Marty St. George on his second act at JetBlue

Marty St. George joins the show this week to discuss his second stint at JetBlue, this time as president. With Brian Sumers, Jon Ostrower and Brett Snyder, St. George discusses the turnaround he intends to oversee at the struggling JetBlue to improve its profitability, culture, and operations (called Jet Forward). St. George also talked about how he's evolved as a manager and decision-maker, his dream airplane and how to deal with the effects of Pratt engine issues, and more.We would like to thank Accelya for sponsoring this episode.Questions, responses or feedback? Visit www.theairshowpodcast.com to get in touch with us.