Money Girl's Quick and Dirty Tips for a Richer Life

Money Girl provides short and friendly personal finance, real estate, and investing tips to help you live a richer life. Whether you're just starting out or are... More
7 Best Ways to Invest Extra Cash
Laura answers a listener's question about how to invest extra cash after maxing out a retirement plan at work.
5/3/2023
18:02
How to Avoid Capital Gains Taxes (Legally) on Your Home Sale
Laura covers what to know about selling your home and the taxes you could owe. She explains a legit way to skip taxes or pay significantly less, called section 121 or capital gains tax exclusion.
4/26/2023
16:31
Taking 401(k) Loans–11 Pros and Cons You Should Know
Laura answers a listener's question about 401(k) loans and using them to pay off credit card debt. She covers 11 pros and cons of taking a loan from a workplace retirement plan, such as a 401(k) or 403(b).
4/19/2023
20:20
Pros and Cons of Buying an Investment Property Before a First Home
Laura answers a listener's question by reviewing tips to prioritize your financial goals and the ten main pros and cons of buying an investment property before your first home.
4/12/2023
19:01
Too Rich for a Roth IRA? Use 3 Legal Ways to Have One
Laura covers three legit ways to have a Roth IRA–even if you're technically ineligible because you earn too much–and why their tax-free benefits are so powerful for young owners and retirees.
Money Girl provides short and friendly personal finance, real estate, and investing tips to help you live a richer life. Whether you're just starting out or are already a savvy investor, Money Girl's advice will point you in the right direction. To download podcast episodes not shown here, visit QuickandDirtyTips.com