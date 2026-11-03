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Threads Magazine Podcast: "Sewing With Threads"
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Threads Magazine Podcast: "Sewing With Threads"

Threads Magazine
ArtsDesign
Threads Magazine Podcast: "Sewing With Threads"
Latest episode

100 episodes

  • Threads Magazine Podcast: "Sewing With Threads"

    Sandra Betzina Offers a New Pattern Line | Episode 107

    11/03/2026 | 31 mins.
    Discover Sandra Betzina Patterns, a new line of garment designs by the sewing personality and teacher who brought us Power Sewing, Fabric Savvy, and Fast Fit, among other books.
  • Threads Magazine Podcast: "Sewing With Threads"

    An Encyclopedic Look at Fitting, with Saremy Duffy | Episode 106

    10/06/2026 | 47 mins.
    Saremy Duffy, author of Fitopedia (2026), talks about her experience in the fashion industry, and later in the home-sewing community. She explains why she took on the monumental task of writing an encyclopedia of fitting, and how she hopes it helps home sewists.
  • Threads Magazine Podcast: "Sewing With Threads"

    Discover CLO 3D, Fashion Design Software, with Ruby Gertz | Episode 105

    09/01/2026 | 47 mins.
    Fashion design educator Ruby Gertz discusses the benefits of CLO 3D fashion design software, a tool for creating garment designs that fit.
  • Threads Magazine Podcast: "Sewing With Threads"

    Building a Sewing Community, with Dr. ChaCha Hudson | Episode 104

    08/04/2026 | 43 mins.
    From academia to a local sewing studio, Dr. ChaCha Hudson unites sewists around skill development and fashion inclusivity.
  • Threads Magazine Podcast: "Sewing With Threads"

    Studying George Washington's Black Velvet Suits, with Timothy Long | Episode 103

    06/30/2026 | 34 mins.
    Fashion historian, curator, and museum professional Timothy Long shares how his years of detective work into garments worn by George Washington have led to some amazing findings.
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About Threads Magazine Podcast: "Sewing With Threads"
The podcast for people who love to sew – from the people who love to write about sewing! Brought to you by the editors of Threads magazine, this insightful podcast takes on topics important to sewing enthusiasts. Listen in for humor, wisdom, and opinions from expert guests and the Threads staff as they discuss sewing techniques, fashion design, fitting conundrums, and more. Use your ears to become a better sewer! Hear the talent behind the world's top garment-sewing magazine.
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