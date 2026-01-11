Tiffin Talk - The Official Podcast of the City of Tiffin, Iowa

Tiffin Talk - Episode 01 (Guest: Brian Detert, Public Works Director)
1/01/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
Episode 1: Welcome to Tiffin Talk – The Official Podcast of the City of Tiffin, IowaJoin us for the very first episode of Tiffin Talk, where we bring you inside updates, community news, and conversations that matter to Tiffin residents.Hosts: Tim Kasparek, Mayor – [email protected] Orris, Council Member & Mayor Pro Tem – [email protected]: Ashley Platz, Assistant City Administrator – [email protected] Guest: Brian Detert, Director of Public Works (Celebrating 25 years with Tiffin PW!)In this episode, we cover:✅ City Project Updates – Learn more: https://tiffin-iowa.org/city_government/city_projects.php -Tiffin Water Treatment Plant Upgrade (Reverse Osmosis)-Tiffin Recreation Center progress-Economic Development news✅ Special Census – Knocking & calling starting soon! Details here: https://tiffin-iowa.org/city_government/special_census.php✅ Community Reminders:Report a Concern: Submit here: https://webgen1files1.revize.com/tiffinia/Document center/STANDARDS & PERMIT FORMS/Other Forms/Complaint-Comment-Issues Form.pdfAnnual Pet Renewals & Dog Park Registration: Info here- https://tiffin-iowa.org/residents/pets___animal_control.php✅ Council Updates:Welcome new Council Member Tony Johnson – Meet the Council https://tiffin-iowa.org/city_government/city_council.phpA heartfelt thank you to Oliver “Al” Havens for 11+ years of dedicated service to Tiffin!🎙 Coming Up Next: Meet our new Parks & Recreation Director starting January 7th!Subscribe & Listen:• Spotify• Apple Podcasts• YouTube…and more platforms soon!Visit us online: www.tiffin-iowa.orgQuestions or feedback? Email us anytime!Full transcription of Episode 01: https://webgen1files1.revize.com/tiffinia/Tiffin%20Talk%20-%20Episode%2001%20-%20Public%20Works%20Director-%20TRANSCRIPT.pdf?t=202601101905190&t=202601101905190
Tiffin Talk - Meet our Host - Mayor Tim Kasparek - Bonus
12/31/2025 | 0 mins.
Hi everyone, I’m Tim Kasparek, Mayor of Tiffin. I’ve had the privilege of serving our community during an exciting time of growth and change. My role is all about making sure Tiffin continues to be a great place to live, work, and raise a family. From supporting new development to improving city services, I work closely with our council and staff to keep things moving forward. I’m passionate about building a strong, connected community, and I’m excited to share updates and answer your questions today. Thanks for tuning in!
Tiffin Talk - Trailer 2
12/30/2025 | 0 mins.
Hey Tiffin! Ready to stay in the loop? Welcome to Tiffin Talk—the podcast that brings you behind the scenes of our growing city. We’ll cover everything from new developments to community events and feature interviews with the people shaping Tiffin’s future. Don’t miss out—subscribe today and catch our new episode soon! Host Mayor Tim Kasparek & Co-Host Tim Orris, City Council Member (Mayor Pro Tem)
Tiffin Talk - Meet Co-Host Tim Orris, Mayor Pro Tem (Bonus)
12/18/2025 | 0 mins.
Meet Co-Host of Tiffin Talk - The Official Podcast of the City of Tiffin, Iowa.Hi everyone, I’m Tim Orris, Mayor Pro Tem & City Council Member of the City of Tiffin, Iowa. I’ve called Tiffin home for the past 10 years, and for the last four years, I’ve had the privilege of serving on the City Council. I truly love this community and all the things that make Tiffin unique. Being part of the team that helps guide Tiffin’s growth in a structured, thoughtful way—while keeping a strong community mindset—is something I’m passionate about. I’m excited to share conversations that matter and help keep you connected to what’s happening in our city.
Tiffin Talk (Trailer)
12/18/2025 | 0 mins.
Tiffin is growing—and we want you to be part of the journey. Welcome to Tiffin Talk, the official podcast of the City of Tiffin. Each episode will dive into the progress, plans, and people shaping our future. Stay connected, stay informed—subscribe now and don’t miss our first episode!
Tiffin Talk - The Official Podcast of the City of Tiffin, Iowa