talk, where we bring you inside updates, community news, and conversations that matter to Tiffin residents.Hosts: Tim Kasparek, Mayor – [email protected] Orris, Council Member & Mayor Pro Tem – [email protected]: Ashley Platz, Assistant City Administrator – [email protected] Guest: Brian Detert, Director of Public Works (Celebrating 25 years with Tiffin PW!)In this episode, we cover:✅ City Project Updates – Learn more: https://tiffin-iowa.org/city_government/city_projects.php -Tiffin Water Treatment Plant Upgrade (Reverse Osmosis)-Tiffin Recreation Center progress-Economic Development news✅ Special Census – Knocking & calling starting soon! Details here: https://tiffin-iowa.org/city_government/special_census.php✅ Community Reminders:Report a Concern: Submit here: https://webgen1files1.revize.com/tiffinia/Document center/STANDARDS & PERMIT FORMS/Other Forms/Complaint-Comment-Issues Form.pdfAnnual Pet Renewals & Dog Park Registration: Info here- https://tiffin-iowa.org/residents/pets___animal_control.php✅ Council Updates:Welcome new Council Member Tony Johnson – Meet the Council https://tiffin-iowa.org/city_government/city_council.phpA heartfelt thank you to Oliver “Al” Havens for 11+ years of dedicated service to Tiffin!🎙 Coming Up Next: Meet our new Parks & Recreation Director starting January 7th!Subscribe & Listen:• Spotify• Apple Podcasts• YouTube…and more platforms soon!Visit us online: www.tiffin-iowa.orgQuestions or feedback? Email us anytime!Full transcription of Episode 01: https://webgen1files1.revize.com/tiffinia/Tiffin%20Talk%20-%20Episode%2001%20-%20Public%20Works%20Director-%20TRANSCRIPT.pdf?t=202601101905190&t=202601101905190