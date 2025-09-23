The 0$ haircut marketing hack that built a grooming success

Jason Yeats didn't start out in the grooming industry. With no background in hair or beauty, launching a men's barbershop chain wasn't the obvious path. But when a friend voiced his frustration with the lack of great options for guys, a spark was lit. What began as a side hustle quickly became G.O.A.T. Haircuts: a bold, membership-based grooming experience built for modern men. In this episode of Growth Diaries, host Sudheer Koneru chats with Jason about scaling from one store to over twenty, why unlimited haircuts were a gamble that paid off, and how G.O.A.T. is redefining confidence, from fresh fades to hormone therapy. From creating a culture where stylists stick around for years to expanding into med spas with the same loyal customer base, Jason shares what it takes to grow a brand rooted in service, systems, and a whole lot of swagger.