Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Money Girl's Quick and Dirty Tips for a Richer Life in the App
Listen to Money Girl's Quick and Dirty Tips for a Richer Life in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsBusiness
Money Girl's Quick and Dirty Tips for a Richer Life

Money Girl's Quick and Dirty Tips for a Richer Life

Podcast Money Girl's Quick and Dirty Tips for a Richer Life
Podcast Money Girl's Quick and Dirty Tips for a Richer Life

Money Girl's Quick and Dirty Tips for a Richer Life

QuickAndDirtyTips.com
add
Money Girl provides short and friendly personal finance, real estate, and investing tips to help you live a richer life. Whether you're just starting out or are... More
BusinessInvestingBusinessEntrepreneurshipEducationHow To
Money Girl provides short and friendly personal finance, real estate, and investing tips to help you live a richer life. Whether you're just starting out or are... More

Available Episodes

5 of 746
  • 7 Best Ways to Invest Extra Cash
    Laura answers a listener’s question about how to invest extra cash after maxing out a retirement plan at work.Money Girl is hosted by Laura Adams. A transcript is available at Simplecast.Have a money question? Send an email to [email protected] or leave a voicemail at 302-365-0308.Find Money Girl on Facebook and Twitter, or subscribe to the newsletter for more personal finance tips.Money Girl is a part of Quick and Dirty Tips.Links: https://www.quickanddirtytips.com/https://www.quickanddirtytips.com/money-girl-newsletterhttps://www.facebook.com/MoneyGirlQDThttps://twitter.com/LauraAdamshttps://lauradadams.com/ 
    5/3/2023
    18:02
  • How to Avoid Capital Gains Taxes (Legally) on Your Home Sale
    Laura covers what to know about selling your home and the taxes you could owe. She explains a legit way to skip taxes or pay significantly less, called section 121 or capital gains tax exclusion.Money Girl is hosted by Laura Adams. A transcript is available at Simplecast.Have a money question? Send an email to [email protected] or leave a voicemail at 302-365-0308.Find Money Girl on Facebook and Twitter, or subscribe to the newsletter for more personal finance tips.Money Girl is a part of Quick and Dirty Tips.Links: https://www.quickanddirtytips.com/https://www.quickanddirtytips.com/money-girl-newsletterhttps://www.facebook.com/MoneyGirlQDThttps://twitter.com/LauraAdamshttps://lauradadams.com/ 
    4/26/2023
    16:31
  • Taking 401(k) Loans–11 Pros and Cons You Should Know
    Laura answers a listener’s question about 401(k) loans and using them to pay off credit card debt. She covers 11 pros and cons of taking a loan from a workplace retirement plan, such as a 401(k) or 403(b).Money Girl is hosted by Laura Adams. A transcript is available at Simplecast.Have a money question? Send an email to [email protected] or leave a voicemail at 302-365-0308.Find Money Girl on Facebook and Twitter, or subscribe to the newsletter for more personal finance tips.Money Girl is a part of Quick and Dirty Tips.Links:https://www.quickanddirtytips.com/https://www.quickanddirtytips.com/money-girl-newsletterhttps://www.facebook.com/MoneyGirlQDThttps://twitter.com/LauraAdamshttps://lauradadams.com
    4/19/2023
    20:20
  • Pros and Cons of Buying an Investment Property Before a First Home
    Laura answers a listener’s question by reviewing tips to prioritize your financial goals and the ten main pros and cons of buying an investment property before your first home.Money Girl is hosted by Laura Adams. A transcript is available at Simplecast.Have a money question? Send an email to [email protected] or leave a voicemail at 302-365-0308.Find Money Girl on Facebook and Twitter, or subscribe to the newsletter for more personal finance tips.Money Girl is a part of Quick and Dirty Tips.Links: https://www.quickanddirtytips.com/https://www.quickanddirtytips.com/money-girl-newsletterhttps://www.facebook.com/MoneyGirlQDThttps://twitter.com/LauraAdamshttps://lauradadams.com/
    4/12/2023
    19:01
  • Too Rich for a Roth IRA? Use 3 Legal Ways to Have One
    Laura covers three legit ways to have a Roth IRA–even if you’re technically ineligible because you earn too much–and why their tax-free benefits are so powerful for young owners and retirees.Money Girl is hosted by Laura Adams. A transcript is available at Simplecast.Have a money question? Send an email to [email protected] or leave a voicemail at 302-365-0308.Find Money Girl on Facebook and Twitter, or subscribe to the newsletter for more personal finance tips.Money Girl is a part of Quick and Dirty Tips.Links: https://www.quickanddirtytips.com/https://www.quickanddirtytips.com/money-girl-newsletterhttps://www.facebook.com/MoneyGirlQDThttps://twitter.com/LauraAdamshttps://lauradadams.com/
    4/5/2023
    19:16

More Business podcasts

About Money Girl's Quick and Dirty Tips for a Richer Life

Money Girl provides short and friendly personal finance, real estate, and investing tips to help you live a richer life. Whether you're just starting out or are already a savvy investor, Money Girl's advice will point you in the right direction. To download podcast episodes not shown here, visit QuickandDirtyTips.com
Podcast website

Listen to Money Girl's Quick and Dirty Tips for a Richer Life, Training and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Money Girl's Quick and Dirty Tips for a Richer Life

Money Girl's Quick and Dirty Tips for a Richer Life

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Money Girl's Quick and Dirty Tips for a Richer Life: Podcasts in Family