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Gay Erotica by Liam Williams

Liam Williams
ArtsBooks
Gay Erotica by Liam Williams
Latest episode

79 episodes

  • Gay Erotica by Liam Williams

    Locker Room Reunion - gay erotic fiction

    06/29/2026 | 31 mins.
    Regular readers and listeners will know I love a locker-room story and love a reunion story. Here's a story that combines both.
    Thanks for listening. If you'd like to support me and the podcast while getting a little extra for yourself, you can find me on Patreon.
    I'm now taking commissions! If you've got a story you want written by me, then click the link and get in touch.
    Want to stay up to date with everything that's happening with all of my work? Sign up to my semi-regular newsletter. Don't worry, I don't remember to send them that often, so they won't clog up your 'box. You can also sign up for updates about the more 'taboo' stories that my mate Jack is writing for me.
    Newsletter signup.
    If you enjoyed this podcast (and the wank you had while listening), check out the Proud Bators podcast that I also host. It's a show focused on bring the topic of masturbation out of the shadows, promoting acceptance and positivity of man's favourite activity.
    Want to connect with Liam? He's not very active on the usual social media sites, but you can join the Liam Williams Erotica Social Group and catch up with him and socialise with other fans.
    Want more of my writing? You can find my published works on my website.
    Buy My Books
  • Gay Erotica by Liam Williams

    Barber's Close Shave - gay erotic fiction

    06/03/2026 | 23 mins.
    There are a few barber shops on my street. While none of them is explicitly ‘gay’, there is one in particular that's small and a little more personal, which was part of the inspiration for this story.
    Thanks for listening. If you'd like to support me and the podcast while getting a little extra for yourself, you can find me on Patreon.
    Want more of my writing? You can find my published works on my website.
    Buy My Books
    Want to stay up to date with everything that's happening with all of my work? Sign up to my semi-regular newsletter. Don't worry, I don't remember to send them that often, so they won't clog up your 'box. You can also sign up for updates about the more 'taboo' stories that my mate Jack is writing for me.
    Newsletter signup.
    If you've enjoyed the audio version of the stories, the written versions are on the website.
    If you'd like exclusive written stories then you can sign up for my members-only substack or Patreon, which gives you bonus stories, as well as early access to the stories.
    If you enjoyed this podcast (and the wank you had while listening), check out the Proud Bators podcast that I also host. It's a show focused on bring the topic of masturbation out of the shadows, promoting acceptance and positivity of man's favourite activity.
    I'm now taking commissions! If you've got a story you want written by me, then click the link and get in touch.
  • Gay Erotica by Liam Williams

    Exposure Therapy - Part 1 - Gay erotic fiction

    05/14/2026 | 17 mins.
    This is part 1 of a story commissioned from me by a listener. He's graciously agreed to release it to the public, but he's getting an exclusive ebook and audio version as well. If you'd like to commission a story from me, get in touch. You get to choose the topic, the length and the level of exclusivity. Part 2 is coming soon for higher level patrons.
    I'm now taking commissions! If you've got a story you want written by me, then click the link and get in touch.
    Want to stay up to date with everything that's happening with all of my work? Sign up to my semi-regular newsletter. Don't worry, I don't remember to send them that often, so they won't clog up your 'box. You can also sign up for updates about the more 'taboo' stories that my mate Jack is writing for me.
    Newsletter signup.
    If you enjoyed this podcast (and the wank you had while listening), check out the Proud Bators podcast that I also host. It's a show focused on bring the topic of masturbation out of the shadows, promoting acceptance and positivity of man's favourite activity.
    Thanks for listening. If you'd like to support me and the podcast while getting a little extra for yourself, you can find me on Patreon.
    Want to connect with Liam? He's not very active on the usual social media sites, but you can join the Liam Williams Erotica Social Group and catch up with him and socialise with other fans.
    If you've enjoyed the audio version of the stories, the written versions are on the website.
    If you'd like exclusive written stories then you can sign up for my members-only substack or Patreon, which gives you bonus stories, as well as early access to the stories.
    Want more of my writing? You can find my published works on my website.
    Buy My Books
    There's more to this story. The next part, or parts, or the prequel, are available to Patreon patrons.
  • Gay Erotica by Liam Williams

    The Dare - listener story

    04/24/2026 | 32 mins.
    A story shared and commissioned by a listener. Steve sent this to me with the tag line - This is a 100% true story of how I became a cocksucker - and am to this day.
    I'll admit I've taken a little bit of artistic licence in writing the full story but I hope I've held true to Steve's experience.
    I'm now taking commissions! If you've got a story you want written by me, then click the link and get in touch.
    Thanks for listening. If you'd like to support me and the podcast while getting a little extra for yourself, you can find me on Patreon.
    If you enjoyed this podcast (and the wank you had while listening), check out the Proud Bators podcast that I also host. It's a show focused on bring the topic of masturbation out of the shadows, promoting acceptance and positivity of man's favourite activity.
    Want to stay up to date with everything that's happening with all of my work? Sign up to my semi-regular newsletter. Don't worry, I don't remember to send them that often, so they won't clog up your 'box. You can also sign up for updates about the more 'taboo' stories that my mate Jack is writing for me.
    Newsletter signup.
    Want to connect with Liam? He's not very active on the usual social media sites, but you can join the Liam Williams Erotica Social Group and catch up with him and socialise with other fans.
    If you've enjoyed the audio version of the stories, the written versions are on the website.
    If you'd like exclusive written stories then you can sign up for my members-only substack or Patreon, which gives you bonus stories, as well as early access to the stories.
    Want more of my writing? You can find my published works on my website.
    Buy My Books
  • Gay Erotica by Liam Williams

    Hitchhiker's Surprise - gay erotic fiction

    04/09/2026 | 39 mins.
    Ben picks up a stranded young man on an interstate trip and gets more than he expected, or could have hoped for.
    Thanks for listening. If you'd like to support me and the podcast while getting a little extra for yourself, you can find me on Patreon.
    Want to stay up to date with everything that's happening with all of my work? Sign up to my semi-regular newsletter. Don't worry, I don't remember to send them that often, so they won't clog up your 'box. You can also sign up for updates about the more 'taboo' stories that my mate Jack is writing for me.
    Newsletter signup.
    I'm now taking commissions! If you've got a story you want written by me, then click the link and get in touch.
    Want to connect with Liam? He's not very active on the usual social media sites, but you can join the Liam Williams Erotica Social Group and catch up with him and socialise with other fans.
    If you've enjoyed the audio version of the stories, the written versions are on the website.
    If you'd like exclusive written stories then you can sign up for my members-only substack or Patreon, which gives you bonus stories, as well as early access to the stories.
    Want more of my writing? You can find my published works on my website.
    Buy My Books
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About Gay Erotica by Liam Williams
Join Liam Williams as he reads his gay erotic short stories. Every two weeks there's a new original work for fans of gay erotica. If you'd like your story featured, please get in touch.
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