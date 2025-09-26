Tim Harrell-From ICU to CEO: The Tim Harrell Story

🔥 From rock bottom to running his own HVAC company. In this week’s Home Service Hustle full episode, host Jonathan Bannister sits down with Tim Harrell, CEO of Giddy-Up Heating and Air, to talk about his incredible journey. Tim grew up in rural East Texas, went to Baylor, made some hard mistakes, and even found himself in the ICU after a life-altering experience. But instead of staying down, he rededicated his life to Jesus Christ and started over. He entered the HVAC world in 2018, got laid off, and started at the very bottom as an installer’s helper. By 2025, he launched his own business. Along the way, he learned what true grit, passion, and faith really mean in business and in life. 💡 In this episode, Tim shares: ✅ Why you only get out of business what you put in ✅ How trust, reputation, and marketing drive growth ✅ The role mindset and faith play in overcoming setbacks ✅ How being authentic, even goofy, can make you stand out in marketing This episode is packed with raw honesty, powerful takeaways, and inspiration for anyone hustling in the home service industry. 🎧 Check it out on: Apple PodcastsSpotify 👉 Get to know Tim better here: Facebook: Tim Harrell LinkedIn: Tim Harrell