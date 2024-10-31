On season ten of Hollywood & Crime, seductive cocaine dealer Lanie Jacobs and ambitious variety show producer Roy Radin are desperate to break into the movie business. When they forge an alliance with famous power player Robert Evans, it seems they have it made. But a web of deceit and double crosses leads to paying a deadly price. Hosts Tracy Pattin and Josh Lucas guide listeners into the dark underbelly of 1980s Hollywood, where the high-stakes worlds of cocaine trafficking and big-screen dreams were on a crash course with murder. Listen to Hollywood & Crime: The Cotton Club Murder on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts starting December 2nd. Listen early and ad-free on Wondery+ starting November 11th. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App or on Apple Podcasts.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

About Hollywood & Crime

The Hollywood & Crime series explores notorious true crime stories from the heart of Hollywood, delving into the dark underbelly of fame and uncovering infamous murders, scandals, and unsolved mysteries.Season 8: The Cotton Club Murder: On June 10th, 1983, the decomposing body of a well-dressed man was found in a desolate canyon near Los Angeles. John Doe #94 would soon be identified as missing variety show producer Roy Radin. He'd last been seen after meeting with a mysterious woman in a gold dress. Her name was Lanie Jacobs.Jacobs and Radin were obsessed with becoming Hollywood movie producers. And when their paths collided, it led them to a tantalizing film deal promising fame and fortune. But then, a twisted script unfolded, plunging them into a million-dollar cocaine and cash heist, a tangled web of lies, and ultimately – murder.The trail led investigators right to Hollywood's doorstep, linking former golden boy producer Robert Evans to the case and dredging up Radin's own troubled past.But the case turned ice cold. It would take more than five years of dogged pursuit by the L.A. Sheriff’s Department detectives, a secret undercover witness, and another murder almost 3,000 miles from Hollywood – to unlock the truth.This is the story of a doomed Hollywood partnership, a grisly murder and the search that stretched across the country for a killer – or killers.Season 7: The Execution of Bonny Lee Bakley - The story of the toxic relationship between actor Robert Blake and his wife Bonny, her shocking murder, and the chaotic trial that followed.Season 6: Billionaire Boys Club - In 1980s LA, a group of prep school boys, led by Joe Hunt, formed the "Billionaire Boys Club" but spiraled into kidnapping, torture, and revenge.Season 5: The Wonderland Murders - In 1981, a drug-fueled gang and a crime kingpin were involved in a brutal quadruple murder in the Hollywood Hills.Season 4: Death of a Starlet - The tragic tale of Playboy Playmate Dorothy Stratten, caught between three men - Hugh Hefner, Peter Bogdanovich, and her husband Paul Snider.Season 3: The Dating Game Killer - The story of Rodney Alcala, a serial killer who appeared on The Dating Game while in the midst of a cross-country murder spree.Season 2: Young Charlie - The dark journey of Charles Manson, from his troubled childhood to orchestrating the infamous Tate-LaBianca murders.Season 1: Murder in Hollywoodland - The investigation into the 1922 murder of famed director William Desmond Taylor, revealing scandalous affairs and underground drug dens. (edited)