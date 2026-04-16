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This Week in James City County
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This Week in James City County

James City County Government
Government
This Week in James City County
Latest episode

234 episodes

  • This Week in James City County

    James City County Community Land Trust

    04/15/2026 | 22 mins.
    James City County has a great new tool in the toolbox for affordable housing. Check it out and let us know what you think!
  • This Week in James City County

    FY2027-28 Proposed Budget with County Administrator Scott Stevens

    04/07/2026 | 19 mins.
    County Administrator Scott Stevens joins us on the podcast this week to discuss the FY2027-28 Proposed Budget.

    Opportunities for public feedback:

    April 9, 5:30 p.m. - Budget Community Meeting featuring an overview of the James City Service Authority and James City County FY2027 Proposed Budgets, followed by audience Q&A. Questions can be submitted ahead of the meeting to community.meetings@jamescitycountyva.gov.

    April 14, 5 p.m. - Public Hearing on the FY2027 Proposed Budget during the Board of Supervisors regular meeting. Send input to board@jamescitycountyva.gov or call 757-253-6609 and leave a message.
  • This Week in James City County

    March 30, 2026 - Update on the Government Center

    03/30/2026 | 14 mins.
    Brad Rinehimer, Assistant County Administrator, joins the podcast for an update on the new government center.
  • This Week in James City County

    Great American Cleanup 2026

    03/24/2026 | 18 mins.
    We chat with our friends from General Services - Sustainability to learn all about the Great American Cleanup and other ways to get involved! Check it out and let us know what you think!
  • This Week in James City County

    Turf Love 2026

    03/17/2026 | 11 mins.
    Turf Love helps homeowners grow and maintain healthy lawns while preventing environmental harm from over-application of fertilizers or pesticides, preventing soil erosion, and reducing water usage in irrigation. Check it out and let us know what you think!
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About This Week in James City County
Podcast by James City County Government
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