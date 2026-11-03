Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
100 episodes
- Saremy Duffy, author of Fitopedia (2026), talks about her experience in the fashion industry, and later in the home-sewing community. She explains why she took on the monumental task of writing an encyclopedia of fitting, and how she hopes it helps home sewists.
More Arts podcasts
Trending Arts podcasts
About Threads Magazine Podcast: "Sewing With Threads"
The podcast for people who love to sew – from the people who love to write about sewing! Brought to you by the editors of Threads magazine, this insightful podcast takes on topics important to sewing enthusiasts. Listen in for humor, wisdom, and opinions from expert guests and the Threads staff as they discuss sewing techniques, fashion design, fitting conundrums, and more. Use your ears to become a better sewer! Hear the talent behind the world's top garment-sewing magazine.Podcast website
Listen to Threads Magazine Podcast: "Sewing With Threads", Fantasy Fangirls and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Threads Magazine Podcast: "Sewing With Threads"
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.