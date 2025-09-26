Powered by RND
The Home Service Hustle
The Home Service Hustle
Jonathan Bannister
Business
Available Episodes

  • Tim Harrell-From ICU to CEO: The Tim Harrell Story
    🔥 From rock bottom to running his own HVAC company. In this week’s Home Service Hustle full episode, host Jonathan Bannister sits down with Tim Harrell, CEO of Giddy-Up Heating and Air, to talk about his incredible journey. Tim grew up in rural East Texas, went to Baylor, made some hard mistakes, and even found himself in the ICU after a life-altering experience. But instead of staying down, he rededicated his life to Jesus Christ and started over. He entered the HVAC world in 2018, got laid off, and started at the very bottom as an installer’s helper. By 2025, he launched his own business. Along the way, he learned what true grit, passion, and faith really mean in business and in life. 💡 In this episode, Tim shares: ✅ Why you only get out of business what you put in ✅ How trust, reputation, and marketing drive growth ✅ The role mindset and faith play in overcoming setbacks ✅ How being authentic, even goofy, can make you stand out in marketing This episode is packed with raw honesty, powerful takeaways, and inspiration for anyone hustling in the home service industry. 🎧 Check it out on: Apple PodcastsSpotify 👉 Get to know Tim better here: Facebook: Tim Harrell LinkedIn: Tim Harrell
    --------  
    33:06
  • Jon Anderson: The Mindset Shift That Builds Champions in Life and Business
    This week on the Home Service Hustle Podcast, host Jonathan Bannister sits down with Jon Andersen, former professional strongman, bodybuilder, and wrestler turned entrepreneur. From overcoming childhood challenges to building multiple 6 and 7 figure businesses, Jon shares how mindset, discipline, and being willing to make uncomfortable changes can transform not just your business but your entire life. 🔥 Inside this episode: How to reframe struggle into strengthThe role mindset plays in creating wealth and opportunityWhy success often comes from doing what others will notLessons from the world of strongman, bodybuilding, and wrestling that apply directly to entrepreneurship If you are ready to level up your money, marketing, and mindset, this episode is a must watch. 🎧 Check it out now: Apple PodcastsSpotify Get to know Jon better here: Instagram TikTok YouTube Facebook X/Twitter Website: Jon-andersen.com Max Performance Peptides: Maxperformancepeptides.com
    --------  
    53:39
  • Sam Wakefield and Ken Baden D2D
    🔥 Introducing D2D- the new growth system that every contractor needs to know about. Branding + marketing + door to door canvassing = unstoppable momentum. This collab between The Home Service Hustle, Close It Now, and The Kitchen Table Podcast is more than a conversation. It’s a revolution in how contractors get appointments, build trust, and dominate their neighborhoods. Listen now and discover why D2D is the ultimate playbook for home service success. 🎧 Check it out now: Apple PodcastsSpotify
    --------  
    1:23:45
  • Chuck Thokey: Stop Settling for Average Sales and Start Closing at 60%
    On this week’s Home Service Hustle Podcast host Jonathan Bannister sits down with Chuck Thokey, a nationally recognized sales coach, author, and keynote speaker who has helped home improvement companies grow revenue by 50% to 200%. In this powerful episode Chuck shares how he took sales teams from a 28% close rate to over 60%, why training is non-negotiable, and how the future of sales and marketing will be shaped by AI. He also dives into the importance of brand equity, storytelling, and creating long term success instead of chasing short term leads. This conversation is packed with insights on money, marketing, and mindset that every home service professional needs to hear. 🔥 Don’t settle for average. Learn how to dominate your market with proven strategies. 👉 Watch the full episode now! 🎧 Check it out now: Apple PodcastsSpotify Get to know Chuck better here: 🌐 Website 🔗 LinkedIn 📸 Instagram 📘 Facebook
    --------  
    50:58
  • Eric Oberembt: Lead With Trust: Recovery, Culture, and Building a Brand That Lasts
    This week on the Home Service Hustle, we sit down with Eric Oberembt, the no-BS entrepreneur who rebuilt his life after addiction and turned D&M Roofing into a multi-million dollar machine. Eric shares the hard truth about leadership, mindset, and building real culture in business. You’ll hear about: ✅ How sobriety changed his life and business ✅ Why trust is the #1 leadership skill ✅ The TEAM method: Trust, Empathy, Authenticity, Meaning ✅ Why most people fake authenticity and lose ✅ How to build a brand instead of chasing leads ✅ His work with Roofers in Recovery and Cult Culture Movement This one’s real. It’s raw. It’s what business owners need to hear right now. 👉 Get to know Eric better here: Instagram: @oberembt Facebook: facebook.com/eric.oberembt LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/eric-oberembt-73968112 Website: ericoberembt.com
    --------  
    47:06

About The Home Service Hustle

Join Home Service Hustle's Talented (and remarkably handsome) Host, Jonathan Bannister as he hosts fantastic and masterful guests bringing the heat when it comes to business, strategy, mindset and mastership in the Home Service Space.
Business

