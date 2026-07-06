This is part 1 of a story commissioned from me by a listener. He's graciously agreed to release it to the public, but he's getting an exclusive ebook and audio version as well. If you'd like to commission a story from me, get in touch. You get to choose the topic, the length and the level of exclusivity. Part 2 is coming soon for higher level patrons.

I'm now taking commissions! If you've got a story you want written by me, then click the link and get in touch.

Want to stay up to date with everything that's happening with all of my work? Sign up to my semi-regular newsletter. Don't worry, I don't remember to send them that often, so they won't clog up your 'box. You can also sign up for updates about the more 'taboo' stories that my mate Jack is writing for me.

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If you enjoyed this podcast (and the wank you had while listening), check out the Proud Bators podcast that I also host. It's a show focused on bring the topic of masturbation out of the shadows, promoting acceptance and positivity of man's favourite activity.

Thanks for listening. If you'd like to support me and the podcast while getting a little extra for yourself, you can find me on Patreon.

Want to connect with Liam? He's not very active on the usual social media sites, but you can join the Liam Williams Erotica Social Group and catch up with him and socialise with other fans.

If you've enjoyed the audio version of the stories, the written versions are on the website.

If you'd like exclusive written stories then you can sign up for my members-only substack or Patreon, which gives you bonus stories, as well as early access to the stories.

Want more of my writing? You can find my published works on my website.

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There's more to this story. The next part, or parts, or the prequel, are available to Patreon patrons.