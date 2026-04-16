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234 episodes
- County Administrator Scott Stevens joins us on the podcast this week to discuss the FY2027-28 Proposed Budget.
Opportunities for public feedback:
April 9, 5:30 p.m. - Budget Community Meeting featuring an overview of the James City Service Authority and James City County FY2027 Proposed Budgets, followed by audience Q&A. Questions can be submitted ahead of the meeting to community.meetings@jamescitycountyva.gov.
April 14, 5 p.m. - Public Hearing on the FY2027 Proposed Budget during the Board of Supervisors regular meeting. Send input to board@jamescitycountyva.gov or call 757-253-6609 and leave a message.
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