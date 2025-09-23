How a civil engineer built a 25-store medspa success
A remarkable transformation story is unfolding in India’s beauty and wellness industry. What began as a passionate hobby in army institutes has evolved into Bodycraft, a pioneering chain of over 25 luxury wellness centers that redefine how we think about beauty, dermatology, and wellness services. At the helm of this evolution is Sahil Gupta, an engineer-turned-entrepreneur who took his mother’s vision and scaled it into something extraordinary.
In this episode of Growth Diaries, Sahil joins host Sudheer Koneru to reveal the strategic thinking and operational excellence that have helped Bodycraft pioneer a unique business model combining high-end salon services with medical aesthetics. His journey offers valuable lessons for wellness industry entrepreneurs looking to scale their operations while maintaining service excellence.
47:59
Why 4.9+ Google reviews matter more than ad spend
Creating a successful beauty and wellness franchise model requires more than just a great concept. It demands systemic execution, data-driven decision-making, and an unwavering focus on customer experience. Aaron Meyers, CEO of Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop for Guys, is proving this through the remarkable growth of his men’s grooming franchise, which has expanded to over 50 locations with plans for 1000 units nationwide.
In this episode of Growth Diaries, Aaron sits down with host Sudheer Koneru to discuss how he’s revolutionizing men’s grooming through a membership-first approach. Learn why capacity should drive marketing decisions, how to create a friction-free membership model that keeps customers coming back, and proven strategies for scaling to 1000+ locations.
48:23
The breakfast that funded Beverly Hills’ coolest medical aesthetics spa
When it comes to medical aesthetics, one entrepreneur saw beyond the clinical approach that dominated the industry. Nicci Levy, Founder and CEO of Alchemy 43, has transformed the medical spa experience into something more approachable, lifestyle-focused, and empowering.
Starting from her early days at makeup counters to building a national brand with nice locations across six markets, her journey offers valuable insights for wellness business owners looking to scale while maintaining quality and brand integrity.
In this episode of Growth Diaries, Nicci joins host Sudheer Koneru to share her journey from working at cosmetics counters to building a revolutionary medical aesthetics brand. Discover how she scaled from a $7,000 investment to creating a membership-based beauty empire, leveraging strategic locations, strong referral programs, and consistent customer experiences.
54:55
What It Takes to Build Denmark’s Most Loved Salon Brand
Tommy Nielsen didn’t set out to run a salon empire. With a finance and consulting background, the beauty industry wasn’t on his radar until an unexpected partnership led him to Rodeo, a bold new salon concept in Denmark.
Under Tommy’s leadership, Rodeo has expanded to 11 locations, attracted over 20,000 members, and redefined what a salon experience can be. In this episode of Growth Diaries, host Sudheer Koneru sits down with Tommy to explore how approaching the salon business like an entrepreneur, not a hairdresser, changed everything, from building an in-house academy and training stylists from day one to creating a membership experience that keeps 95% of clients coming back.
52:29
The 0$ haircut marketing hack that built a grooming success
Jason Yeats didn't start out in the grooming industry. With no background in hair or beauty, launching a men's barbershop chain wasn't the obvious path. But when a friend voiced his frustration with the lack of great options for guys, a spark was lit. What began as a side hustle quickly became G.O.A.T. Haircuts: a bold, membership-based grooming experience built for modern men.
In this episode of Growth Diaries, host Sudheer Koneru chats with Jason about scaling from one store to over twenty, why unlimited haircuts were a gamble that paid off, and how G.O.A.T. is redefining confidence, from fresh fades to hormone therapy. From creating a culture where stylists stick around for years to expanding into med spas with the same loyal customer base, Jason shares what it takes to grow a brand rooted in service, systems, and a whole lot of swagger.
