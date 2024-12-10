Ben Minicucci joins the show to discuss Alaska's big news today — and then some. Minicucci talks about the airline's aggressive growth plans, which it says target $1 billion in incremental profits by 2027. Those plans include new international routes to Asia next year, building up and defending its Seattle hub, expanding premium and loyalty offerings, and more.We would like to thank Accelya for sponsoring this episode.Questions, responses or feedback? Visit www.theairshowpodcast.com to get in touch with us.
Is 'durable and differentiated' enough for Delta?
The top U.S.-based airline continues to play it cool. Delta's execs were casual during the airline's most recent investor day — yes, Delta's targeting younger, more affluent customers and it's experimenting with A.I. for revenue management, but why overstate the possibilities? Jon Ostrower, Brian Sumers and Brett Snyder talk about the state of calm, cool, confident Delta. Is it too confident? Could it use some humility, as United is motivated to overtake it?
Marty St. George on his second act at JetBlue
Marty St. George joins the show this week to discuss his second stint at JetBlue, this time as president. With Brian Sumers, Jon Ostrower and Brett Snyder, St. George discusses the turnaround he intends to oversee at the struggling JetBlue to improve its profitability, culture, and operations (called Jet Forward). St. George also talked about how he's evolved as a manager and decision-maker, his dream airplane and how to deal with the effects of Pratt engine issues, and more.
A321XLR - Revolution or Replacement?
The A321XLR entered service with Iberia on November 14, and so begins the next generation of long-haul, narrowbody flying. Will this usher in an era of new and exciting routes or will it just end up being a 757 replacement? Brett, Brian, and Jon ponder that topic in this week's episode.
Southwest's détente
Is the drama over? Is this a ceasefire? An agreement to cooperate? Brett Snyder, Brian Sumers and Jon Ostrower discuss the recent détente between Southwest Airlines and Elliott Investment Management. Elliott gained five of Southwest's 13 board seats, and the two sides agreed to table the rest of their disagreements until Valentine's Day 2026. Will Southwest fix its revenue problem by then?