The Whole Truth - Greenville County Democratic Party
Greenville County Democratic Party
  • The Whole Truth - Greenville County Democratic Party

    GCDP E10 – Dexter Reaves – Aud

    1/03/2026 | 20 mins.

    Charles and Stacey interview Dexter Reaves, one of the two Write-in Candidates for the SC Legislature, in the special election that occurred Dec 23, 2025.

  • The Whole Truth - Greenville County Democratic Party

    GCDP E10 – Dexter Reaves – Vid

    1/03/2026 | 20 mins.

    Charles and Stacey interview Dexter Reaves, one of the twoWrite-in Candidates for the SC Legislature, in the special election that occurred Dec 23, 2025.

  • The Whole Truth - Greenville County Democratic Party

    GCDP E09 – Hot Topics and “That’s Not The Whole Truth” - Vid

    12/20/2025 | 45 mins.

    In this episode, Charles and Steve, the 1st Vice Chair of the GCDP discuss several topics including: 1) the increase in health care prices due to the Republican lead congress allowing the Premium TaxCredits to expire, 2) the SC Governor’s race, and 3) nationwide gerrymandering.We also introduce a new segment called “That’s Not The Whole Truth,” where we analyze the content of right wing radio.

  • The Whole Truth - Greenville County Democratic Party

    GCDP E09 – Hot Topics and “That’s Not The Whole Truth” - Audio

    12/20/2025 | 45 mins.

    In this episode, Charles and Steve, the 1st Vice Chair of the GCDP discuss several topics including: 1) the increase in health care prices due to the Republican lead congress allowing the Premium TaxCredits to expire, 2) the SC Governor’s race, and 3) nationwide gerrymandering.We also introduce a new segment called “That’s Not The Whole Truth,” where we analyze the content of right wing radio.

  • The Whole Truth - Greenville County Democratic Party

    E08 - Guest Sylvia Wright - Cand. Super of Education - Aud

    12/06/2025 | 32 mins.

    Stacey interviews Sylvia Wright, the Democratic candidate for SC Superintendent of Education.

About The Whole Truth - Greenville County Democratic Party

Here in Greenville County, SC this is your information source in for the whole truth - not just what is said in sound bites and headlines, but what it really means to you, your loved ones and your neighbors. We take a close look at the policies that are directly impacting your wallet, your lifestyle, your surroundings and what the future impacts will be. We delve into the county and city level decisions that have a direct impact on you. We also illuminate how the politics at the national level are changing those at the SC state house and here in the upstate .
