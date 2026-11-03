Threads Magazine Podcast: "Sewing With Threads"

The podcast for people who love to sew – from the people who love to write about sewing!

Brought to you by the editors of Threads magazine, this insightful podcast takes on topics important to sewing enthusiasts. Listen in for humor, wisdom, and opinions from expert guests and the Threads staff as they discuss sewing techniques, fashion design, fitting conundrums, and more. Use your ears to become a better sewer! Hear the talent behind the world's top garment-sewing magazine.