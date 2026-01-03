GCDP E10 – Dexter Reaves – Aud
1/03/2026 | 20 mins.
Charles and Stacey interview Dexter Reaves, one of the two Write-in Candidates for the SC Legislature, in the special election that occurred Dec 23, 2025.
GCDP E10 – Dexter Reaves – Vid
1/03/2026 | 20 mins.
Charles and Stacey interview Dexter Reaves, one of the twoWrite-in Candidates for the SC Legislature, in the special election that occurred Dec 23, 2025.
GCDP E09 – Hot Topics and “That’s Not The Whole Truth” - Vid
12/20/2025 | 45 mins.
In this episode, Charles and Steve, the 1st Vice Chair of the GCDP discuss several topics including: 1) the increase in health care prices due to the Republican lead congress allowing the Premium TaxCredits to expire, 2) the SC Governor’s race, and 3) nationwide gerrymandering.We also introduce a new segment called “That’s Not The Whole Truth,” where we analyze the content of right wing radio.
GCDP E09 – Hot Topics and “That’s Not The Whole Truth” - Audio
12/20/2025 | 45 mins.
In this episode, Charles and Steve, the 1st Vice Chair of the GCDP discuss several topics including: 1) the increase in health care prices due to the Republican lead congress allowing the Premium TaxCredits to expire, 2) the SC Governor’s race, and 3) nationwide gerrymandering.We also introduce a new segment called “That’s Not The Whole Truth,” where we analyze the content of right wing radio.
E08 - Guest Sylvia Wright - Cand. Super of Education - Aud
12/06/2025 | 32 mins.
Stacey interviews Sylvia Wright, the Democratic candidate for SC Superintendent of Education.
The Whole Truth - Greenville County Democratic Party