Welcome back to the playground! For her very first guest, Sazan couldn't think of anyone better than her favorite human and co-host for life — her husband, Stevie Hendrix. 🥰In this episode, Stevie brings plenty of fun: a prank call to Sazan's mom, reflections on life since stepping away from the podcast world, and a glimpse into some exciting new chapters unfolding. You'll also hear the story behind I'm Fun Now including the question Stevie asked Sazan in a gym parking lot that ignited the vision for this podcast.
WELCOME TO I’M FUN NOW!
Welcome to I'm Fun Now with Sazan Hendrix! In her very first episode, Sazan opens the gates to the playground sharing why she's back behind the mic, what this new space is all about, and a glimpse of what you can look forward to each week. She even leaves you with a little "funwork" assignment to get started.
Coming Soon: I'm Fun Now with Sazan Hendrix
I'm Fun Now with Sazan Hendrix is your weekly permission slip to laugh, heal, and rediscover the spark God placed inside you. Each episode brings real stories, honest conversations, and out-of-this-world topics designed to ignite joy in your everyday life. This is a sisterhood where faith and freedom collide, reminding you it's never too late to rise, play, and become the woman you were always meant to be. Welcome to the fun side of life. Let's grow, girls! Launching 10/1.
Episode 196 Saying Goodbye For Now
All we can say is thank you TGL fam. You’ve become such a part of our lives the last four years. We’ve truly learned so much more about The Good Life through this journey. Stevie also has a miracle story about his knee that he wants to share at the end of the show. It’s not goodbye forever just goodbye for now. It’s about to get GOOD!
Continue to follow us:
@sazan
@stevie_hendrix
Stevieandsazan.com
Restoring Your Hope
Hey Fam! Today we’ve got our good friend and NY times best selling author Danielle Walker on the show today + a good convo on hope. We hope this episode leaves you rejuvenated and your hope restored. It’s about to get GOOD!
I’m Fun Now with Sazan Hendrix is your weekly permission slip to laugh, heal, and rediscover the spark God placed inside you. Each episode brings real stories, honest conversations, and out-of-this-world topics designed to ignite joy in your everyday life. This is a sisterhood where faith and freedom collide, reminding you it’s never too late to rise, play, and become the woman you were always meant to be. Welcome to the fun side of life. Let’s grow, girls!